When choosing a health insurance policy – or indeed if you’re choosing whether to take out a policy at all – it’s important to also consider the features and benefits that suit your circumstances and preferences, as well as the cost of your premium. However, if you can find the right health insurance policy for your needs with a sign-up offer included, it could be a welcome bonus.
Here’s a selection of some current health insurance sign-up offers for Hospital and Extras Cover from providers rated by Canstar (correct as of 6 November, 2020).
|
Provider
|Promotion
|
Expiry date
|ahm
|Get $100 off for couples, families or single parents, or $50 off for singles after the first 60 days of membership when you take out an eligible combined hospital and extras policy as a new member, using promo code $OFFAHM on direct debit. T&Cs apply.
|30 November 2020
|Australian Unity
|Get six weeks free when you take out combined hospital and extras cover online after the first 60 days of payment. You can also enjoy no two month or optical waiting periods on your extras. T&Cs apply.
|13 December 2020
|Bupa
|Get one month free on selected products after your first month of payment when you join on an eligible combined hospital and extras policy and use promo code ‘Get Bupa one month free’. Plus, Bupa will waive the two and six month waiting periods on extras. T&Cs apply.
If you are a new customer you can also get six weeks free on selected hospital and extras cover after your first month of payment when you use promo code ‘Get Bupa six weeks free’. T&Cs apply.
|31 December 2020
15 December 2020
|frank.
|Get up to $200 off for couples, families and single parents and $100 off for singles after your first month of payment when joining on an eligible combined hospital and extras policy as a new member, paying by direct debit. T&Cs apply.
|30 November 2020
|GMHBA
|Get up to $200 off for couples, families and single parents and $100 off for singles after your first month of payment when joining on an eligible combined hospital and extras policy as a new member, paying by direct debit. T&Cs apply.
|30 November 2020
|Health Partners
|Get six weeks free after your first 60 days, and two-month waiting periods waived on extras when you purchase a combined hospital and extras policy as a new member and use promo code ‘6WFREE’. T&Cs apply.
|30 November 2020
|HIF
|Get a $200 EFTPOS cash card for couples, families and single parents and a $100 EFTPOS cash card for singles, and have all two-month waiting periods waived on extras when you take out any hospital and extras policy as a new member using promo code ‘MYHIF’. T&Cs apply.
|30 November 2020
|Medibank
|Join on eligible hospital and extras cover and hold membership for 28 days and you can get up to 30,000 Live Better Points for couples and families and 15,000 Live Better Points for singles and single parents to use at the Live Better Reward Store, plus two and six-month waiting periods waived on extras using direct debit and promo code ‘LIVEBETTER’. T&Cs apply.
|4 January 2021
|nib
|Get $300 off for couples, families and single parents and $150 off for singles, plus two and six-month waiting periods waived on extras when you take out an eligible combined hospital and extras policy and join as a new Australian resident member. T&Cs apply.
|30 November 2020
Waiver offer is available until further notice
|Peoplecare
|Get a $100 EFTPOS gift card after your first 60 days and 10% off your extras premium (on combined hospital and extras policies) when you join a hospital or hospital and extras policy as a new member. T&Cs apply.
|Until further notice
|Phoenix Health Fund
|Refer a friend and when they sign up for an eligible combined hospital and extras policy and have kept that policy for six weeks, you and your friend will both receive a $100 EFTPOS gift card. T&Cs apply.
|Until further notice
|Qantas
|Earn up to 120,000 Qantas Points after the first 60 days of membership when you join Qantas Health Insurance as a new member. To earn the full 120,000 points, Qantas Insurance says you need to purchase a combined Gold Hospital and Top Extras cover for a couple, single parent or family. Check with Qantas Insurance for full T&Cs.
|13
December 2020
|Queensland Country Health
|Receive a $100 gift card if you refer a friend and they sign up for an eligible singles hospital or hospital and extras policy based on your referral, or a $200 gift card if they sign up for an eligible couples, family or single parent policy and they keep that policy for 30 days. T&Cs apply.
|31 December 2021
|St. Lukes Health
|Get six weeks free after your first month when you join on or switch to a combined hospital and extras policy. T&Cs apply.
|30 November 2020
|Teachers Health
|Get one month free plus two- and six-month waiting periods waived on extras after the first 30 days and your first payment when you take out an eligible hospital and extras policy as a new member, using direct debit and promo code ‘ONE’. T&Cs apply.
|30 November 2020
|Source: Providers’ websites. Based on advertised online promotions current as at 6 November, 2020. Please note conditions and exclusions may apply to these offers. Read all terms and conditions provided by the relevant health fund before deciding whether to commit to a policy.
Other factors to consider when comparing health insurance
Of course, it may not be worth choosing a health insurance provider just for a freebie or short-term discount. If you’re shopping for health insurance, it’s important to look for the hospital and/or extras policy cover that is right for your own needs and preferences.
After all, while a gift card or a month of free cover might be handy, it could be a small token in terms of the overall cost of health cover.
There are a wide choice of health insurance policies on offer for consumers who choose to shop around. In fact, Canstar’s most recent Health Insurance Star Ratings considered almost 5,000 hospital policies, over 1,600 extras policies, and nearly 3,500 package policy combinations from 27 insurers.
