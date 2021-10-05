Do you know who owns your bank? Several smaller banks are actually owned by bigger banks, meaning you could be banking with one of the big four without realising it.

Here’s what banks the big four own, plus what some other banks own.

What banks are owned by the big four banks?

The Australian banking sector is dominated by the big four banks – Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, NAB and ANZ. They account for close to 80% of home loans in Australia by value. And their power in the market is even greater when you consider the smaller banks that they own.

Commonwealth Bank: Commonwealth Bank owns Bankwest. In terms of non-banks, CommBank previously owned home loan and mortgage broker Aussie and wealth management group Colonial First State. It now has a 45% shareholding in both companies.

What about other banks?

Bendigo Bank and Adelaide Bank are owned by the company Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, which was formed by the merger of the two banks in 2007. The company also owns Rural Bank, Community Bank, Up, Delphi Bank and Alliance Bank.

Bank of Queensland (BOQ) owns Virgin Money Australia and ME. It also owns BOQ Specialist Bank (previously Investec Bank) which provides specialist banking services to doctors, dentists and vets.

If you’re curious about the ownership of another bank, a good way to check this is to read the bank’s About Us or History page.

Does it matter if my bank is owned by another bank?

In general, one bank being owned by another will not impact your day-to-day banking. The main potential issue is with the Financial Claims Scheme (FCS). The FCS protects deposits of up to $250,000 per account holder for each licensed authorised deposit-taking institution (ADI). This may present an issue if there are multiple banking businesses under the one licence.

For example, Bankwest and Commonwealth Bank have the same banking licence and Westpac, St.George, BankSA and Bank of Melbourne have the same licence. So if you had $200,000 in a Westpac account and $200,000 in a St.George account, only $250,000 in total would be covered by the scheme.

Banking businesses under one banking licence

To find out whether your deposits will be covered, you can check APRA’s list of authorised deposit-taking institutions. This list includes ADIs and their different trading names. At the time of writing, APRA notes that the following ADIs operate multiple banking businesses under the one banking licence:

Australian Military Bank Ltd

RSL Money

Auswide Bank Ltd

Queensland Professional Credit Union Ltd

Bank of Queensland Limited

BOQ Specialist (BOQS)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited

Adelaide Bank

Alliance Bank

AWA Alliance Bank

BDCU Alliance Bank

Bendigo Bank

Circle Alliance Bank

Community Sector Banking

Delphi Bank

Nova Alliance Bank

Rural Bank

Service One Alliance Bank

Beyond Bank Australia

Nexus Mutual

BNK Banking Corporation Limited

Goldfields Money

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Bankwest

IMB Ltd (trading as IMB Bank)

The Shire

National Australia Bank Limited

UBank

Police & Nurses Limited (trading as P&N Bank)

bcu

Westpac Banking Corporation

Bank of Melbourne

BankSA

St.George Bank

Source: APRA, last checked 6 October 2021.

Note that in some cases, a bank may hold its own ADI licence in addition to that of its parent company. For example, ME (owned by BOQ) and 86 400 (owned by NAB) both hold their own ADI licences, which they obtained before being acquired by their current owners.

