Compulsory Third Party (CTP) Insurance in South Australia

CTP insurance is compulsory in Australia. Here’s how it works in South Australia and a list of providers.

Does SA have CTP insurance?

Yes, South Australia has compulsory CTP insurance. CTP insurance is paid at the same time as your vehicle registration, which is also compulsory. In South Australia, the scheme is regulated by the CTP Insurance Regulator.

What does CTP insurance cover in SA?

CTP insurance provides financial protection if you injure or kill someone in a car accident. That includes if you injure a passenger, pedestrian, cyclist or other road user. This protection is given to the owner of the vehicle and other people who use your vehicle.

CTP insurance does not cover damage to your vehicle or damage to other people’s vehicles or property. For this type of additional cover, you may want to consider the pros and cons of taking out a comprehensive car insurance policy. It also does not cover an injured driver if they were entirely at fault in an accident.

Is CTP insurance included in your rego in SA?

Yes, CTP insurance is included with your vehicle registration fees in South Australia. You can choose from one of four CTP insurance providers each time your registration renewal is due.

Who provides CTP insurance in SA?

There are four government-approved CTP insurance providers in South Australia:

AAMI Allianz QBE Insurance SGIC

The CTP Insurance Regulator says these providers offer identical CTP insurance policies. Where they can differ is on price and service. They may also offer customers incentives such as discounts off other insurance products.

To help with your choice, your renewal notice or mySA GOV account includes a comparison of each provider’s premium prices and a claimant service rating, which shows how people who have made a claim for an injury rated their service.

How much is CTP insurance in SA?

The CTP Insurance Regulator sets minimum and maximum prices that can be charged for each type of vehicle. CTP insurance providers can then set their premiums within this range. The Regulator has a CTP premium calculator where you can enter your details and see the premiums on offer from each provider.

For example, at the time of writing, AAMI, QBE and SGIC charge $288.29 for 12 months cover for a class one private passenger vehicle in metropolitan Adelaide or the Hills without input tax credit entitlement. Allianz charges $294.39 for the same vehicle.

Do I have to pay CTP insurance if I have comprehensive car insurance?

CTP insurance is compulsory in Australia. This is different to comprehensive car insurance, which is optional. CTP insurance will only cover you for compensation costs if you injure or kill someone in a car accident. In comparison, comprehensive car insurance can provide a wider level of cover and typically covers damage to your vehicle, damage to other people’s vehicles and property and theft.

Cover image source: myphotobank.com.au/Shutterstock.com.