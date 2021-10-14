The Mazda CX-5 was first launched in Australia in 2012, and it has since become a favourite among mid-sized SUV buyers. We take a look at what you can expect to pay for a Mazda CX-5 – both the latest edition and pre-loved models.

Mazda’s CX-5 is a mid-sized Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) that has enjoyed lasting popularity among Australian motorists. Data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) shows SUVs accounted for almost half (49.6%) of new car sales in 2020, and the Mazda CX-5 was among the top 10 cars sold across all categories that year. As a measure of its enduring popularity, Canstar Blue found the Mazda CX-5 was among Australia’s top five best-selling SUVs at the time of writing.

The Mazda CX-5 isn’t just popular, it has also notched up a healthy list of accolades over the years. The CX-5 won Drive’s 2012 Car of The Year award for an SUV under $40,000, and was a finalist for both Wheels Car of the Year in 2018, and the Drive Car of the Year – Best Medium SUV in 2021.

The CX-5 is currently available in multiple models, including the entry level Maxx, the Maxx Sport, the Touring, the GT, the GT SP and the top-spec Akera . These span front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) models, in a choice of petrol or diesel engines.

Mazda CX-5 price

According to carsguide.com.au, the 2022 prices for the Mazda CX-5 range from $31,190 to $52,380 to purchase new, depending on the model and your chosen specs.

← Mobile/tablet users, scroll sideways to view full table →

2.0-litre, manual (FWD) 2.0-litre, auto (FWD) 2.5-litre, auto (AWD) 2.2-litre diesel, auto (AWD) Maxx $31,190 $33,190 $36,190 Maxx Sport $36,490 $39,490 $42,490 Touring $41,280 $44,280 GT $46,990 $49,990 GT Turbo $49,490 GT SP $47,490 GT SP Turbo $49,990 Akera $49,380 $52,380 Akera Turbo $51,880 Akera Turbo 100th Anniversary Edition $52,330

Source: carsguide.com.au. Price is based on the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for the lowest-priced Mazda CX-5 2022 variant. The price excludes costs such as stamp duty, other government charges and options.

A second-hand Mazda CX-5 can be a more affordable option than a new model. Based on data from carsguide.com.au at the time of writing, a pre-loved Mazda CX-5 can start in price from about $8,000 for a 2012 entry-level model, through to a maximum of around $55,550 for a 2020 top-of-the-range model.

Used Mazda CX-5 Prices 2012 – 2021 Model year Minimum price Maximum price 2021 $30,980 $52,380 2020 $24,200 $55,550 2019 $22,700 $49,280 2018 $18,600 $44,880 2017 $15,200 $34,540 2016 $13,400 $28,380 2015 $12,600 $26,620 2014 $11,600 $23,980 2013 $9,200 $19,690 2012 $8,000 $16,390 Source: carsguide.com.au as at 9 October 2021.

Mazda CX-5 specs

In announcing the Mazda CX-5 as a top-three finalist for its Best Medium SUV 2021 award, drive.com.au commented on the CX-5’s full suite of advanced safety technology across the entire range, which includes autonomous emergency braking, radar cruise control, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert and rear autonomous emergency braking.

Some key highlights that come as standard with the entry level-2021 Mazda CX-5 Maxx include:

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

8-inch full colour touch screen display

Driver attention alert

Keyless push-button engine start

What the experts say

Insurer Budget Direct describes the Mazda CX-5 positively, saying, “When it comes to medium-sized SUVs, the CX-5 is right up there with the very best. It features an excellent climate control system and was the first vehicle in its class to include lane departure warning and high beam control. Every model in the range comes with a comprehensive array of safety features, including Dynamic Stability Control, ABS Brakes, six airbags, Emergency Brake Assist and Electronic Brake Force Distribution.”

The Mazda CX-5 was awarded a five-star ANCAP safety rating for models sold in April 2017 onwards, with a 95% score for adult occupant protection and an 80% one for child occupants.

Main image source: gilbertgoon/Shutterstock.com

Original author: Elise Donaldson.