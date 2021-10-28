As borders open both within Australia and internationally, you may be one of the many Australians looking to get your travel dopamine hit while making memories with your nearest and dearest.

You may also be thinking about the risks of travelling, wondering how you can help protect yourself and your family from unexpected costs. This is where family travel insurance might help. We take a look.

What is family travel insurance?

Family travel insurance policies provide cover for a family when travelling. A review of a number of providers’ policies by Canstar found that this type of insurance could include cover for things such as accidents or illness, items being lost or stolen or trip cancellations in certain scenarios. You can usually purchase policies for domestic or international travel, and can choose between a single trip or multi-trips.

Most policies were found to provide cover for your children if they are under the age of 18, not in full-time employment and are named on your policy. The definition of a ‘dependent child’ can vary between providers, including the maximum age. The provider will often set a claim limit per person on the policy, which may vary for adults compared to children.

By taking out a travel insurance policy that suits your family’s needs, you may have greater protection in the event of an accident out of your control. What is covered varies between providers, so it is a good idea to check the policy’s product disclosure statement (PDS) and target market determination (TMD) before making your decision.

What do insurers consider a family?

Travel insurers commonly define a ‘family’ as the policyholder, their spouse or legal de facto, and any dependents listed on the policy. Some policies set limits on the number of kids you can list on your policy, while others have no limits, making them potentially more suitable for larger families.

If you’re travelling with multiple families or your family is particularly large, you could also consider group travel insurance, which offers cover for up to 25 people under a single policy.

If you are a single parent, your child may be covered under your single policy, rather than requiring a family policy. It is worth speaking with the insurance provider to find out more.

Does family travel insurance cover babies?

Many policies reviewed stated that they include cover for the newest member of your family if they’re born before you travel, as there is usually no minimum age limit for children to be listed on family policies. You should still check the PDS and TMD of your chosen policy to find out if your bub will be included. You may also want to check if the baby’s accessories, such as pram or cot, are covered in your policy.

Bear in mind that some airlines, such as Qantas, do not recommend flying with a baby within seven days of their birth. You may need to obtain a medical clearance if you plan to catch a flight with a newborn during this time.

Does family travel insurance cover me if I am pregnant?

Some travel policies provide pregnancy cover for travel in the first two trimesters (i.e. up to 30 weeks) of pregnancy, while others have tighter restrictions. Very few travel policies reviewed cover expenses associated with childbirth or care of a newborn even in the case of a premature birth, so it’s important to compare policies and read the fine print. It is also a good idea to speak with your doctor before planning to travel while pregnant.

How much does family travel insurance cost?

Family travel insurance tends to be more expensive on average than it is for singles and couples since the insurer will be providing cover for more people. According to Canstar Research, a family travel insurance policy (two adults and two children) is on average around twice the cost of a policy for one person. This will vary depending on a number of factors including the provider you purchase your policy through.

What determines the cost of travel insurance?

A number of factors determine the cost of travel insurance, which may include the number of travellers listed on the policy. Some other key factors that might affect how much you pay for your family travel insurance policy include:

The level of cover: comprehensive policies for your family with more inclusions may come with higher premiums than more basic policies

Your destination: some countries are considered more dangerous by insurers and therefore cost more in premiums

Additional cover chosen: for example, particular activities such as skiing or water sports, or spending time on a cruise ship may incur a loading, and therefore a higher premium

Annual multi-trip or once-off single trip policy: multi-trip policies cover you for multiple trips in a 12-month period, often making them more expensive than a policy taken out for a single trip

Size of family: the number of family members you bring, though some insurance providers allow eligible dependents to be added to a policy with no additional charge

Time: the length of your trip

Provider: your choice of provider

The health of your family members: it could be wise to to disclose any pre-existing conditions to ensure you do not void your cover, even though it may increase the price of premiums.

Can you travel alone on family travel insurance?

Generally, if you have family travel insurance and you are named as one of the policyholders, you will likely be covered even if you are travelling alone (such as a short solo trip while the family is on holiday or if you purchased a multi-trip pass). It is a good idea to check with your insurance provider to find out more about your policy’s exclusions regarding solo travel.

What if my child is travelling separately?

If your child is eligible to be listed on a family policy, but is going on a separate trip to the rest of the family (for example, if they’re going away with friends), they may not be covered by your family travel insurance policy. Most family travel insurance policies reviewed do not cover a child if they travel without their carer. Check with the insurance company, but you may need to take out a separate single travel insurance policy to provide cover for them.

Who offers family travel insurance?

Family travel insurance is available from a number of major providers through to online-only travel insurance providers. Policies will vary depending on the provider, so it is a good idea to read the PDS and TMD before choosing one that suits your needs. Consider what is and is not covered alongside the premium and excess costs.

You can compare family travel insurance with Canstar.

How do I choose the right family travel insurance?

When selecting a travel insurance policy for your family, there are a number of considerations to keep in mind which could help you find the right cover for your needs. Alongside the cost of premiums and excess you are required to pay should you need to make a claim, it is also a good idea to read the PDS and TMD of any policy you are considering to understand what is and is not covered. For example:

the types and cost limits of medical expenses

whether any activities are excluded

the amount your belongings are covered for should they be lost or stolen

what types of cancellations or delays are covered.

Keep in mind that some exclusions may apply related to the coronavirus pandemic and it is a good idea to check with your provider to find out more.

If you choose to take out travel insurance, it could be a wise idea to compare policies and select one at the early stages of planning your trip. This can help provide cover for any bookings you make in the lead up to your travel, as well as while you are on your trip.

