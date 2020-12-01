When did you last review your car insurance? You might find you could clear some space in your regular budget by comparing policies and taking a look at what’s on offer. While an upfront discount shouldn’t necessarily be the sole reason you choose one car insurance policy over another, it can be a nice cherry on top if you’ve compared policies and found the best value product for you just happens to have a sign-up offer attached.
Below are some of the discounts and incentives found on providers’ websites (at the time of writing) for buying car insurance online. The discounts are from a wide range of insurers on Canstar’s database, and are typically in comparison to the standard premium paid for a new policy. Check with your insurer to confirm the expiration date, eligibility criteria and any other details of any sign-up offer you are considering.
|Company
|Online discount/incentive
|AAMI
|Get one year free AAMI Roadside Assist and save $50 on a new comprehensive policy when you buy online before 30 June 2021. Save $20 on a new third party property damage policy by buying online. Check with AAMI for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Allianz
|Save up to 15% on your first year’s premium when you buy a new comprehensive car insurance policy online. Check with Allianz for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Apia
|Get a 20% discount on your first year’s premium when you buy a new eligible car insurance policy if you hold and have paid for an eligible current active policy before 18 December 2020. Check with Apia for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Australian Seniors Insurance Agency
|Save up to 20% on your first year’s premium when you buy a new policy online (get a 10% discount for buying online, a 5% discount for excluding drivers under 25 years of age, and a 5% discount if you hold a Seniors Card). Check with Australian Seniors Insurance Agency for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Australian Unity
|Save up to 25% on your first year’s premium when you buy a new comprehensive motor insurance policy online and select the Named Driver option as an Eligible Safe driver (get a 10% discount for buying online, a 10% Safe Driver Discount, and a 5.8% discount when selecting the Named Driver Option and listing all your drivers on the policy). Check with Australian Unity for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|BankSA
|Save up to 25% on your first year’s premium when you are eligible for a safe driver discount, name your driver and buy a new comprehensive car insurance policy online. Check with BankSA for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Bankwest
|Get 10% off your premium when you apply online. Check with Bankwest for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Bendigo Bank
|Take out any new car insurance policy before 19 December, 2020, and enter the draw to win $5,000. There are 7 x $5,000 prizes to be won, with a new winner drawn each Wednesday from 11 November to 23 December, 2020. Check with Bendigo Bank for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Budget Direct
|15% discount on the first year’s premium when you buy a new car insurance policy online. Check with Budget Direct for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Coles
|Collect double Flybuys points shopping at Coles when you take out a Coles car insurance policy, excluding third party insurance. Check with Coles for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Commonwealth Bank
|Save up to 10% on your premium when you apply online. Check with Commonwealth Bank for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|GIO
|Get 10% off when you buy a new car insurance policy online. You may also be eligible to qualify for further discounts, such as a multi-policy discount and family discount. Check with GIO for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|HSBC
|If eligible, a Safe Driver discount of up to 10% may be applied to your new policy. Check with HSBC for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Huddle
|Save up to 5% off the first year’s premiums on new car insurance policies. Check with Huddle for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Hume Bank
|Save up to 10% off the first year’s premiums when you buy a new comprehensive car insurance policy online and another 10% off your new policy if you are eligible for the Safe Driver Discount. Check with Hume Bank for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|ING
|Save up to 15% of your first year’s premiums when you buy a car insurance policy online. Check with ING for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Kogan
|Save up to 10% off your first year’s premiums when you buy online (made up of a 5% online discount and a further 5% discount for excluding drivers under 25), and receive $50 of Kogan.com credit when you buy a new Pay As You Drive or comprehensive car insurance policy. Check with Kogan for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|
Company
|
Online discount/incentive
|NAB
|Save up to 10% when you buy a new comprehensive car insurance policy online (first year only) and obtain 12 months of roadside assistance at no extra cost. If eligible, a safe driver discount may also be applicable of up to 10%. Check with NAB for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|National Seniors Insurance
|Purchase a new comprehensive car insurance policy online and save up to 10% on your first year’s premium. If eligible, a safe driver discount may also be applicable for new comprehensive car insurance policies of up to 10%. Check with National Seniors Insurance for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Over Fifty Insurance
|Save up to 10% on your first year’s premium when you buy a new comprehensive car insurance policy online. If eligible, a safe driver discount may also be applicable for new comprehensive car insurance policies of up to 10%. Check with Over Fifty Insurance for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Qantas Insurance
|Get up to 20,000 points when you join or switch to Qantas car insurance. Earn one point per $1 spent on your premium, and get the full 20,000 points if your policy is worth $1,550 or more per year. Check with Qantas Insurance for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|QBE
|Save $75 when you buy new comprehensive car insurance online. Check with QBE for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|RAA
|Save 10% for holding multiple car insurance policies. If you hold a Senior’s Card, you may also receive a 10% discount. Check with RAA for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|RAC
|Get up to $100 off your first year’s premium when you switch to RAC comprehensive car insurance online or $30 when you switch online to RAC’s third party or third party fire and theft car insurance policies. Plus, get up to 25% off comprehensive car insurance for a low emissions car. Check with RAC for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|RACT
|Buy roadside assistance before 21 December to go into a draw to win one of two $1,000 Visa cards. Check with RACT for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|RACQ
|Get a $50 discount when you buy comprehensive car insurance online. Other discounts, such as a multi policy discount, are available. Check with RACQ for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Real Insurance
|Save up to 10% off the first year’s premium when you buy online (consists of 5% for applying online and 5% for excluding drivers under 25). Plus you could save up to $220 with Pay As You Drive. Check with Real Insurance for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|SGIC
|Save $100 when you buy a Comprehensive or Comprehensive Plus car insurance policy online, or $20 when you buy a Third Party Property Damage or Third Party Fire & Theft car insurance policy online. Check with SGIC for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|SGIO
|Save $100 when you buy a Comprehensive or Comprehensive Plus car insurance policy online, or $20 when you buy a Third Party Property Damage or Third Party Fire & Theft car insurance policy online. Check with SGIO for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|St.George
|Save up to 25% on a new comprehensive car insurance policy – up to 10% discount on your first year’s premium for buying online, up to 10% safe driver discount for eligible drivers and up to 5.8% discount when you select the named driver option and list all your drivers on the policy (higher excesses may apply for unnamed drivers). Check with St.George for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Suncorp
|Get $50 off when you buy comprehensive car insurance online. Get $20 off when you buy Third Party Property Damage or Third Party Fire & Theft insurance online. Check with Suncorp for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Virgin Money
|Earn up to 10,000 Velocity Frequent Flyer Points when you purchase a new eligible comprehensive car insurance policy by 1 March, 2021. Save 15% on your first year’s premium when you purchase a new eligible car insurance policy online. Discount does not apply to renewals. Check with Virgin Money for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Westpac
|Save up to 25% on a new comprehensive car insurance policy – up to 10% discount on your first year’s premium for buying online, up to 10% safe driver discount for eligible drivers, and up to 5.8% discount when you select the named driver option and list all your drivers on the policy (higher excesses may apply for unnamed drivers). Check with Westpac for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
|Woolworths
|Price beat on comparable comprehensive car insurance renewal offers for drivers aged 25 and over, plus save up to 15% when you buy online (5% promotional discount, 5% online application discount and 5% discount for excluding drivers under 25). You can also receive 10% off your Woolworths grocery shop once a month, up to a value of $500 in a single transaction (excludes Tasmania) if you are a Woolworths insurance policyholder. Check with Woolworths for eligibility requirements and other T&Cs.
Source: Providers’ websites. Information gathered correct as of 2 December, 2020.
NOTE: Some of these discounts might not apply to extra premiums for optional covers (such as windscreen cover). Also, the discount or saving usually only applies to the first year of premiums. Be sure to read the full terms and conditions of the offers before you apply.
Keep in mind…
While discounts and bonuses can sound great, keep in mind that a policy offering an online discount isn’t always better value than one that doesn’t offer one. It’s important to take into account the quality of the coverage you’re getting for your money.
If you’re considering car insurance policies, the comparison table below displays some of the policies currently available on Canstar’s database for a 30-39 year old male seeking cover in NSW without cover for an extra driver under 25. Please note the table is sorted by Star Rating (highest to lowest) followed by provider name (alphabetical) and features links direct to the providers’ websites. Use Canstar’s car insurance comparison selector to view a wider range of policies.
