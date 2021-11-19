Sometimes everyday bills can add up, and it may be tempting to put off servicing your car. But, whether your car is new or old, putting off servicing can prove costly.

In this article, we cover how often you should service your car and types of car servicing to consider.

How often should you service your car?

How often you should service your car is usually explained in your car logbook or owner manual. Your car manufacturer will usually recommend maximum times and distances to leave between servicing intervals, considering factors such as the age, make and model of your vehicle. A general rule of thumb is professional servicing is recommended every six months or 10,000km (whichever comes first), but this may vary. If you have an older car, you might choose to service it more regularly, such as every 5,000km or three months.

What types of car services are available?

Mechanics will often make a distinction between major and minor car services, as well as interim servicing. mechanic.com.au says minor services can be relatively quick, taking as little as an hour and a half. A minor service can include simple but important tasks, like testing the car’s oil and oil filter, as well as testing the steering and suspension, lights, windscreen wipers, spark plugs, leads, air conditioning, brakes and brake fluid.

A major service, in contrast, can take most of the day, according to mechanic.com.au. It may involve the same servicing requirements of a minor service, as well as additional steps, like repacking wheel bearings, checking all external engine belts and hoses, and inspecting the vehicle for safety issues.

Interim servicing can include performing an engine oil and engine oil filter change in between normal service intervals that are set by a manufacturer. If something specific also needs attention, it may be possible to have it checked by a mechanic as part of an interim service.

Why should you service your car?

Not servicing your car can lead to safety issues, with Motoroma highlighting that as well as being costly, an emergency breakdown can put you, or anyone in your car at risk on the road. Issues such as worn out tyres or faulty brakes bring potential to create major safety hazards.

If you service your car regularly, it can help reduce the likelihood you’ll need to spend money to cover emergency repairs that are needed at short notice for your car. RACQ, the peak Queensland motoring body, says routine car maintenance, including basic DIY car checks, can also help you to reduce the risk of a breakdown. Regular servicing can help ensure your vehicle remains safe and reliable over time, while drive.com.au also suggests it is the best way to prevent damage to your engine from the breakdown or sludging of oil.

What service intervals apply for a new car?

For a new car, your car manufacturer will generally specify maximum time and maximum distance intervals between services, with most sticking to around the six-month or 10,000km mark. If you buy a new car, you can speak with your car dealer for more information about your recommended car service schedule. You may also have capped-price servicing included as part of your new car purchase.

What is capped-price servicing?

CarsGuide describes capped-price servicing as “a broad industry term” for a common servicing program, in which “the maximum cost of each scheduled service is revealed ahead of time, instead of when you’re handed a bill.” It adds: “A manufacturer publishes a transparent servicing program that covers a pre-determined portion of your ownership period, be it three, six or five years, or even the life of your vehicle.”

Online service calculators

As well as checking your logbook, you may be able to find out when your new car is due for a service by entering relevant details on the manufacturer’s Australian website, such as the Toyota Australia website or the Mazda Australia website. Many major car manufacturers provide an online owners’ service calculator. This may give you an idea for when your car needs to be serviced, as well as what the approximate cost may be for capped price servicing. You add your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or rego, or the model details, for an estimate.

Who should service your car?

Did you know that if you’ve bought a new car, you aren’t obligated to have it serviced by any particular car dealership during the factory warranty period? It’s up to you, as the owner of a car, to decide who services it. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) says consumers can typically choose who carries out repairs and services on their cars under the manufacturer’s warranty, subject to the work being performed in accordance with the manufacturer’s standards. Consumer guarantees still apply under Australian Consumer Law (ACL). But, keep in mind that there’s a difference between servicing and warranty work.

Factory warranties, genuine parts and car servicing

RACQ, the peak Queensland motoring body, says a vehicle manufacturer can “refuse a warranty claim where there is evidence of lack of maintenance, inappropriate work practices or where a non-genuine replacement part has failed or caused other damage.” Although there can be savings with using non-genuine service parts, RACQ says it can sometimes be worthwhile using original equipment (OE) parts – or at least “comparable quality parts” for car repairs – particularly if your vehicle is covered by a new car warranty.

What service intervals apply for a used car?

The recommended service intervals that apply for a used car are typically every six or 12 months, or each 5,000km or 10,000km, although this can vary depending on your make, model and how you use your vehicle. If you are in doubt, check your logbook or speak to a professional mechanic for expert advice.

What happens if you miss a car service?

The impact of missing a car service depends: it could be minor, but it could be significant, too. Think about how long it’s been between car services, plus the issues that have come up since then and the overall condition of your car. Could there be hidden issues or problems you aren’t aware of? Autoguru says servicing your car regularly can help ensure it runs smoothly, that “no nasty problems” present themselves, and that your car is safer and runs for longer.

It adds that car dealerships could push back about covering repairs under warranty if you miss multiple services, if your car is in poor condition, or if you need to do a major repair. On the flipside, if you’ll just be a little bit late in having your car serviced, and your car otherwise has an excellent service history and is in great condition, it may not be such a big deal.

If you aren’t sure about your servicing schedule or the urgency to get your car serviced, you may find it helpful to speak to a qualified, reputable mechanic.

Cover image source: 4 PM production/Shutterstock.com