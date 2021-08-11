Lowest interest rates for 1-year fixed home loans The comparison table below displays some of the 1 year fixed rate investment home loan products on Canstar’s database with links to lenders’ websites available for a loan amount of $350,000 at 80% LVR in NSW, and available for Principal and Interest repayments. The results are sorted by comparison rate (lowest to highest), then by provider name (alphabetically). Before committing to a particular home loan product, check upfront with your lender and read the applicable loan documentation to confirm whether the terms of the loan meet your needs and repayment capacity. Use Canstar’s home loans comparison selector to view a wider range of home loan products. Canstar may earn a fee for referrals.

Fixed income e.g. bonds

Fixed income assets, such as government and corporate bonds are often seen as providing a relatively stable and reliable return. When purchasing a government bond, you are essentially lending money to the government which they will pay you back with interest. This interest is paid to you in regular instalments throughout the length of the bond.

In the aforementioned ASX/Russell Investments report, Australian bonds averaged 6.2% in gross returns per annum over 10 years.

Although fixed income assets could be considered boring by some investors, having them as part of your investment portfolio can help to offset any losses you may have had from the share market – hence their classification as a ‘defensive’ asset.

Equities e.g. shares

Depending on the specific equities you choose, buying equities such as publicly-listed shares can provide high returns, but can also provide significant losses, hence it may be considered a risky asset class. Shares are vulnerable to sudden fluctuations in price that can result in big gains or losses in the value of your investment.

According to the ASX/Russell Investments report, Australian shares averaged 4% in gross returns per annum over ten years to December 2017. This makes it the second-lowest-returning Australian asset class out of the four. But don’t forget, this period of time encompassed the GFC.

Different shares can have very different results though! For example, according to Yahoo Finance, Costa Group Holdings was the worst performer on the ASX200 in 2019. Costa Group had a share price drop of 64.1%. Avita Medical, however, had a tremendous 696% gain in share price throughout the year.

Keep in mind that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance and great care is needed when making share selections. Many people pay an experienced investment adviser to do this for them.

Cash e.g. savings accounts

Cash assets, such as savings accounts and term deposits, are the most liquid of all the asset classes. That is, they can be most readily converted to cash – hence the name of the asset class. Cash is the safest form your money can take but it typically generates the lowest returns. In Australia, cash averaged 3.6% in gross returns per annum over 10 years, according to the ASX report.

2020 saw the RBA cut the cash rate to an all-time low so interest rates may seem unappealing at this time, but it can be good to have some cash in a bank account because of the safety it provides and because you can access it right away when you need it. Bear in mind, though, that some providers of term deposits or savings accounts may charge a fee or reduce the interest they pay you if you decide to withdraw your money earlier than expected.

