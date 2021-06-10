  1. Home
Top 10 richest and poorest suburbs in Australia

Senior News Journalist · 10 June 2021
New data shows seven of Australia’s 10 highest-earning postcodes are located in Sydney’s harbourside suburbs, while drought-affected towns of regional New South Wales and Queensland are among the ‘poorest’ postcodes based on average taxable income.
Sydney is home to some of the richest suburbs in Australia, according to the ATO. Image: Taras Vyshnya, Shutterstock.com.

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) analysed 14.7 million individual tax returns from the 2018-19 income year, finding the postcodes with the highest and lowest average taxable incomes.

Sydney’s harbourside suburb of Double Bay took out the top spot, with 3,573 individuals reporting an average taxable income of $202,541.

Melbourne took out two spots in the richest suburbs list as well – Hawksburn/Toorak and Portsea – while Western Australia snuck one in with Perth’s beachside neighbourhood, Cottesloe.

On the other end of the scale, the New South Wales regional towns of Burren Junction and Drildool, which have both been ravaged by drought, reported the lowest taxable incomes – no taxable income, in fact. Their postcode, 2386, actually recorded an average loss of $9,735 for income tax purposes.

For more details of which suburbs around the country appeared on the wealthiest or poorest lists, see below.

What is the richest suburb in Australia?

The richest suburb in Australia, based on average taxable income for the 2018/19 financial year, is Double Bay in New South Wales, according to the ATO’s latest figures. See the full list of highest-earning postcodes below.

Postcode Suburb Individuals Average taxable income
2028 Double Bay – NSW 3,573 $202,541
3142 Hawksburn, Toorak – Vic 10,054 $201,926
2027 Darling Point, Edgecliff,
Rushcutters Bay, Point Piper – NSW		 6,051 $199,842
2030 Dover Heights, Watsons Bay, Rose Bay North, Vaucluse,
Watsons Bay – NSW		 9,869 $197,906
2025 Woollahra – NSW 5,252 $183,417
6011 Cottesloe,
Peppermint Grove – WA		 6,484 $179,403
3944 Portsea – Vic 456 $175,356
2023 Bellevue Hill – NSW 7,404 $173,287
2088 Mosman, Spit Junction – NSW 20,303 $171,144
2063 Northbridge – NSW 4,393 $168,940

Source: Australian Taxation Office (ATO), Taxation Statistics 2018-19, Individuals: Top 10 highest-earning postcodes by average taxable income, 2018-19 income year. Table ordered by highest to lowest average taxable income, including all postcodes with at least 200 individual income tax returns filed, per the ATO’s approach.

What is the poorest suburb in Australia?

The poorest suburbs in Australia are Burren Junction and Drildool in New South Wales, according to the ATO’s latest figures. All ten of the lowest-earning postcodes by average taxable income were located in either NSW or Queensland. See the full list of lowest-earning postcodes below.

Postcode Suburb Individuals Average taxable income
2386 Burren Junction,
Drildool – NSW		 226 -$9,735
2876 Bogan Gate, Gunning Gap,
Gunningbland, Nelungaloo – NSW		 241 $19,160
2873 Albert, Five Ways, Miamley, Tottenham – NSW 367 $21,565
2397 Bellata, Millie – NSW 229 $24,412
2361 Ashford, Atholwood, Bonshaw, Limestone,
Pindaroi – NSW		 415 $26,488
4468 Boatman, Clara Creek,
Morven – Qld		 214 $26,539
2403 Balfours Peak, Delungra,
Gragin, Myall Creek – NSW		 349 $26,540
4486 Dirranbandi, Hebel – Qld 381 $27,044
2405 Boomi, Garah – NSW 281 $27,462
2828 Armatree, Black Hollow, Bourbah, Gulgargambone
Quanda, Tonderburine, Warrumbungle – NSW		 374 $27,696

Source: Australian Taxation Office, Taxation Statistics 2018-19, Individuals: Top 10 lowest-earning postcodes by average taxable income, 2018-19 income year. Table ordered by lowest to highest average taxable income, including all postcodes with at least 200 individual income tax returns filed, per the ATO’s approach.

This article was reviewed by our Sub Editor Tom Letts before it was updated, as part of our fact-checking process.
Ellie McLachlan is responsible for leading and breaking financial news on home loans, savings and much more. Ellie studied a Bachelor of Journalism and Arts at UQ and has worked at major metropolitan and regional news organisations.
Share this article

