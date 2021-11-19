How will a balance transfer affect my credit rating?

check your credit score → You canfor free

Does a balance transfer affect my credit score?

When you apply for a credit card with a balance transfer offer, this is noted on your credit report. If you apply for multiple credit cards in a short space of time, this can negatively impact your credit score.

Here are some ways a balance transfer could affect your credit score:

Number of applications. If you make a number of applications within a short period of time, Equifax notes this will flag you as a greater risk than if you make infrequent applications with only a few credit providers. Credit enquiries stay on your report for five years.

Repayment history. If you are approved for a balance transfer credit card but are unable to meet the regular minimum repayments, this could also have a negative impact on your credit score. Your repayment history stays on your report for two years, while defaults stay for five years.

Remaining credit cards. If you do not close your old account, you'll also need to be careful that you make your repayments on time for both cards. If you don't, this could also negatively impact your credit score. It's wise to close your old account if you can so you won't be charged two sets of fees and don't accumulate more debt.

Multiple transfers. If you are unable to repay your credit card balance at the end of the promotional period and have to move the remaining amount to another credit card, this would also be noted as an enquiry on your credit report.

How to prevent a negative credit score

If you do decide to transfer your credit card balance to a new card, here’s some ways to prevent your credit score taking a dip: