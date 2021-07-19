The 6 Best Investment Apps Australia

Investment products and tools have become more accessible than ever, with a host of investment apps appearing on the market that caters to new and experienced investors alike. Listed below are five popular investment apps for Australians.

One of the leading platforms in automated investment is Raiz, which was formerly known as Acorns before rebranding in April 2018. Raiz is a micro-investing app that automatically invests your spare change into a diversified portfolio of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), making it easy for even the most casual investor to try to grow their wealth.

This app targets millennial investors who might be tight on money and aren’t ready to invest large sums of money. By connecting your credit or debit card to your Raiz account, the app automatically rounds each purchase up to the nearest dollar and deposits this into your portfolio.

For example, purchasing a $4.20 coffee would result in an 80 cent investment into a Raiz account. Once these ’round-ups’ reach $5, Raiz then invests this money in the investment portfolio of choice. There are five investment portfolios, each of which come with varying degrees of risk.

Raiz had been around in America since 2014 but didn’t launch in Australia until February 2016. It proved to be extremely popular since then and has hit as many as 500,000 downloads on the Google Play store alone. Its simplicity is definitely one of the key factors in its success.

There are no deposit & withdrawal fees, but you have to pay $3.50/month for accounts under $15,000.

InvestSMART is a free to use portfolio management service that aims to help Australians grow and protect their wealth. The app, which has over 650,000 members, allows investors to track and manage their share portfolio through their Portfolio Manager service. Customers can use the app to create and store unlimited portfolios and watchlists, and to access broader performance reporting. InvestSMART also provides a portfolio HealthCheck service, which helps users align their asset allocation with their risk profile. Although the service does not allow for trades to be executed through the app, there is the ability to invest in the company’s own managed equity funds.

For those who sign up to the app’s paid membership service, the app provides the following:

share market research and content

investment filters, ideas and recommendations

With the premium version the app’s filters are more sophisticated, designed to make it easier for investors to find shares that suit their needs. Investors should also receive instant notifications when a new investment recommendation is released. Those who purchase a subscription to InvestSMART may also get access to the affiliated Eureka Report and Intelligent Investor, depending on their choice and level of membership.

With the InvestSMART you can also invest in a number of ETFs portfolios suitable for investors looking for a mix of asset classes in one portfolio. If you do decide to invest through that app, bear in mind you will be charged a managed fee.

SelfWealth says that they’re the only flat fee brokerage service in Australia. At the time of writing, they charge $9.50 per trade regardless of the trade size. As a brokerage app, SelfWealth allows you to buy and sell shares, view and amend your orders, view your order history, analyse your stocks, estimate your earnings, analyse the performance of your stocks and more.

Once you’ve set up your trading profile with SelfWealth you can join the SelfWealth community – a social network of like-minded investors that a proven track record of growing wealth for themselves and others.

SelfWealth provides two products – SelfWealth INTELLIGENCE and SelfWealth TRADING. SelfWealth trading incorporates the trading aspect discussed above, including the flat $9.50 fee for all trades. SelfWealth INTELLIGENCE, on the other hand, offers a suite of analytical tools and reports to help investors track and benchmark their portfolio’s performance.

SelfWealth is more suitable for self-directed investors who have a bit more experience when it comes to trading, and the flat brokerage fee makes it a good option for those who tend to make large trades. They have recently launched a US Trading product. For more information on SelfWealth and its purpose, read our interview with Founder Andrew Ward.

Not all investment apps have to actually allow you to trade. An important part of investing and growing your wealth is to sort through the endless stream of data, opinions, speculation and analysis out there. Share market app Stocklight aims to cut through all of this information and provide users with only what they need.

According to Stocklight’s Jason Kotchoff:

“There are very few tools out there that will give you a comprehensive overview of an Australian stock at your fingers on your phone or tablet. Stocklight sends notifications straight to your mobile device when important events occur related to your watchlist. For example, when a dividend or price sensitive announcement is released for one of your stocks, StockLight will let you know.”

Over 80,000 Australians are currently using Stocklight, making it one of Australia’s most downloaded share market apps that are not from a major bank. It is free to download on both Apple and Android devices, and allows you to do the following:

Add favourite stocks to your watchlist

Track dividends, news and announcements for said stocks

Track your portfolio holdings and watch them grow

Find investment opportunities using advanced filters

Access recommendations from industry experts based on comprehensive analysis

So whether you’re a beginner or have been investing for years, Stocklight could make managing your portfolio easier.

If you’ve already got a portfolio of stocks and other investments, then Sharesight could allow you to keep track of them all. This app lets you view the past and present performance of your portfolio.

At the time of writing, Sharesight is free if you have one portfolio with up to 10 holdings. Any more than this and you’ll have to upgrade to either:

Sharesight Starter for $19 a month

Sharesight Investor for $31 a month

Sharesight Expert for $48 a month.

The latter two versions offer in-depth reports and email support from Sharesight specialists and allow you to track unlimited investment holdings.

According to Sharesight’s CEO Doug Morris, Sharesight is ‘the glue’ between online brokers, share registries and excel spreadsheets and gives customers a true representation of how their portfolio is performing. Sharesight also offers tax reports that could save you both time and money come tax time.

The Simply Wall Street app is a simplified version of the online web platform of the same name that is used by more than 80,000 investors nationwide. It operates in a similar way to Stocklight, as it sorts through the endless lists of equities on the market to find strong long-term investments.

Every listed company in Australia, New Zealand, The UK, America and Canada is on there, and you can swipe through these companies in order to add ones you’re interested in into your portfolio. One of the main benefits to Simply Wall Street that sets it apart is the presentation – it uses beautiful infographic reports that are easy to look at and present the strengths and weaknesses of certain investments in a way that other platforms simply can’t.

A great example of this is ‘The Snowflake’, a moving snapshot of a company that shows its value – present and past – as well as its long-term potential. You can see how The Snowflake works in the video below.

The internet age has opened up a treasure trove of opportunities for startups and technology, and the fintech space, in particular, is constantly evolving. Fintech is thriving due to expanded capital access for small business owners, and driven creators are coming up with new investment platforms almost every day.

Getting started in investing can be a daunting process, but you’ll find that there are investment apps and platforms out there for people of all levels of experience. To keep up with online investment and fintech developments, make sure you check out Investor Hub by Canstar. You can also compare ETFs, crypto exchanges, managed funds and online trading platforms using the Canstar website.

