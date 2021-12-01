Whether you invest in stocks, bonds or managed funds you will encounter fees. It’s an unavoidable aspect of investing, but the fees can vary drastically from one product to another. We looked at managed funds on Canstar’s database to find the funds with the lowest fees.

What are managed funds?

A managed fund involves pooling together money from different investors into one fund that is invested and overseen by a professional investment manager. With a managed fund you can invest in a single asset class such as shares, bonds and cash, or a multi-sector option such as a Growth or Balanced fund, which contain a mix of different asset classes.

When you invest in a managed fund, you are allocated a number of ‘units’. The value of each unit is referred to as the unit price, which is calculated on a daily basis reflecting the value of the fund. If the value of the fund increases, the unit price will rise. Conversely if the value of the fund decreases, the unit price will decline.

How can you access managed funds?

Managed funds can be either ‘listed’ and tradeable on the share market, or ‘unlisted’ and bought and sold directly through a fund manager. If the fund is ‘listed’, the value of the shares is dictated by supply and demand, which is in turn dictated by performance and valuation. This is the same as other listed shares.

If the fund is ‘unlisted’, new units in managed funds that are still open for investment are issued in line with demand, with a product disclosure statement (PDS). Unlisted funds are valued at least weekly by the fund manager, who divides the net value of the assets on the day by the number of issued units.

What are the fees involved in managed funds?

There are a number of fees involved with managed funds including:

Management fee, also called the management expense ratio (MER)

Administration fee

Investor/low balance fee

Performance fee

These ongoing fees can eat into your returns. So, when deciding on which managed fund to invest in, you may want to take into consideration all the fees involved.

To learn more about the managed funds and their fees, check out this article.

Top 20 Managed Funds with the lowest management fee