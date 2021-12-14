Compulsory Third Party (CTP) Insurance in Victoria

CTP insurance is compulsory in Australia. Here’s how it works in Victoria.

What is CTP insurance in Victoria?

In Victoria, CTP insurance is included in your vehicle registration and it is called the ‘transport accident charge’. It is provided by the Transport Accident Commission (the TAC), which is an organisation of the Victorian Government.

Victoria has a ‘no-fault’ insurance scheme. So if you are injured in a transport accident in Victoria, you can make a TAC claim to help pay for your treatment and support regardless of whether the accident was your fault. This may include medical care, rehabilitation, counselling, home modifications, income support and a lump sum payment if you are eligible for compensation.

What does CTP insurance cover in Victoria?

CTP insurance covers vehicle owners and drivers if they kill or injure someone in a car accident. According to the TAC, the insurance will cover the owner and driver for any liability including large court payouts.

CTP insurance does not cover damage to your vehicle. For this additional coverage, you might want to consider the pros and cons of getting a comprehensive car insurance policy.

Is CTP insurance included in Victorian registration?

Yes, CTP is included with your registration cost in Victoria. When you register a vehicle with VicRoads, you will be given a fee breakdown which includes your registration fee, the TAC charge (also known as CTP insurance) and insurance duty (a government charge). So CTP insurance is not the same as rego, but it is paid at the same time.

Who provides CTP insurance in Victoria?

In Victoria, CTP insurance is provided by the TAC. The TAC is a Victorian Government-owned organisation and is the sole provider of CTP insurance in Victoria.

The TAC says it pays an average of $170,000 for each road death and an average of $2.25 million for each serious injury (such as traumatic brain and spinal injuries).

How much is CTP insurance in Victoria?

The TAC says the cost of CTP insurance will depend on:

The type and use of the vehicle. For example, whether it is a passenger vehicle, goods vehicle or motorcycle.

The postcode where the vehicle is usually kept. This determines the risk zone (high, medium or low). Premiums may be more expensive for vehicles in higher risk zones.

Any eligible discounts that apply. For example, you may get a discount if you are a pensioner, concession card holder or an apprentice under an eligible trade.

For example, from 1 July, 2021, the TAC says CTP insurance is $484 for annual cover for a passenger vehicle with a sedan, station wagon or related body-type (including 4WD passenger vehicles) not included in any other class in a medium risk zone. This includes the TAC charge, GST and duty.

You can find more information about premiums on the TAC website.

Do I have to pay CTP insurance if I have comprehensive car insurance?

CTP insurance is compulsory in Australia. This is different to comprehensive car insurance, which is optional. CTP insurance only covers you for compensation costs if you injure or kill someone in a car accident. Comprehensive car insurance provides cover for a wider range of situations and typically covers you for damage to your vehicle, damage to other people’s vehicles, and damage to property and theft.

Cover image source: Nils Versemann/Shutterstock.com.