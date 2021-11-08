Do you have a super balance below $55,000? See which super funds may offer better value for your circumstances.

Superannuation is designed to help you financially after retirement. It allows you to build up a treasure chest over your working life that you can unlock after a certain age. The aim is to make sure that you have enough money in your super account to fund the lifestyle you want when you retire.

However, if you are just starting out on your super journey, achieving that magical amount needed can seem like a daunting task. But there are a number of things you can do that could help you boost your super now, and into the future, which will help you to grow your treasure chest. One of these ways is to choose a quality super fund that suits your investment needs. This is where Canstar’s Star Ratings could help.

Canstar’s expert Research Team uses a sophisticated and unique rating methodology that considers investment performance, fees and product features across superannuation products on our database. Canstar’s Outstanding Value Superannuation Awards recognise the providers that provide exceptional value to customers across the range of ages and account balances considered in the Star Ratings.

The tables below display the 5-Star super funds on Canstar’s database in each age category (as rated in the Superannuation Star Ratings) for balances between $0 to $55,000. If you are comparing super funds, you may like to read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Target Market Determination (TMD) before making a decision.

18–29 year olds

The table below displays some of the superannuation funds currently available on Canstar’s database for Australians aged 18 to 29 with a super balance of up to $55,000. The results shown are sorted by 3-year return (highest to lowest). Performance figures shown reflect net investment performance, i.e. net of investment tax, investment management fees and the applicable administration fees based on an account balance of $30,000. To learn more about performance information, click here. Consider the Target Market Determination (TMD) before making a purchase decision. Contact the product issuer directly for a copy of the TMD. Use Canstar’s superannuation comparison selector to view a wider range of superannuation funds. Canstar may earn a fee for referrals.

30–39 year olds

The table below displays some of the superannuation funds currently available on Canstar’s database for Australians aged 30 to 39 with a super balance of up to $55,000. The results shown are sorted by 3-year return (highest to lowest). Performance figures shown reflect net investment performance, i.e. net of investment tax, investment management fees and the applicable administration fees based on an account balance of $30,000. To learn more about performance information, click here. Consider the Target Market Determination (TMD) before making a purchase decision. Contact the product issuer directly for a copy of the TMD. Use Canstar’s superannuation comparison selector to view a wider range of superannuation funds. Canstar may earn a fee for referrals.

40–49 year olds