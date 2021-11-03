Car insurance is a type of insurance policy a car owner can take out to help reduce the financial costs if their car is involved in an accident, is stolen, or is damaged – or causes damage – in another way.

How does car insurance work?

This is how car insurance works:

The car owner takes out a policy, which means they sign an agreement with an insurance provider. The agreement is for the provider to cover (which means contribute money or to help in a specific way) if certain events were to happen, such as a crash or the car being stolen. The agreement is for a set period of time, such as six months or a year. The car owner (now called the policyholder) pays the insurance provider premiums, which are payments made at regular intervals (such as monthly or yearly payments). If there is an accident or theft (or something happens that is covered by the policy), the car owner can make a claim, which means they can ask the provider to cover some or all of the costs of the repair or replacement of their car. Usually, the car owner also has to contribute something towards the cost (this is called an insurance excess). The policy usually only lasts for a certain period of time, such as yearly or every six months, depending on the insurer. The car owner can then elect to renew the policy, which is extending the cover for another set period of time. The price of the premiums can change at the time of renewal.

Car insurance can cover the car, the driver and occupants of the car, as well as property in the car, depending on the type of policy purchased.

Before signing up for insurance, it’s important to understand exactly what you would be covered for and under what conditions, and what is excluded from the policy. Read important documents, such as the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and the Target Market Determination (TMD), before considering a car insurance policy.

What are the different types of car insurance and what do they cover?

There are several different types of car insurance that you can take out, depending on the type of insurance cover you need:

Compulsory Third Party (CTP) insurance: protects you financially if you injure or kill someone in an accident, and is mandatory for Australian drivers in every state and territory.

protects you financially if you injure or kill someone in an accident, and is mandatory for Australian drivers in every state and territory. Third party property damage insurance: covers you if your car causes damage to someone’s property (e.g. their car or home).

covers you if your car causes damage to someone’s property (e.g. their car or home). Third party fire and theft cover: covers your car if it’s damaged by fire or stolen, and includes the cover provided by third party property damage insurance.

Comprehensive car insurance: the most extensive (and generally most expensive) form of cover. Provides a degree of cover for damage to your own car in an accident, as well as the types of cover provided by third party property and fire and theft insurance.

Choosing the type of insurance that’s right for you could depend in part on what you can comfortably afford, so it may be worth considering the type of cover that suits your needs and your budget. For example, would you prefer the high level of cover generally offered by a comprehensive policy, or would a lower level of cover be enough?

Guide to choosing car insurance

Here’s a series of articles which may help you when researching car insurance:

Cover image source: lassedesignen/Shutterstock.com