The official cash rate is still sitting at an all-time low of 0.25%. While this is a big driver behind the record-low rates available for homeowners, Aussie savers are having to work a little harder to find a savings account offering healthy returns. With many of the big banks also offering wafer-thin base interest rates on savings accounts, now might be a good time to compare your options among a broad selection of providers.
Highest ongoing savings account interest rates on Canstar’s database
If you’re looking for a competitive ongoing rate, then you might be interested in the top base interest rates on our database. The base interest rate (also known as the standard variable rate) is the ongoing rate you’ll be paid on your savings after any introductory bonus period ends or if you don’t meet certain conditions for earning bonus interest (such as depositing a certain amount into your account each month).
The comparison table below displays some of the highest ongoing base interest rates for savings accounts on Canstar’s database, based on a regular saver in NSW with $10,000 in savings. This table is sorted by highest to lowest base interest rate and then alphabetically.
Highest savings interest rates on Canstar’s database (including those with some strings attached)
To help entice new customers, institutions often offer bonus introductory interest rates. These higher ‘honeymoon rates’ generally have an expiry date, typically lasting only a few months before reverting to a lower base rate.
Institutions may also offer bonus conditional rates. This is where you need to meet certain conditions to receive the bonus interest each month. For example, you may need to deposit a certain amount of money into your account each month, make no withdrawals during the month, or have a linked transaction account and make a specific number of card purchases each month. Be aware that for some of these accounts, if you fail to meet the bonus interest conditions, you will receive little or no base interest. Check with the provider to confirm what conditions may apply.
The comparison table below displays some of the highest total interest rates, including introductory and conditional bonus rates, for savings accounts on Canstar’s database. These results are based on a regular saver in NSW with $10,000 in savings. This is sorted by highest to lowest total interest rate and then alphabetically.
You can compare a wider range of savings accounts using Canstar’s savings account comparison tables. Canstar researches and rates over 200 savings accounts. Find out which ones received a 5-Star Rating in 2020.
