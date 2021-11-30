Are you ready to start building a home or investment property in Adelaide, but not sure where to start? Hiring the services of a specialty development or construction company to take advantage of their expertise may be one option worth considering.

Building a new home from scratch can be an exciting process, but your choice of builder is critical. You’re making a major investment. and you need to be confident you’re partnering with a reliable and reputable builder.

We help you narrow down the choice with a rundown of the top 5 home builders in Adelaide for 2020/21.

Top 5 home builders in Adelaide, SA

The biggest home builders for 2020/21 were revealed as part of the Housing Industry Association (HIA)’s Colorbond Steel Housing 100 Report. The report details the top builders nationally and by state. To find out the top 5 builders in South Australia (SA), measured by new buildings constructed (new housing starts), see below:

1. Hickinbotham Group of Companies

The Hickinbotham Group trades under a variety of brands including Hickinbotham Homes, Statesman Homes and Country Homes. The Group isn’t just the leading builder in Adelaide for 2020/21 with 1,976 builds started for the year – it also came in at number 11 on the HIA’s national list.

Hickinbotham Homes has over 300 designs according to its website, with a number of display centres across Adelaide and the Adelaide Hills. Statesman Homes has designs covering family homes to villas and courtyard style, as well as split level, double-storey and townhomes.

2. Rivergum Group

The Rivergum Group has a number of brands including Rivergum Homes. The company services property markets in South Australia, Queensland and more recently, Victoria. Rivergum focuses on house and land packages and construction of independent living facilities. In 2019, Rivergum Homes was awarded the Urban Design Institute of Australia’s Affordable Housing Development Award and the HIA Townhouse/Villa of the Year Award.

In 2020/21 Rivergum began work on 528 new homes, up from 395 the previous year.

3. Longridge Group

The Longridge Group has been building homes in SA for more than 50 years. It consists of Sarah Homes, Longridge Homes, Atlas Living and Gallery Living.

The group started building 528 new houses in SA in 2020/21 – all of which were houses.

4. MJH Group

The MJH Group has been building homes for over 30 years under a variety of brands including McDonald Jones Homes, Mojo Homes, Brighton Homes, Wilson Homes and Weeks Homes. The group now ranks as Australia’s third largest home builder nationally, having kickstarted 4,548 new builds during 2020/21.

In Adelaide, MJH Group started construction on 493 new homes – all houses, up from 221 in 2019/20.

5. Metricon Homes

Metricon Homes is a giant of the home construction industry, having started 6,052 new builds nationally in 2020/21, making it Australia’s largest builder for the year – for the sixth consecutive year. The majority of these starts were detached houses.

In Adelaide, Metricon started work on 410 new homes in 2020/21, compared to 259 in 2019/20.

What’s happening in the Adelaide building market?

The property boom that has swept across Australia in 2020/21 hasn’t bypassed Adelaide. CoreLogic figures show that Adelaide house values jumped more than 20% in the 12 months to 31 October, 2021, to reach a median of $543,265. Apartment values climbed by a more modest 5.7% over the period to reach a median value of $372,520. The regional SA property market has also seen an uptick in values, with gains of 15.5% for the year ended November 2021.

Despite the gains, Adelaide is still one of Australia’s most affordable capital cities. And the market itself is really moving, with dwelling growth of 5.9% for the third quarter of 2021 in Adelaide alone according to CoreLogic, as housing values nationally rise at the fastest pace since June 1989.

Government support packages – and in particular the HomeBuilder scheme that ended in April 2021 – have been a big driver of the South Australian building market. The HIA says that based on total applications per capita, SA outperformed the other states and territories for HomeBuilder applications. And it certainly hasn’t hurt the state’s building trade. According to the HIA, new dwelling starts in SA increased by an estimated 27% during 2020/21, rising to 13,655 new builds for the year, compared to 10,736 in 2019/20.

The Real Estate Institute of South Australia (REISA) says the volume of home sales continues to be strong across the state, with investors flocking to SA attracted by comparatively high rental yields and strong capital growth. REISA adds that limitations in supply, alongside favourable macroeconomic factors such as interest rates and consumer confidence, could continue to drive prices upwards.

