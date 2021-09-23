Gold private health cover: How does it work?

Hospital policies are grouped into four main tiers – Gold, Silver, Bronze and Basic. Here’s what is covered by Gold health insurance policies.

Each tier of private health insurance has different categories of medical treatments and services, which policies must cover as a minimum. This is designed to make it easier to compare products. For example, Silver and Gold policies have to cover dental surgery, while Basic and Bronze policies do not.

Insurers can also choose to offer ‘Plus’ policies (Basic Plus, Bronze Plus and Silver Plus) which include extra coverage on top of the minimum required. For example, you could have a Bronze Plus policy that includes dental surgery, which would normally only be available under a Silver policy. As Gold is the top tier of coverage, Gold Plus is not an option.

What is Gold health insurance?

Gold health insurance policies offer the highest level of hospital cover available, covering you for all 38 of the clinical categories. Because they will cover you for the widest range of services and treatments, Gold policies are also generally the most expensive policies you can take out.

What is covered by Gold health insurance policies?

On top of providing the same level of cover as Basic, Bronze and Silver policies, Gold policies include cover for an extra nine clinical categories such as cataracts, pregnancy and birth, and joint replacements.

Gold tier policies must also provide unrestricted cover for each category, which differs from Basic, Bronze and Silver tier policies. This includes rehabilitation, hospital psychiatric services and palliative care, which insurers are only required to cover on a restricted basis under their policies in other tiers.

The categories covered under a Gold tier policy are:

Rehabilitation

Breast surgery (medically necessary)

Hospital psychiatric services

Diabetes management (excluding insulin pumps)

Palliative care

Heart and vascular system

Brain and nervous system

Lung and chest

Eye (not cataracts)

Blood

Ear, nose and throat

Back, neck and spine

Tonsils, adenoids and grommets

Plastic and reconstructive surgery (medically necessary)

Bone, joint and muscle

Dental surgery

Joint reconstructions

Podiatric surgery (provided by registered podiatric surgeon)

Kidney and bladder

Implantation of hearing device

Male reproductive system

Digestive system

Hernia and appendix

Gastrointestinal endoscopy

Gynaecology

Miscarriage and termination of pregnancy

Chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy for cancer

Pain management

Skin

Cataracts

Indicates the clinical category is a minimum requirement of the Gold tier only.

How much is Gold health insurance?

A Gold health insurance policy can range from $1,830 to $2,521 a year, Canstar’s research found. The average annual premium is $2,176. This is based on a hospital policy for a single in NSW with an excess of $750. It also takes into account the Government’s Private Health Insurance Rebate at the base tier of 24.608%.

Who may suit Gold health insurance?

A Gold tier policy may be worth considering if you are pregnant or trying to get pregnant. If you want to give birth as a private patient, Gold is the only tier that is required to cover you for pregnancy and birth, although there are some Silver Plus policies on our database that include pregnancy and birth cover. Also, Gold policies will provide coverage if you need assisted reproductive services such as IVF.

Gold policies may also be worth looking into for older Australians or people with chronic illnesses. Notably, the Gold tier is the only one required to cover cataracts, joint replacements and dialysis for chronic kidney failure, which policies from other tiers will not necessarily cover. According to the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care, cataract surgery is the most common elective procedure in Australia. Gold tier policies could also be of interest if you have diabetes and need an insulin pump.

You can compare Gold health insurance policies with Canstar. Our expert researchers have assessed a range of policies from different insurers on our database.

A breakdown of the minimum coverage requirements for the other tiers can be found under the following – Basic, Bronze and Silver.

