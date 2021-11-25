Home and contents insurance for Victoria

If you live in Victoria and are curious about how much you might expect to pay for a home and contents insurance policy, here’s what our research uncovered.

Victoria is Australia’s second most populous state, and it features a diverse array of urban and rural environments, from the cultural and artistic hub of Melbourne to the idyllic surrounds of the Mornington Peninsula and the rugged and beautiful high country, rich in scenery and history.

The state is finally emerging from a long period of lockdowns, and while Victorians have now begun to leave home for work and relaxation, it’s still important to think about keeping your house and its contents protected.

If you live in Victoria and are in the market for a home and contents insurance policy, we’ve crunched the numbers on how much you might expect to pay.

How much does home and contents insurance cost in Victoria?

According to Canstar Research, here’s how much you might expect to pay for both home and contents insurance in Victoria, as well as for combined policies.

Cost of home insurance premiums in Victoria

Minimum average premium: $725

Maximum average premium: $1,798

Cost of contents insurance premiums in Victoria

Minimum average premium: $288

Maximum average premium: $1,362

Cost of combined home and contents insurance premiums in Victoria

Minimum average premium: $1,012

Maximum average premium: $2,686

The above premiums are based on home and contents insurance policies rated in the Canstar 2021 Home and Contents Insurance Awards and Star Ratings. When calculating these figures, we considered a range of addresses and building sum insured amounts, with premiums based on building sum insured amounts between $300,000 and $900,000, and contents sum insured for $125,000.

Source: Canstar Research, as of November 23, 2021.

Does home and contents insurance cover bushfire damage?

Following Victoria’s devastating Black Saturday bushfires in 2009, and the destructive fires that burned up and down much of Australia’s east coast in the Black Summer period of 2019–20, you may well be wondering if your home and contents insurance offers cover for damage caused by bushfires.

A recent review of home and contents insurance policies on Canstar’s database found that all offer some level of coverage for loss or damage caused by fires, including bushfires and house fires. Some also offer cover for damage caused by heat, ash, smoke or soot, in the event your home or its contents are damaged but do not catch fire.

In general, though, it is advisable to check your insurance policy’s Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Target Market Determination (TMD) carefully, or contact your insurance provider, to find out exactly what you are covered for in the event of a fire.This is important as some providers’ policies may differ in their definition of what actually constitutes fire damage.

It could, for example, be the case that an insurance provider might cover damage caused by the flames of a fire, but not damage caused by smoke or by any water that was used to fight the fire. If cover for bushfire damage is a priority for you, it is worthwhile to find out exactly what an insurance policy will cover you for before signing up.

What are some common exclusions in home and contents insurance?

Even after you take out a home and contents insurance policy, it’s important to remember that there are certain criteria that are excluded, and factors that in some circumstances, could even see your claim knocked back. In Victoria, as well as in a wider Australian context, some common insurance exclusions to be aware of include:

Failing to properly secure your home : If you do not take appropriate precautions to secure your home and its contents, including locking doors and closing windows when a storm is coming, an insurance provider could reject your claim. Leaving your home empty : Some insurance providers have a maximum period you can be away from home before your cover is voided. If you foresee yourself being away from home for a period of time, it is important to check your provider’s rules on this. People staying at your house : Typically only people listed on your insurance certificate will be covered, meaning you and your family. Items belonging to others such as guests and house-sitters will not be covered by standard contents insurance.



Existing damage : If your home or its contents have any pre-existing damage, then it is unlikely your insurance will cover this. Insurance providers are generally likely to only pay out claims for new damage, rather than for pre-existing problems.

Renovations : Some home and contents insurance will not cover for damage or loss connected to repairs and renovations. If you are planning on conducting these, it may be worth taking out a specialised policy and asking your builder about their insurance.

Before taking out any home and contents insurance policy, it is important to check the PDS, so you can be aware of what you are and aren’t covered for. You may also like to check the TMD for a product you are considering. If you would like to know more, Canstar has considered some of the most common home and contents insurance exclusions.

How do you compare home and contents insurance?

If you’re in the market for a new policy or looking to switch providers for a better deal, you can compare home and contents insurance with Canstar, and find insurance policies for people living in Victoria.

You may also want to consider Canstar’s Home and Contents Insurance Awards and Star Ratings, in which we recognise providers who offer value for money to Australian customers.





Cover image source: Taras Vyshnya/Shutterstock.com