Top 20 cheapest suburbs to rent in Melbourne

Do you want to live in a city well known for its laneways, street art and good coffee? Melbourne is now also one of the most affordable capital cities in which to rent a home, according to experts. We list the 20 cheapest suburbs to rent in Melbourne.

Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, is known as one of the most liveable cities in the world, and with good reason. It is famous for its foodie traditions, unique character buildings, leafy suburbs and cultural drawcards. Of course, it is also considered by some to suffer from traffic congestion and unpredictable weather that could, as the Crowded House song goes, see residents experience four seasons in a day.

Surprisingly, however, at the time of writing Melbourne is now the most affordable Australian city to rent a house in for the first time on record, according to real estate listing site Domain’s Rental Report. The city’s median house rent is $430 a week, and is not rising, the report states. In contrast, Sydney’s median house rent is $580 a week and rising by 5% or more a quarter, and Brisbane’s is $460, rising by more than 2% quarterly. The median unit rent is $370 in Melbourne, compared to $410 in Brisbane and $485 in Sydney.

Property analysis company CoreLogic puts Melbourne’s median rent for the September 2021 quarter (incorporating both houses and units) at $450, which is the second cheapest in Australia, just above Adelaide (at $440). CoreLogic’s Research Director, Tim Lawless, says people living in Melbourne were spending less of their income on rent than the average Australian.

“Relative to household incomes, based on data to March, Melbourne was actually the most affordable capital city to rent, with households, on average, dedicating 26% of their gross annual household income to rent a dwelling compared with the national average of 28.7%,” he said.

However, these median figures don’t tell the full story of what’s going on. When examining prices at a suburb level, the statistics show that rents are surging in some suburbs after earlier phases in the COVID-19 pandemic, while falling in others.

“House and unit rents in the outer east, southeast, and Mornington Peninsula are at record highs,” the Domain report states.

But Domain has a tip for renters: try units closer to the city. And soon, before prices and demand goes up.

“Overall Melbourne continues to record weak rental growth, becoming a renters’ market the closer to the city, a positive for tenants looking for more affordable rentals,” it states.

“So for tenants, now is the time to secure a deal in those areas that have seen a significant drop in rent, because while overall unit rents are the same as they were in 2015, vacancy rates have continued to decline, suggesting the empty pool of rentals will continue to shrink and prices will not stay this low for very long.”

CoreLogic lists the most affordable suburbs in Melbourne as being mainly in the western district:

Top 20 cheapest suburbs to rent in Melbourne

Here are the cheapest suburbs to rent either a unit or house in Melbourne, according to 2021 CoreLogic data:

Albion, Unit – $311 Melton, Unit – $314 Melton South, Unit – $321 Harkness,Unit – $326 Hoppers Crossing, Unit – $327 Werribee, Unit – $330 Melton, House – $341 Wyndham Vale, Unit – $342 St Albans, Unit – $343 Kingsville, Unit – $343 Flemington, Unit – $347 Deer Park, Unit – $348 Dandenong, Unit – $350 Tarneit, Unit – $352 Broadmeadows, Unit – $353 Thomastown, Unit – $354 Travancore, Unit – $355 Epping, Unit – $356 Pakenham, Unit– $356 Altona Meadows, Unit – $357

Source: CoreLogic September 2021 Quarterly Rental Review. Pricing is based on median rent per week, with both unit and house rental prices ranked.

Cover image source: Nick Brundle Photography/Shutterstock.com