Are you ready to start building a home or investment property in Melbourne, but not sure where to start? Hiring the services of a specialist development or construction company to take advantage of their expertise may be one option worth considering.

Top 10 home builders in Melbourne, Victoria

The top home builders for 2019/20 were revealed by industry housing experts HIA in its HIA-Colorbond steel Housing 100 Report. The report details the top builders nationally and by state. To find out the top 10 builders in Victoria, measured by new buildings they began construction on (new housing starts), see below:

1. Metricon Homes

According to Metricon, it has aimed at providing innovative yet practical home designs since the business began in 1976. It is partnered with the Victorian State Government’s Zero Net Carbon Homes program to develop and market carbon-neutral homes in the state, and launched its first energy saver display home in 2019.

Metricon Homes was the biggest builder in Victoria based on the HIA report, having commenced 3,262 homes in 2019/20. HIA also found Metricon to be the nation’s largest builder, with 4,534 new builds in total across Australia.

2. Multiplex

Multiplex is an international company based out of Sydney, with experience in residential construction ranging from low-rise and medium-rise developments to inner-city high-rise apartment towers. One of its most recent assignments has been to start building the 1000-bed COVID-19 quarantine facility in Mickleham, called the Centre for National Resilience.

In second place, Multiplex started 2,437 home builds in Victoria in 2019/20, all of them units. It was also the third-largest home builder across the country, with a national total of 3,486 building starts.

3. Simonds Group

The Simonds Group comprises Simonds Victoria, Simonds Queensland, Simonds South Australia, Simonds New South Wales and Madisson Projects. The Group has been building family homes in Australia since 1949.

Simonds Group started 1,940 new builds in Victoria over the 2019/20 year, and 2,395 in total across the country. The types of homes it built in the state were predominately houses.

4. ABN Group

The ABN Group operates across the full scope of the building and construction industry, including home building, commercial construction, home improvement, development and financial services. It trades under a number of names, a few of which include Dale Alcock Homes and Homebuyers Centre Victoria.

In 2019/20, ABN Group started 1,707 new builds in Victoria. Across the country, it started building 3,247 homes.

5. Carlisle Homes

Carlisle Homes has been building homes in and around Melbourne for around 15 years, and claims to have built over 10,000 homes during that time. One of its stated aims is to build homes of exceptional quality. It says it was recognised by HIA as Victoria’s Most Professional Major Builder in 2020.

Carlisle Homes started to build 1,495 houses in and Melbourne and Geelong in 2019/20.

6. AHB Group

AHB Group was founded about 15 years ago and claims to have helped 8,000 families build their new homes. AHB is made up of a wide range of property-related companies, including Royston Homes, Sherridon Homes, Marque and First-Place.

AHB Group started 1,397 new house builds in Victoria over 2019/20.

7. Porter Davis Homes

Porter Davis Homes builds homes for first home buyers and downsizers on smaller lots in new land estates, as well as large homes for buyers living in established suburbs. It trades under a number of other names, including Barret Property Group Western Region, Northbay Projects, and PDH Group.

Porter Davis Homes started 1,332 new houses in Victoria in 2019/20 across the Melbourne Metro and Geelong areas.

8. Henley Properties

Henley Properties operates across Victoria, NSW, Queensland and South Australia, predominantly constructing detached dwellings. It also trades as Henley Arch, Edgewater Homes and Plantation Homes. The Group has raised money for various organisations since 1993, including $13.2 million for the Royal Children’s Hospital Appeal based in Melbourne.

Henley Properties started 1,157 new builds in 2019/20 in Victoria, and a total of 1,817 across the states in which it operates.

9. L.U. Simon Builders

L.U. Simon Builders builds multi-storey residential apartments in Victoria, and also has a presence in the commercial building sector, such as building universities, hospitals and aged care facilities.

It started to build 987 homes in the state in 2019/20, which is up from 745 building starts in the year prior.

10. JG King

JG King also trades as JG King Homes and JG King Project. JG King Homes is a contract builders business based in Ballarat, but services many major regional centres throughout Victoria. It also specialises in building retirement villages and claims to build exclusively with BlueScope Steel.

JG King started a total of 933 builds in Victoria in 2019/20, with most of those being houses and the remainder being semi-detached homes.

What’s happening in the Melbourne building market?

Construction costs in Victoria have increased 1.4% in the three months to June 2021, according to CoreLogic, taking the annual increase to 3.9%. This outpaces the state’s 0.3% cost of living increase over the quarter, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) inflation figures.

Looking at the housing market, house prices in Melbourne are set to rise by as much as 20% in 2021, according to ANZ’s forecasts released in August.

CoreLogic’s most recent analysis shows Melbourne’s median house value is currently $710,000 and units are priced at $546,500.

This story has been updated.

Image: Aleksandar Todorovic/Shutterstock.com