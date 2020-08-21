Competition is fierce in the home loan market right now. With the official cash rate at an all all-time low of just 0.25%, and the property market in flux due to the economic fallout of COVID-19, lenders have slashed their home loan interest rates – with some having now fallen to less than 2%.
Below is a summary of the current home loan rates on Canstar’s database. To explore rates in more detail, compare them with Canstar’s home loan selector.
|
Latest Owner-Occupier Principal and Interest Home Loans
Rate Statistics, as at 17 August, 2020
|
Variable
|
Fixed
|Basic
|Standard
|Package
|Average
|1 Year
|2 Year
|3 Year
|4 Year
|5 Year
|Average
|3.25%
|3.47%
|3.22%
|3.42%
|2.55%
|2.48%
|2.55%
|2.96%
|2.98%
|Min
|2.29%
|2.19%
|2.59%
|2.19%
|1.98%
|1.99%
|2.14%
|2.50%
|2.59%
|Max
|5.04%
|5.39%
|4.14%
|5.39%
|4.96%
|4.33%
|4.49%
|3.89%
|4.06%
|Source: www.canstar.com.au. Based on owner-occupier loans of $400,000, at 80% LVR with principal & interest repayments on Canstar’s database. Includes new-to-bank interest rates (including specials). Excludes honeymoon, intro-rate, and first home buyer-only home loans.
|
Latest Owner-Occupier Interest Only Home Loans
Rate Statistics, as at 17 August, 2020
|
Variable
|
Fixed
|Basic
|Standard
|Package
|Average
|1 Year
|2 Year
|3 Year
|4 Year
|5 Year
|Average
|3.74%
|3.92%
|3.67%
|3.88%
|3.13%
|3.12%
|3.17%
|3.60%
|3.60%
|Min
|2.98%
|2.59%
|3.04%
|2.59%
|2.09%
|2.19%
|2.29%
|2.70%
|2.70%
|Max
|4.56%
|5.39%
|4.35%
|5.39%
|4.55%
|4.63%
|4.79%
|5.32%
|5.32%
|Source: www.canstar.com.au. Based on owner-occupier loans of $400,000, at 80% LVR with interest-only payments on Canstar’s database. Includes new-to-bank interest rates (including specials). Excludes honeymoon, intro-rate, and first home buyer-only home loans.
|
Latest Investment Principal and Interest Home Loans
Rate Statistics, as at 17 August, 2020
|
Variable
|
Fixed
|Basic
|Standard
|Package
|Average
|1 Year
|2 Year
|3 Year
|4 Year
|5 Year
|Average
|3.61%
|3.85%
|3.63%
|3.79%
|2.92%
|2.86%
|2.88%
|3.28%
|3.30%
|Min
|2.74%
|2.59%
|2.69%
|2.59%
|2.29%
|2.29%
|2.29%
|2.69%
|2.74%
|Max
|5.04%
|5.62%
|4.49%
|5.62%
|4.96%
|4.57%
|4.59%
|4.59%
|5.18%
|Source: www.canstar.com.au. Based on investment loans of $400,000, at 80% LVR with principal & interest repayments on Canstar’s database. Includes new-to-bank interest rates (including specials). Excludes honeymoon and intro-rate home loans.
|
Latest Investment Interest-Only Home Loans
Rate Statistics, as at 17 August, 2020
|
Variable
|
Fixed
|Basic
|Standard
|Package
|Average
|1 Year
|2 Year
|3 Year
|4 Year
|5 Year
|Average
|3.79%
|4.09%
|3.85%
|4.02%
|3.08%
|3.04%
|3.06%
|3.45%
|3.48%
|Min
|2.99%
|2.79%
|3.24%
|2.79%
|2.39%
|2.39%
|2.39%
|2.89%
|2.84%
|Max
|5.24%
|5.87%
|4.70%
|5.87%
|4.84%
|4.79%
|5.07%
|4.89%
|5.38%
|Source: www.canstar.com.au. Based on investment loans of $400,000, at 80% LVR with interest-only payments on Canstar’s database. Includes new-to-bank interest rates (including specials). Excludes honeymoon and intro-rate home loans.
Compare Home Loans
Lowest interest rates for 1-year fixed home loans
The comparison table below displays some of the 1 year fixed rate investment home loan products on Canstar’s database with links to lenders’ websites available for a loan amount of $350,000 at 80% LVR in NSW, and available for Principal and Interest repayments. The results are sorted by ‘current rate’ (lowest to highest), then by provider name (alphabetically).
*Comparison rate based on loan amount of $150,000. Read the Comparison Rate Warning.
Lowest interest rates for 3-year fixed home loans
The comparison table below displays some of the 3 year fixed rate investment home loan products on Canstar’s database with links to lenders’ websites available for a loan amount of $350,000 at 80% LVR in NSW, and available for Principal and Interest repayments. The results are sorted by ‘current rate’ (lowest to highest), then by provider name (alphabetically).
*Comparison rate based on loan amount of $150,000. Read the Comparison Rate Warning.
Lowest interest rates for 5-year fixed home loans
The comparison tables below displays some of the 5 year fixed rate investment home loan products on Canstar’s database with links to lenders’ websites available for a loan amount of $350,000 at 80% LVR in NSW, and available for Principal and Interest repayments. The results are sorted by ‘current rate’ (lowest to highest), then by provider name (alphabetically).
*Comparison rate based on loan amount of $150,000. Read the Comparison Rate Warning.
Share this article