If you’re considering property as an investment option, generally one of the key steps is finding a suitable investor home loan. For investors keeping a close eye on their budget, securing a low rate is often a priority.

While property can be a worthwhile long-term investment option to consider – depending on your circumstances and financial goals – it can require plenty of research, particularly at a time when property prices are sky-high in many parts of Australia. Research typically includes searching extensively for the right property, potentially finding the right builder to help with any necessary improvements, and of course, getting the right home loan if you need one to help fund your investment property venture.

Be aware that the home loan rates on offer for property investors may be different to those borrowing for a home to live in themselves. You may also find that the home loan features you look for are different as an investor rather than an owner-occupier.

To help you narrow down your options, we’ve listed some of the lowest-rate investment home loans on our database. Please note that the interest rates below don’t take into account your credit history or other factors specific to your application, so not everyone can qualify for a lender’s minimum advertised rate. Further eligibility criteria may be assessed and determined by the lender.

The home loans listed below are for borrowers looking to purchase a home as an investment. You can also view some of the lowest owner-occupier home loan rates on Canstar’s database.

Variable investment home loans

The comparison table below displays some of the variable rate investment home loan products on Canstar’s database with links to lenders’ websites. The products displayed are based on a loan amount of $350,000 at 80% LVR in NSW, available for principal and interest repayments. The results are sorted by ‘comparison rate’ (lowest to highest), then by provider name (alphabetically). Use Canstar’s home loan selector to view a wider range of home loan products. Canstar may earn a fee for referrals.

Fixed rate investment home loans

Lowest interest rates for 1-year fixed home loans The comparison table below displays some of the 1-year fixed rate investment home loan products on Canstar’s database with links to lenders’ websites available for a loan amount of $350,000 at 80% LVR in NSW, and available for principal and interest repayments. The results are sorted by ‘current rate’ (lowest to highest), then by provider name (alphabetically). Use Canstar’s home loan selector to view a wider range of home loan products. Canstar may earn a fee for referrals. *Comparison rate based on loan amount of $150,000. Read the Comparison Rate Warning. Lowest interest rates for 3-year fixed home loans The comparison table below displays some of the 3-year fixed rate investment home loan products on Canstar’s database with links to lenders’ websites available for a loan amount of $350,000 at 80% LVR in NSW, and available for principal and interest repayments. The results are sorted by ‘current rate’ (lowest to highest), then by provider name (alphabetically).

*Comparison rate based on loan amount of $150,000. Read the Comparison Rate Warning. Lowest interest rates for 5-year fixed home loans The comparison tables below displays some of the 5-year fixed rate investment home loan products on Canstar’s database with links to lenders’ websites available for a loan amount of $350,000 at 80% LVR in NSW, and available for principal and interest repayments. The results are sorted by ‘current rate’ (lowest to highest), then by provider name (alphabetically). *Comparison rate based on loan amount of $150,000. Read the Comparison Rate Warning.

While a low interest rate is a significant factor, it’s not the only thing you should take into account when comparing different home loans. You should also consider the features of your home loan and any fees charged, to help ensure that you’re getting a good deal overall. Consider taking a look at Canstar’s most recent Home Loan Star Ratings and Awards to see how our experts rated a variety of products, including fixed and variable investment loans, loans that come with principal and interest repayments and those that allow borrowers to pay interest-only for a period.

And as always, you can compare more home loans – both residential and investment – with Canstar to help you find one suitable for you.

Compare Home Loans

This article was co-written by James Hurwood.

Cover image source: zstock/Shutterstock.com