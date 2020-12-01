Company Online discount/incentive

NAB Save up to 10% when you buy a new comprehensive car insurance policy online (first year only) and obtain 12 months of roadside assistance at no extra cost. If eligible, a safe driver discount may also be applicable of up to 10%. Check with NAB for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.

National Seniors Insurance Purchase a new comprehensive car insurance policy online and save up to 10% on your first year’s premium. If eligible, a safe driver discount may also be applicable for new comprehensive car insurance policies of up to 10%. Check with National Seniors Insurance for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.

Over Fifty Insurance Save up to 10% on your first year’s premium when you buy a new comprehensive car insurance policy online. If eligible, a safe driver discount may also be applicable for new comprehensive car insurance policies of up to 10%. Check with Over Fifty Insurance for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.

Qantas Insurance Get up to 20,000 points when you join or switch to Qantas car insurance. Earn one point per $1 spent on your premium, and get the full 20,000 points if your policy is worth $1,550 or more per year. Check with Qantas Insurance for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.

QBE Save $75 when you buy new comprehensive car insurance online. Check with QBE for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.

RAA Save 10% for holding multiple car insurance policies. If you hold a Senior’s Card, you may also receive a 10% discount. Check with RAA for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.

RAC Get up to $100 off your first year’s premium when you switch to RAC comprehensive car insurance online or $30 when you switch online to RAC’s third party or third party fire and theft car insurance policies. Plus, get up to 25% off comprehensive car insurance for a low emissions car. Check with RAC for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.

RACT Buy roadside assistance before 21 December to go into a draw to win one of two $1,000 Visa cards. Check with RACT for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.

RACQ Get a $50 discount when you buy comprehensive car insurance online. Other discounts, such as a multi policy discount, are available. Check with RACQ for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.

Real Insurance Save up to 10% off the first year’s premium when you buy online (consists of 5% for applying online and 5% for excluding drivers under 25). Plus you could save up to $220 with Pay As You Drive. Check with Real Insurance for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.

SGIC Save $100 when you buy a Comprehensive or Comprehensive Plus car insurance policy online, or $20 when you buy a Third Party Property Damage or Third Party Fire & Theft car insurance policy online. Check with SGIC for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.

SGIO Save $100 when you buy a Comprehensive or Comprehensive Plus car insurance policy online, or $20 when you buy a Third Party Property Damage or Third Party Fire & Theft car insurance policy online. Check with SGIO for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.

St.George Save up to 25% on a new comprehensive car insurance policy – up to 10% discount on your first year’s premium for buying online, up to 10% safe driver discount for eligible drivers and up to 5.8% discount when you select the named driver option and list all your drivers on the policy (higher excesses may apply for unnamed drivers). Check with St.George for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.

Suncorp Get $50 off when you buy comprehensive car insurance online. Get $20 off when you buy Third Party Property Damage or Third Party Fire & Theft insurance online. Check with Suncorp for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.

Virgin Money Earn up to 10,000 Velocity Frequent Flyer Points when you purchase a new eligible comprehensive car insurance policy by 1 March, 2021. Save 15% on your first year’s premium when you purchase a new eligible car insurance policy online. Discount does not apply to renewals. Check with Virgin Money for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.

Westpac Save up to 25% on a new comprehensive car insurance policy – up to 10% discount on your first year’s premium for buying online, up to 10% safe driver discount for eligible drivers, and up to 5.8% discount when you select the named driver option and list all your drivers on the policy (higher excesses may apply for unnamed drivers). Check with Westpac for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.