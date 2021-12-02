There’s a lot of truth to the expression nothing matters more than your health. Along with a healthy lifestyle, private health insurance is a financial product that can help us along the road to maintaining personal wellbeing. We take a closer look at how health cover works.

Health cover – or private health insurance – is designed to give you more options around where and when you can receive medical care, as well as helping to pay for some costs that aren’t covered by Medicare. It can be a confusing system, but recent reforms are helping to make it easier for Australians to choose the health cover that’s right for their needs.

With that in mind, let’s look at what health insurance is and how it works.

What is health insurance?

As HealthDirect points out, all Australians with a Medicare card are entitled to free treatment as a public patient in a public hospital. However, Medicare does have limitations. You don’t get to choose which hospital you stay in or the doctor who treats you, and if you need elective surgery (surgery that’s necessary but which can be delayed), you’ll be placed on a waiting list. In addition, some treatments such as most physiotherapy, most dental exams and treatments and many optical services (such as getting glasses and contact lenses) are not covered by Medicare at all.

Private health insurance can eliminate or at least reduce some of these downsides, if you pay a premium (and often an excess). It lets you be treated in hospital as a private patient, and can also help to fund the costs of treatment not paid for by Medicare. You may also be able to get the private health insurance rebate if you have a health insurance policy. And, if you don’t have a certain level of private patient hospital cover, you could be charged the Medicare Levy Surcharge (MLS).

You can view the health insurance options available in the table below. Please note that this table has been sorted by star rating (highest to lowest) and was formulated based on a single male seeking hospital and extras health insurance based in NSW born in 1987:

What are the benefits of health insurance?

Taking out private health insurance can offer different benefits, such as more flexibility about where you are treated and who your doctor is, reduced wait times for elective surgery, tax savings, perks such as private hospital rooms and peace of mind that you’ll be able to claim money back on non-Medicare health services (as long as you meet the terms and conditions of your policy, such as waiting periods).

Choice about where you are treated

You can choose to be treated in a public or private hospital.

Your choice of doctor

Private cover lets you be seen by the doctor of your choice. This may be important to you if you’ve been treated previously by a particular doctor or specialist – and bear in mind, some doctors only work in private hospitals.

Shorter wait times for elective surgery

Figures from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) shows that wait times for elective surgery in public hospitals vary according to the type of procedure involved. In 2019/20, wait times averaged around 39 days; however, almost 3% of patients waited more than one year.

According to HealthDirect, waiting times for elective surgery are usually shorter in a private hospital. It adds that you may also get extra services like your own room and a more pleasant environment.

A shorter stay

HealthDirect says that when you are treated in a private hospital, you are more likely to be in hospital for fewer days and are at slightly lower risk of something going wrong.

Potential tax savings

If you don’t have private hospital cover, you can be asked to pay the Medicare Levy Surcharge (MLS). It typically applies if you’re a single earning annual taxable income above $90,000; or a family or couple with combined taxable income above $180,000.

The MLS rate varies from 1%, 1.25% to 1.5% depending on your income – the higher your income, the higher the rate you pay. Bear in mind this is top of the standard Medicare levy of 2% of taxable income. Depending on your circumstances, it could work out cheaper to take out private health cover than pay the MLS.

Additional perks

A number of health insurance providers also offer other benefits such as being able to claim the cost of gym membership, weight management programs, and personal training sessions that can help you stay fit and healthy.

How does health insurance work?

There are two main types of health insurance: Hospital cover, and general treatment that’s also known as ‘extras’ cover. The Private Health website explains that most health insurance providers offer combined policies that blend hospital and general treatment services into a single package. Or, you’re free to mix and match separate hospital and general treatment policies.

Recent reforms were introduced to private health cover that help simplify the process of choosing cover. All private health insurers are required to classify their hospital cover into four categories – Gold, Silver, Bronze or Basic depending on what is, and what isn’t covered, making it easier to compare policies.

What is hospital cover?

Hospital policies help cover the cost of the in-hospital treatment by your doctor, and hospital costs such as accommodation to stay in a ward and theatre fees for surgery.

Generally, medical services listed under the Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) are covered by private hospital insurance. However, make sure you read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), Target Market Determination (TMD) and terms and conditions of your policy, including specific waiting periods that may apply.

What is extras cover?

Ancillary or extras cover provides benefits for non-medical health services such as dental, optical, physiotherapy, and chiropractic treatment. Extras can include other services too, such as major dental, orthodontics, remedial massage, osteopathy, mental health support, podiatry, natural therapies, dietetics, breathing appliances, blood glucose monitors and blood pressure monitors, speech therapy, eye therapy, occupational therapy, hearing aids, health appliances, exercise physiology and prescription pharmaceuticals (non-PBS).

What is ambulance cover?

In some states and territories in Australia, ambulance services are not free. A third type of insurance is also available – ambulance policies that cover you for the cost of ambulance transport if you need this.

How to claim on health insurance

Once you’ve received medical treatment or made a purchase covered by your policy, the next step is to make a claim. There are now several ways you can lodge a claim. Double check with your health insurance provider before lodging a claim using one of these methods, and if you have any questions, speak to your provider about claiming options that are available.

On the spot

Around 94,000 Australian health service providers have the HICAPS electronic claim system available for on-the-spot processing of claims at health service providers nationally at the time of writing.

Mobile app

Many health insurance providers now have a mobile app that you can download for free. Simply take a photo of your receipt using your smartphone, and submit the claim instantly using the app.

Online

Log into your health insurance account to make your claim online. Enter the details found on your receipt, and have your bank account details handy so you can register to receive a transfer of the benefit into your bank account.

In person

Some health insurance providers have walk-in branches, where you can make a claim in person.

By post

You may be able to fill out a paper claim form, attach your invoice and receipt from the health service provider, and post this paperwork to your health fund.

What companies offer health insurance?

There are 36 registered health insurers in Australia, and policies are sometimes additionally sold using secondary brand names or by other companies, according to privatehealth.gov.au. Some health insurance providers have restrictions around who can join. Some of the major health insurance providers in Australia include ahm, HCF, Medibank, HBF, nib and Bupa.