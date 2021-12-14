Compulsory Third Party (CTP) Insurance in WA

CTP insurance is compulsory in Australia. Here’s how it works in Western Australia.

Do you need CTP insurance in WA?

Yes, CTP insurance is compulsory in WA. CTP insurance is provided by the Insurance Commission of Western Australia as part of motor injury insurance. It is paid when you register your vehicle with the Department of Transport. Your vehicle must be registered in order to drive on public roads in WA.

What does CTP insurance cover in WA?

CTP insurance covers the cost of claims if you injure or kill someone in a car accident. The Insurance Commission says this can include compensation for pain and suffering, past and future loss of wages, claims management expenses, and care and support such as medical treatment and rehabilitation.

In WA, motor injury insurance also includes Catastrophic Injuries Support cover. This covers the cost of lifetime treatment, care and support if you are catastrophically injured in a crash in WA.

CTP insurance does not cover the cost of damage caused to vehicles or property from a vehicle crash. For this additional cover, you may want to consider the pros and cons of taking out a comprehensive car insurance policy.

Does WA rego include CTP insurance?

Yes, motor injury insurance (which includes CTP insurance) is included with your vehicle registration cost in WA. Your policy will be printed on the back of your registration. The Insurance Commission is the only provider of motor injury insurance in WA.

How much is CTP insurance in WA?

The cost of motor injury insurance is based on the type of vehicle you drive and premiums are reviewed each year. As an example, for 2021/2022, motor injury insurance premiums for motor cars are $457.55 for a 12-month period. This includes GST and insurance duty.

You can find out more about motor injury insurance fees on the Department of Transport website and see the Insurance Commission’s Premium Schedule.

How to make a CTP insurance claim in WA?

If you are injured in a vehicle crash you can make a claim if you were not at fault or only partly at fault. That includes if you were a driver, passenger, pedestrian or cyclist.

You can also make a claim if your close relative was fatally injured in the crash and you were financially dependent on them. This is known as a dependency claim.

If you are catastrophically injured and unable to establish the fault of another driver, you can claim for Catastrophic Injuries Support.

You can find more information about making a claim on the Insurance Commission website. Once you are ready to make a claim, you can claim online or by calling the Insurance Commission.

