CTP insurance is compulsory in Australia. Here’s how it works in Queensland and a list of providers.

Do you need CTP insurance in QLD?

Yes, all motor vehicles must have CTP insurance to drive in Queensland. You cannot register your vehicle without having a CTP policy. In Queensland, CTP insurance is regulated by the Motor Accident Insurance Commission (MAIC) and you can buy CTP insurance with your vehicle registration.

What does CTP insurance cover in QLD?

CTP insurance is designed to cover the cost of compensation claims if you kill or injure someone in a car accident.

CTP insurance does not cover you for damage to your vehicle, damage to other people’s vehicle, damage to property or theft. For this additional cover, you may want to consider the pros and cons of purchasing comprehensive car insurance.

Is CTP insurance included in your rego in QLD?

Yes, CTP insurance is included with your car registration cost in Queensland. The Department of Main Roads and Transport notes that you’ll be shown all current CTP insurance providers and the price for your selected insurance class. As well as looking at the price, you may want to consider any additional benefits or incentives that are on offer from each provider. Alternatively, you can also buy CTP insurance directly from one of the four CTP insurance providers in Queensland.

How much is CTP insurance in QLD?

As at 1 July 2021, CTP insurance is $351.80 per year on average for vehicles based on class 1 CTP insurance premiums (cars and station wagons). In Queensland, CTP insurance providers set their own premiums each quarter within an upper and lower limit set by the MAIC.

The MAIC also has a CTP premium calculator that you can use. As a hypothetical scenario, for a class 1 car or station wagon not entitled to have the GST payable as a tax credit, it says annual CTP registrations due 1 January to 31 March 2022 will be about $355.80 for 12 months.

Who can make a CTP insurance claim in QLD?

Queensland has an ‘at fault’ CTP scheme. That means the injured person can make a CTP insurance claim if it was the fault (completely or partially) of the other driver or vehicle owner. This claim is made against the CTP insurance provider of the vehicle that caused the crash. If the injured person was partly responsible for the crash, the MAIC says they can still make a CTP claim but the compensation amount they receive may be reduced.

Queensland’s ‘at fault’ CTP scheme is different to New South Wales and Victoria. In these states, benefits are paid to the injured person regardless of who was at fault.

There is also the National Injury Insurance Scheme, Queensland (NIISQ). This is a no-fault scheme that provides necessary and reasonable lifetime treatment, care and support to people who are seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident in Queensland. Participants of the scheme are still able to make a CTP claim.

Who provides CTP insurance in QLD?

There are four insurance companies currently licensed to offer CTP insurance in Queensland:

Allianz QBE RACQ Suncorp

Here’s a look at what additional benefits are on offer from each insurance provider.

Allianz CTP insurance

Allianz currently offers additional ‘At-Fault Driver Protection’ as part of its CTP Insurance for eligible vehicles and customers 25 years and older in Queensland. This pays the at-fault driver a lump sum amount of up to $1 million if they sustain certain injuries or die in a road accident. Injuries include quadriplegia, paraplegia, permanent total disablement, loss of limbs and loss of sight. There is no extra cost, and you can apply if you meet the eligibility criteria. Terms and conditions apply.

QBE CTP insurance

QBE currently offers ‘DriverProtect’ in addition to the CTP insurance cover that’s required under government state legislation. DriverProtect gives cover for the at-fault driver if they are seriously and permanently injured or killed in an accident. Serious permanent injuries include quadriplegia, paraplegia, permanent total disablement and loss of limbs. QBE notes that DriverProtect does not provide cover for loss of income, medical and rehabilitation costs and ongoing care if you are seriously injured. Terms and conditions apply.

RACQ CTP insurance

RACQ no longer offers an ‘At Fault Driver’ benefit. It says the NIISQ offers the same benefit, providing rehabilitation and care expenses to anyone who sustains serious personal injury due to a motor vehicle accident, regardless of who is at fault.

Suncorp CTP insurance

Suncorp currently offers ‘Driver Protection Cover’ as part of its CTP insurance cover at no extra cost. This provides the at-fault driver with up to $1 million in benefits for specific serious injuries (or up to $2 million if you also have a comprehensive car insurance policy with Suncorp). It also provides access to a lump sum payment of $5,000 which may help pay for upfront costs like medical and rehabilitation expenses. Drivers under 25-years-old are currently not eligible for this driver protection cover. You must also drive a Class 1 or Class 6 vehicle to qualify. Terms and conditions apply.

Cover image source: Songsook/Shutterstock.com