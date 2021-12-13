Full Dentures Average cost for upper and lower dentures $2,448 Average cost for upper denture $1,350 Average cost for lower denture $1,350 Average cost for mid-range acrylic dentures (upper and lower) $3,500 Source: 2019 Australian Dental Association Fee Survey

Full upper and lower standard acrylic dentures cost $2,448 on average, according to the 2019 Australian Dental Association Fee Survey. For either an upper or lower denture, the cost is $1,350 on average.

It’s also important to consider extra factors that may influence the overall cost of your dentures. These may include the type of treatment or the amount of preparation required, the number of appointments you need, the type of specialist used and whether any of your natural teeth need to be removed.

The type of material you choose can also affect the price. Acrylic dentures range from a standard acrylic through to a hard-wearing, more expensive variety. Dr Bradburn says middle of the range, upper and lower acrylic dentures can cost on average around $3,500.

Whichever you choose, Dr Bradburn says that with dentures, you often get what you pay for. “It’s important to consider all options when choosing a denture, keeping in mind that poorer-quality materials will tend to wear much faster than higher-quality ones,” she says.

Dr Bradburn also recommended that you get an itemised quote before proceeding to buy your dentures, so that you have an understanding of whether there will be any further costs, such as extra appointments to get your dentures realigned due to gum movement.

Compare Health Insurance with Canstar

The table below displays some of our referral partners’ extras policies for a 30-year-old single female seeking cover in NSW without pregnancy cover. The table is sorted by Star Rating (highest to lowest) followed by provider name (alphabetical). Use Canstar’s health insurance comparison selector to view a wider range of products. Canstar may earn a fee for referrals.

Where can you get dentures made?

Most dentists can make dentures, but you can also seek the services of specialist dental prosthetists or independent dental practitioners who design, make and fit dentures, Dr Bradburn says.