Canstar has identified the best-performing retail super funds on its database for annual investment returns over the past one, three and seven years.

A retail super fund is typically run by a bank, an investment company or some other financial institution and generally aims to make a profit, some of which may be paid in dividends to shareholders of the company. That’s different to many industry and public sector super funds where any profits go back to the fund.

Retail funds accounted for about $689 billion in assets in the June 2021 quarter, according to figures from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). That’s about 30.4% of the total $2.3 trillion in APRA-regulated super funds.

They’ve delivered a rate of return that’s fairly close to the average of all regulated super funds with more than four members over the past few years.

Margaret Cole, an Executive Board Member at APRA, said it was vital the retail super industry delivered the best possible outcomes to members.

“Yet retail funds have historically been able to avoid holistic scrutiny thanks to gaps in APRA’s data collection, and a bewildering array of products and options that makes comparisons difficult,” she told a Financial Services Council webinar in October.

“That era is now at an end, as APRA and Government shine a progressively brighter spotlight on the choice products that are dominated by retail funds.”

Choice products are generally those a member has chosen to join, which APRA says can make them more complex and varied than default MySuper products.

With APRA scrutinising all regulated super funds, including the retail sector and the dividends they pay shareholders, it’s important to know if you’re in a fund that’s performing well.

Important note about super performance

The following tables list the top performing retail super funds on Canstar’s database for returns over three different time periods – one, three and seven years.

These performance figures reflect net investment performance – i.e. returns minus investment tax, investment management fees, the maximum applicable ongoing management fees and membership fees.

Please note that while past performance is an important consideration when choosing a super fund, it is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Nevertheless, long-term past returns do provide an insight into what a fund has been capable of delivering through various market conditions.

When choosing a super fund, there are many other factors to consider, such as insurance, fees, the variety of investment options, advice availability and online services. Canstar’s Superannuation Star Ratings take these factors into account.

Top retail super funds – 1-year performance

The following table contains details of the superannuation funds rated by Canstar. This table has been sorted by one-year performance (highest to lowest) for a person aged 30-39. To generate these results, only retail super funds were included.

Top retail super funds – 3-year performance

The following table contains details of the superannuation funds rated by Canstar. This table has been sorted by three-year performance (highest to lowest) for a person aged 30-39. To generate these results, only retail super funds were included.

Top retail super funds – 7-year performance

The following table contains details of the superannuation funds rated by Canstar. This table has been sorted by seven-year performance (highest to lowest) for a person aged 30-39. To generate these results, only retail super funds were included.

Whether you’re joining a super fund for the first time or considering switching providers, it’s important to compare your options carefully and consider seeking professional advice to help you reach a decision.

Cover image source: patpitchaya/Shutterstock.com