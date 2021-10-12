Are you ready to start building a home or investment property in Sydney, but aren’t sure where to start? Hiring the services of a specialist development or construction company to take advantage of its expertise may be one option worth considering.

Top 5 home builders in Sydney, NSW

The top home builders for 2020/21 were revealed by industry housing experts HIA in its HIA-Colorbond steel Housing 100 Report. The report details the top builders nationally and by state, based on the number of homes they started working on throughout the financial year (new housing starts). To find out the top five builders in New South Wales, according to the report, see below:

1. MJH Group

MJH Group has been around for over 30 years, focusing on residential housing for Australian families, as well as investment and semi-detached property construction. The building group has several brands, including McDonald Jones Homes, Mojo Homes and Brighton. Japanese company Asahi Kasei Homes increased its shareholding in MJH Group from 40% to 80% in April 2021, around the time the window for construction to begin under the HomeBuilder scheme was extended.

MJH Group is the third-largest builder in the country, according to HIA, and started 2,523 builds in NSW in 2020/21. Across the country, it started 4,548 new builds.

2. Meriton Apartments

Meriton Apartments concentrates on designing, developing and building apartments in some of Sydney’s most popular locations. It was founded by billionaire real estate developer Harry Triguboff. HIA statistics show it’s currently the 19th-largest home builder in Australia, and the third-largest apartment builder.

Meriton Apartments started 1,202 builds in NSW in 2020/21.

3. Parkview Constructions

Parkview is a privately-owned construction group based in Sydney. As well as building residential apartment complexes, Parkview has also delivered construction projects in other sectors such as aged care, retail and industrial.

Parkview started 1,178 new home builds in NSW in 2020/21, all of them multi-unit complexes.





4. Masterton

Masterton specialises in residential construction, whether it be project homes, custom design, dual-occupancy or investor-style homes. It also trades as Masterton Homes, Masterton Constructions, New Living Homes and New Edge Homes.

Masterton started 1,005 builds in NSW in 2020/21.

5. Clarendon Residential Group

The Clarendon Group has been operating for over 40 years and builds a wide range of homes, including new homes and display homes. The Group trades under a number of brand names, including Clarendon Residential, Domaine Homes, Clarendon Homes, CPG Developments, CPG Australia, Greenway Homes, CPG Estates and Somerset Estate.

The Clarendon Residential Group started exactly 1,000 homes in 2020/21 in NSW.

What’s happening in the Sydney building market?

Building approvals data for August from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed New South Wales experienced a 2.3% month-on-month drop in the number of homes approved for construction, which could be put down to the ongoing lockdowns in Sydney and elsewhere in the state throughout that month.

Looking at house sales, CoreLogic reported recently that Sydney houses were at the highest level of profit-making sales since 1982, at 97.6%.

The median house value in Sydney is currently $1,010,000, according to CoreLogic analysis – that’s more than double the median value of a Perth house.

