How much could you save by buying a policy online or bundling home and contents insurance into one policy? We round up some of the discounts currently on offer from insurers on our database.

How can I get a discount on home insurance?

Online discounts

A number of home insurers offer discounts to customers who buy or apply for policies online, rather than over the phone or in person. At the time of writing, you can get a discount of up to 30% off your premiums for buying home insurance online (based on insurers in our database). There are also some insurers who offer fixed dollar discounts, such as $50 off your premium, to people who buy online.

Combined home and contents discounts

You may also be able to receive a discount for combining both home insurance and contents insurance into one policy. Based on insurers in our database, you can currently get a percentage discount of up to 15% on your premiums for combining your insurance. Certain insurers may also offer a dollar discount.

In addition, some insurers offer multi-policy discounts. This gives you a discount if you have multiple policies with the one insurer, such as home insurance and car insurance.

Discounts on home & contents insurance

Here are some of the discounts available at the time of writing from insurers on Canstar’s database (sorted alphabetically by insurer name). Before applying for a policy, consider checking with the insurer to confirm the details of these offers, including any additional eligibility criteria or other conditions that may apply. Offers may be changed and withdrawn at any time.

1300 Insurance

Online discount: Up to 10% off your first year’s premium if you buy a new home insurance policy online including optional cover for accidental damage, flood, motor burnout and portable contents (if applicable).

Combined discount: Up to 10%.

Check with 1300 Insurance for T&Cs.

1st for Women

Online discount: 15% off your first year’s premium.

Combined discount: 15% off your first year’s premium.

Check with 1st for Women for T&Cs.

AAMI

Online discount: $50 off if you buy home and contents insurance online, or $25 off if you buy home or contents insurance, or $5 off if you buy fire and theft contents insurance online.

Combined discount: Up to 10%.

Multi-policy discount: If you have an existing home or car insurance policy, you can get 20% off a second eligible policy. Offer ends 10 September, 2021.

Check with AAMI for T&Cs.

Allianz

Online discount: Up to 10% off your first year’s premium, including policies with optional cover for accidental damage, flood, motor burnout and portable contents (if selected).

Combined discount: Up to 10%.

Check with Allianz for T&Cs.

Apia

Online discount: 15%.

Combined discount: 10% multi-policy discount for holding two or more eligible policies (includes combined home & contents policies).

Check with Apia for T&Cs.

Aussie

Online discount: Up to 10% off your first year’s premium if you buy a new home insurance policy online including optional cover for accidental damage, flood, motor burnout and portable contents (if applicable).

Combined discount: Up to 10%.

Check with Aussie for T&Cs.

Australian Seniors

Online discount: 10% online discount for the first policy year.

Combined discount: 10% combined home and contents multi-policy discount.

Plus, a 10% discount for Seniors Card holders, or a 5% discount for non-Seniors Card holders over 50 years old for the life of the policy.

Check with Australian Seniors for T&Cs.

Australian Unity

Online discount: Up to 10% off your first year’s premium.

Check with Australian Unity for T&Cs.

Bank of Melbourne

Online discount: 15% off your first year’s premium when you obtain a quote and buy online with the promotional code COVER.

Combined discount: 10%.

Check with Bank of Melbourne for T&Cs.

BankSA

Online discount: 15% off your first year’s premium when you obtain a quote and buy online with the promotional code COVER.

Combined discount: 10%.

Check with BankSA for T&Cs.

Bankwest

Combined discount: Up to 15%.

Check with Bankwest for T&Cs.

BOQ

Combined discount: 5%.

Plus, a 20% discount if you’re over 55 and no longer work full-time.

Check with BOQ for T&Cs.

Budget Direct

Online discount: Up to 30% off your first year’s premium if you buy home and contents insurance online, or up to 15% off your first year’s premium if you buy home or contents insurance online.

Check with Budget Direct for T&Cs, along with limits and exclusions.

Catholic Church Insurance

Online discount: Up to 10% off your first year’s premium, if you buy a new home insurance policy online, including optional cover for accidental damage, flood, motor burnout and portable contents (if applicable).

Combined discount: Up to 10%.

Check with Catholic Church Insurance for T&Cs.

Coles Insurance

Online discount: 10%.

Combined discount: 15%.

Check with Coles Insurance for T&Cs.

CommBank

Combined discount: Up to 15%.

Check with CommBank for T&Cs.

GIO

Online discount: 10%.

Combined discount: Up to 15%.

Multi-policy discount: 10% if you have three or more eligible GIO policies, with home insurance and contents insurance policies among those eligible.

Plus, receive GIO Home Assist free for one year if you take out a new home building insurance policy. This is an optional cover that can offer you help from a plumber, electrician, locksmith or carpenter in a home emergency. Offer available until 30 September, 2021.

Check with GIO for T&Cs.

Great Southern Bank

Online discount: Up to 10% off your first year’s premium if you buy a new home insurance policy online, including optional cover for accidental damage, flood, motor burnout and portable contents (if applicable).

Combined discount: Up to 10%.

Check with Great Southern Bank (formerly Credit Union Australia, or CUA) for T&Cs.

HSBC

Combined discount: Up to 10%.

Check with HSBC for T&Cs.

Hume Bank

Online discount: Up to 10% off your first year’s premium if you buy a new home insurance policy online, including optional cover for accidental damage, flood, motor burnout and portable contents (if applicable).

Combined discount: Up to 10%.

Check with Hume Bank for T&Cs.

ING

Online discount: Up to 30% off your first year’s premium if you buy home and contents insurance online, or up to 15% off if you buy home or contents insurance online.

Check with ING for T&Cs.

Kogan Insurance

Online discount: Up to 10% off your first year’s premium.

Combined discount: 10% (applies for the life of a combined policy).

Kogan Insurance says you can also receive a $50 Kogan.com credit if you buy a combined policy.

Check with Kogan Insurance for T&Cs.

NAB

Online discount: Up to 10% off your first year’s premiums.

Combined discount: Up to 10%.

Check with NAB for T&Cs.

National Seniors

Online discount: Up to 10% off the first year’s premiums if you buy a new home insurance policy online, including optional cover for accidental damage, flood, motor burnout and portable contents (if applicable).

Combined discount: Up to 10%.

Check with National Seniors for T&Cs.

NRMA

Combined discount: 5% (loyalty discount for new customers when you take out two eligible policies, with a combined home and contents policy counting as two policies). This discount may be larger if you have more policies with NRMA or have a longer relationship with NRMA.

Check with NRMA for T&Cs.

Ozicare

Online discount: 15% off your first year’s premium.

Combined discount: 15% off your first year’s premium.

Check with Ozicare for T&Cs.

QBE

Online discount: 10%.

Check with QBE for T&Cs.

RAC

Online discount: Up to $70 off your first year’s premiums if you buy home and contents insurance online, or $35 off if you buy building, contents or basic contents (fire and theft cover) insurance online.

Combined discount: 15%.

Plus, existing RAC members can save up to 10% on premiums. You can also save up to 12.5% on your contents insurance if you have an alarm system, or up to 25% on your contents insurance if you have a RAC-monitored alarm.

Check with RAC for T&Cs.

RACQ

Online discount: Up to a $75 discount if you buy home and contents insurance online, a $50 discount if you buy home insurance online, or a $25 discount if you buy contents insurance online.

Combined discount: Up to 13%.

Multi-policy discount: If you have three or more insurance policies, get up to 5% off each eligible policy.

Plus, RACQ Roadside Assistance members can get up to a 17.5% discount on home and contents insurance (based on membership level).

If you have an RACQ Bank home loan, you can get a 15% discount off your home and contents insurance for the life of the loan.

Check with RACQ for T&Cs.

Real Insurance

Online discount: 10% off your first year’s premiums.

Combined discount: 10%.

Check with Real Insurance for T&Cs.

SGIC

Combined discount: 5% (loyalty discount for new customers if you take out two eligible policies, with a combined home and contents policy counting as two policies). This discount may be larger if you have more policies with SGIC or have a longer relationship with SGIC.

Check with SGIC for T&Cs.

SGIO

Combined discount: 5% (loyalty discount for new customers if you take out two eligible policies, with a combined home and contents policy counting as two policies). This discount may be larger if you have more policies with SGIO or have a longer relationship with SGIO.

Check with SGIO for T&Cs.

St.George

Online discount: 15% off your first year’s premium when you obtain a quote and buy online with the promotional code COVER.

Combined discount: 10%.

Check with St.George for T&Cs.

Suncorp

Online discount: $100 off if you buy home and contents insurance online, or $50 off if you buy building, contents, landlord or renters insurance online.

Multi-policy discount: Combine three or more eligible policies and receive a 15% discount.

Plus, receive a 6% discount if you have a Queensland Seniors Card.

Check with Suncorp for T&Cs.

Virgin Money

Online discount: Up to 30% off the first year’s premium if you buy an eligible home and contents insurance policy online, or 15% off the first year’s premium if you buy an eligible home or contents insurance policy online.

Check with Virgin Money for T&Cs.

Westpac

Online discount: 15% off the first year’s premium when you obtain a quote and buy online with the promotional code COVER.

Combined discount: 10%.

Check with Westpac for T&Cs.

Woolworths

Online discount: 10% off the first year’s premium.

Combined discount: 10% (applies for the life of a combined policy).

If you are a Woolworths Insurance and Everyday Rewards customer, you can also get 10% off your groceries once a month.