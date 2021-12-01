Are you ready to start building a home or investment property in Brisbane, but not sure where to start? Hiring the services of a specialty development or construction company to take advantage of their expertise may be one option worth considering.

Building a new home from scratch can be an exciting process, but your choice of builder is critical. You’re making a major investment and you need to be confident you’re partnering with a reliable and reputable builder.

We help you narrow down the choice with a rundown of the top 5 home builders in Brisbane for 2020/21.

Top 5 home builders in Brisbane, QLD

The biggest home builders for 2020/21 were revealed as part of the Housing Industry Association (HIA)’s Colorbond Steel Housing 100 Report. The report details the top builders nationally and by state. To find out the top 5 builders in Queensland (QLD), measured by new buildings constructed (new housing starts), see below.

1. Hutchies

Hutchies is a diverse construction business involved in projects ranging from commercial developments to high-rise apartments. In fact, the Hutchinson Builders website claims the company is now Australia’s largest high-rise residential builder.

In 2020/21, Hutchies notched up 1,981 building starts across the state, and a total of 3,015 nationally. Hutchies’ projects mainly focused on apartment construction, with a small number of semi-detached homes.

2. Metricon Homes

Metricon Homes may rank second in QLD, but the HIA report found that on a national scale, the company ranks as Australia’s number one home builder – a position it has held for the sixth year in a row. In 2020/21, Metricon recorded a total of 6,052 building starts nationally, of which 1,177 were based in the state.

Every Metricon home is backed by a Lifetime Structural Guarantee, and Metricon CEO Mario Biasin says, “We’re committed to building homes to suit evolving customer needs and budgets and believe the diversity of our designs and price-points means we’ve been able to maintain relevance for customers.”

3. MJH Group

MJH Group has been in the building industry for over 30 years, and operates under six core brands: McDonald Jones Homes, Mojo Homes, Brighton Homes, Wilson Homes, Weeks Homes and McDonald Jones Communities. Across the brands, the Group offers a broad range of detached residential housing, investment and multi-unit homes.

In 2020/21, MJH Group was involved in building more than 941 dwellings in QLD – more than twice the number of builds recorded in 2019/20.

4. Coral Homes

Founded in 1990, Coral Homes claims to have built over 20,000 homes spanning 180 different designs. The website of Coral Homes notes that customers receive a fixed-price guarantee, and independent quality checks.

In 2020/21, Coral Homes built 881 houses in QLD.

5. GJ Gardner Homes

GJ Gardner Homes has offices in Australia, New Zealand and the United States. It focuses on residential homes, with over 100 design options to choose from. The company operates under a franchise model.

In 2020/21, GJ Gardner Homes started 858 new house builds in QLD. Nationally, it was responsible for 2,611 builds under its franchise model, ranking eighth in HIA’s largest home builders list.

What’s happening in the Brisbane building market?

Like much of Australia, the Queensland property market has seen property values rise sharply through 2021. Brisbane saw annual price growth of 22% to November 2021 according to CoreLogic.

Despite being Australia’s third most populous city, Brisbane has a more affordable property market than either Sydney or Melbourne – or smaller cities such as Canberra or Hobart. As a guide, Brisbane’s median house value is $731,392, or $437,086 for apartments as of 1 November 2021, according to CoreLogic’s Hedonic Home Value Index.

This affordability may be a factor in significant interstate migration to Brisbane. In 2019/20, the city welcomed 46,900 new residents according to Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data – the highest growth rate of any state capital. All these people need somewhere to live, which is good for the Brisbane building market. The HIA – Colorbond Steel Housing 100 Report shows new dwelling starts in Queensland increased by an estimated 19% in 2020/21, with a total of 36,890 new homes constructed compared to 30,963 the previous year.

Top home builders in other cities

