What are managed funds?
A managed fund involves pooling together money from different investors into one fund that is invested and overseen by a professional investment manager. With a managed fund you can invest in a single asset class such as shares, bonds and cash, or a multi-sector option such as a Growth or Balanced fund, which contain a mix of different asset classes.
When you invest in a managed fund, you are allocated a number of ‘units’. The value of each unit is referred to as the unit price, which is calculated on a daily basis reflecting the value of the fund. If the value of the fund increases, the unit price will rise. Conversely if the value of the fund decreases, the unit price will decline.
Related article: Best Return on Investments – Shares, Bonds, Cash or Property?
How can you access managed funds?
Managed funds can be either ‘listed’ and tradeable on the share market, or ‘unlisted’ and bought and sold directly through a fund manager. If the fund is ‘listed’, the value of the shares is dictated by supply and demand, which is in turn dictated by performance and valuation. This is the same as other listed shares.
If the fund is ‘unlisted’, new units in managed funds that are still open for investment are issued in line with demand, with a product disclosure statement (PDS). Unlisted funds are valued at least weekly by the fund manager, who divides the net value of the assets on the day by the number of issued units.
What are the fees involved in managed funds?
There are a number of fees involved with managed funds including:
- Management fee, also called the management expense ratio (MER)
- Administration fee
- Investor/low balance fee
- Performance fee
These ongoing fees can eat into your returns. So, when deciding on which managed fund to invest in, you may want to take into consideration all the fees involved.
To learn more about the managed funds and their fees, check out this article.
Top 20 Managed Funds with the lowest management fee
|Provider
|Product
|Fund Type
|Management Fee
|3 Year Performance
|Equity Trustees Limited
|Allan Gray Australia Equity Fund – Class B
|Equity Australia Large Value
|0.00%
|5.45%
|OnePath
|OnePath OneAnswer Frontier Investment Portfolio – ANZ Cash Advantage
|Australian Cash
|0.00%
|0.91%
|UBS Asset Management
|UBS Cash Fund
|Australian Cash
|0.10%
|0.75%
|StateStreet Global Advisors
|State Street Australian Cash Trust
|Australian Cash
|0.10%
|0.09%
|BT Funds Management
|BT Cash Management
|Australian Cash
|0.11%
|0.37%
|Advance Asset Management
|Advance Cash Multi-Blend Fund
|Australian Cash
|0.12%
|0.94%
|Pendal Fund Services Limited
|Pendal Managed Cash Fund
|Australian Cash
|0.12%
|0.83%
|StateStreet Global Advisors
|State Street Australian Equities Index Trust
|Equity Australia Large Blend
|0.16%
|9.55%
|Vanguard Investments
|Vanguard Index Australian Shares Fund
|Equity Australia Large Blend
|0.16%
|9.43%
|StateStreet Global Advisors
|State Street Australian Listed Property Index Trust
|Equity Australia Real Estate
|0.16%
|8.45%
|StateStreet Global Advisors
|State Street Australian Fixed Income Index Trust
|Bonds – Australia
|0.16%
|4.00%
|StateStreet Global Advisors
|State Street International Equities Index Trust
|Equity World Large Blend
|0.18%
|13.47%
|Vanguard Investments
|Vanguard Index International Shares Fund
|Equity World Large Blend
|0.18%
|12.86%
|StateStreet Global Advisors
|State Street International Equities Index (Hedged) Trust
|Equity World – Currency Hedged
|0.20%
|11.64%
|StateStreet Global Advisors
|State Street Global Fixed Income Index Trust
|Bonds – Global
|0.20%
|3.88%
|Australian Ethical
|Australian Ethical Income Fund
|Australian Short Term Fixed Interest
|0.20%
|0.97%
|Vanguard Investments
|Vanguard Index Hedged International Shares Fund
|Equity World – Currency Hedged
|0.21%
|11.25%
|Vanguard Investments
|Vanguard Index Australian Property Securities Fund
|Equity Australia Real Estate
|0.23%
|8.63%
|StateStreet Global Advisors
|State Street Climate ESG International Equity Fund
|Equity World Large Blend
|0.24%
|14.41%
|Pendal Fund Services Limited
|Pendal Short Term Income Securities Fund
|Australian Short Term Fixed Interest
|0.25%
|1.65%
|Source: www.canstar.com.au – 22/11/2021. Top 20 managed funds selected based on annual management fee, then 3 year fund performance. Table sorted in ascending order based on management fee, then descending order based on 3 year fund performance.
Alternatives to managed funds
If managed funds are not for you there are other alternatives. Exchange traded funds (ETFs) are similar to managed funds. Both are pooled investment vehicles that have a fund manager to oversee the investment. And, with both you can also gain exposure to a wide variety of investment options.
However, the key difference between the two is that ETFs are traded on the stock market whereas this is not the case with most managed funds. Due to this, most ETF investors have a greater transparent view of their fund’s holdings and investment value, than manage fund investors.
Cover image by: Natee K Jindakum/Shutterstock.com
Compare Online Share Trading Accounts with Canstar
If you’re comparing online share trading companies, the comparison table below displays some of the companies available on Canstar’s database with links to providers’ websites. The information displayed is based on an average of six trades per month. Please note the table is sorted by Star Rating (highest to lowest), followed by provider name (alphabetical). Use Canstar’s Online Share Trading comparison selector to view a wider range of online share trading companies. Canstar may earn a fee for referrals.