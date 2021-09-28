Superannuation for under 18s

If there is one thing I could tell my younger self, it would be to consider joining a super fund as soon as possible. The earlier you begin building your super, the more time you have for your nest egg to grow for your retirement. But what are the superannuation options for those workers aged under 18?

Can you earn super if you are aged under 18?

Yes, you can earn super if you are aged under 18, but there are some differences to how it works for adults. If you are 18 or over and earning $450 (pre-tax) or more in a calendar month then your employer must contribute a minimum amount to your super fund, based on a percentage of your earnings, known as the Superannuation Guarantee.

If you’re under 18 and employed then the same $450 (pre-tax) or more condition applies but you also need to work more than 30 hours in a week. This applies whether you work casual, part-time or full-time hours.

This contribution will most likely be paid into your employer’s nominated super fund. You don’t have to go with that super fund but it gets a tad more complicated if you want to open your own super account, as people under 18 are generally not able to enter contracts.

Super funds will likely have their own restrictions on opening accounts for those aged under 18. You would need to check with any provider you consider, and see what conditions are included in any Product Disclosure Statement.

The Fair Work Ombudsman says you would also need to check what is the minimum age you can start work in your state or territory, especially if you’re still at school.

You can check to see that you are being paid the super you are owed by looking at your pay slip. By law, an employer must include both the amount of super you are paid, the date it was paid and the name of the account into which it was paid.

You can also check your super balance through your fund’s website or app, or over the phone, to make sure you are being paid what you are owed.

What should you do if you’re not being paid any super?

If you think you aren’t being paid any or enough super, and you’re working at least 30 hours a week, then first try to talk to your employer. If that doesn’t work, you can contact the Australian Taxation Office online or phone 13 10 20.

If you have worked for a few different employers you might have multiple super accounts. This can impact your total super savings as you’re likely paying fees for each individual account, costing you money.

If you’re not sure if you have other super accounts you can easily check for any lost super.

You could consider consolidating multiple accounts into a single account to help reduce any fees you pay. Not all providers allow you to consolidate though and you’d need to check you wouldn’t lose out on any benefits by closing an account.

As a teen though it’s early days in your super journey, and you’ve likely not grown much of a nest egg. Still, it’s a good idea to keep on top of what you have got and make sure it’s working in your best interests.

Extra contributions to your super

As a young worker you’re likely on a low income and that could make you eligible for government contributions to your super.

For example, if you make an after-tax contribution to your super you may be entitled to a co-contribution from the government of up to $500 a year, paid into your super fund.

You don’t have to do anything to claim this extra payment as, if you’re eligible, it will apply automatically so long as your super fund has your tax file number.

That’s a good early lesson on how you can get help to boost your super from an early age.