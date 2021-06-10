Top 10 richest and poorest suburbs in Australia

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) analysed 14.7 million individual tax returns from the 2018-19 income year, finding the postcodes with the highest and lowest average taxable incomes.
Sydney’s harbourside suburb of Double Bay took out the top spot, with 3,573 individuals reporting an average taxable income of $202,541.
Melbourne took out two spots in the richest suburbs list as well – Hawksburn/Toorak and Portsea – while Western Australia snuck one in with Perth’s beachside neighbourhood, Cottesloe.
On the other end of the scale, the New South Wales regional towns of Burren Junction and Drildool, which have both been ravaged by drought, reported the lowest taxable incomes – no taxable income, in fact. Their postcode, 2386, actually recorded an average loss of $9,735 for income tax purposes.
For more details of which suburbs around the country appeared on the wealthiest or poorest lists, see below.
What is the richest suburb in Australia?
The richest suburb in Australia, based on average taxable income for the 2018/19 financial year, is Double Bay in New South Wales, according to the ATO’s latest figures. See the full list of highest-earning postcodes below.
|Postcode
|Suburb
|Individuals
|Average taxable income
|2028
|Double Bay – NSW
|3,573
|$202,541
|3142
|Hawksburn, Toorak – Vic
|10,054
|$201,926
|2027
|Darling Point, Edgecliff,
Rushcutters Bay, Point Piper – NSW
|6,051
|$199,842
|2030
|Dover Heights, Watsons Bay, Rose Bay North, Vaucluse,
Watsons Bay – NSW
|9,869
|$197,906
|2025
|Woollahra – NSW
|5,252
|$183,417
|6011
|Cottesloe,
Peppermint Grove – WA
|6,484
|$179,403
|3944
|Portsea – Vic
|456
|$175,356
|2023
|Bellevue Hill – NSW
|7,404
|$173,287
|2088
|Mosman, Spit Junction – NSW
|20,303
|$171,144
|2063
|Northbridge – NSW
|4,393
|$168,940
Source: Australian Taxation Office (ATO), Taxation Statistics 2018-19, Individuals: Top 10 highest-earning postcodes by average taxable income, 2018-19 income year. Table ordered by highest to lowest average taxable income, including all postcodes with at least 200 individual income tax returns filed, per the ATO’s approach.
What is the poorest suburb in Australia?
The poorest suburbs in Australia are Burren Junction and Drildool in New South Wales, according to the ATO’s latest figures. All ten of the lowest-earning postcodes by average taxable income were located in either NSW or Queensland. See the full list of lowest-earning postcodes below.
|Postcode
|Suburb
|Individuals
|Average taxable income
|2386
|Burren Junction,
Drildool – NSW
|226
|-$9,735
|2876
|Bogan Gate, Gunning Gap,
Gunningbland, Nelungaloo – NSW
|241
|$19,160
|2873
|Albert, Five Ways, Miamley, Tottenham – NSW
|367
|$21,565
|2397
|Bellata, Millie – NSW
|229
|$24,412
|2361
|Ashford, Atholwood, Bonshaw, Limestone,
Pindaroi – NSW
|415
|$26,488
|4468
|Boatman, Clara Creek,
Morven – Qld
|214
|$26,539
|2403
|Balfours Peak, Delungra,
Gragin, Myall Creek – NSW
|349
|$26,540
|4486
|Dirranbandi, Hebel – Qld
|381
|$27,044
|2405
|Boomi, Garah – NSW
|281
|$27,462
|2828
|Armatree, Black Hollow, Bourbah, Gulgargambone
Quanda, Tonderburine, Warrumbungle – NSW
|374
|$27,696
Source: Australian Taxation Office, Taxation Statistics 2018-19, Individuals: Top 10 lowest-earning postcodes by average taxable income, 2018-19 income year. Table ordered by lowest to highest average taxable income, including all postcodes with at least 200 individual income tax returns filed, per the ATO’s approach.
