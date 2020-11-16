Freebies: 20 places that offer sign up bonuses

Who doesn’t love a freebie? And in some cases getting a free coffee or $10 voucher can be as simple as joining a store’s loyalty program, downloading an app or registering to receive emails. You may also be eligible for birthday freebies and can earn rewards when you shop.
If you’re worried about receiving too many emails you can always set up a specific email address when you register for these freebies.
Here is a selection of offers and how to get them. These were all available at the time of writing but may change.
Banking
Bank of Melbourne
The bonus: $50
How to get it: You’ll need to open a new Complete Freedom account by 19 January 2021 and deposit $500 and make five eligible card purchases within 30 days of account opening. Eligible card purchases are purchases made using your Bank of Melbourne debit card linked to your Complete Freedom account and exclude ATM transactions and EFTPOS cash out only transactions. If eligible you will receive $50 into your Complete Freedom account within 50 days of opening.
HSBC
The bonus: $100
How to get it: You’ll need to open an Everyday Global account by 31 December 2020 and deposit $2,000 or more per month for three consecutive months within six months of opening the account.
St.George
The bonus: $50
How to get it: You’ll need to open a new Complete Freedom account by 19 January 2021 and deposit $500 within 30 days of account opening. If eligible you will receive $50 into your Complete Freedom account within 45 days of opening the account. This is only available to new transaction account customers. Keep in mind that the account has a $5 monthly account service fee but this will be waived if you deposit $2,000 a month.
Westpac
The bonus: $50
How to get it: You’ll need to open a new Westpac Choice account online by 28 January 2021, or in branch if you’re under 30 years old. To get the $50 you must deposit $500 and make five eligible card purchases within 30 days of opening the account. Eligible card purchases are purchases made using your Westpac debit card linked to your Choice account and exclude ATM transactions and EFTPOS cash out only transactions. If eligible you will receive $50 into your Choice account within 45 days of opening. The account comes with a $5 monthly fee but this is waived for customers that deposit at least $2,000 each month. It may also be waived for customers under the age of 21, full-time tertiary students or Australian Pensioner Concession or Health Care Card holders.
Food and drink
Chatime
The bonus: First drink half price
How to get it: You’ll need to download the Loyal-Tea Club app and register your details. You’ll then be provided information on how to get your half-price drink.
Cold Rock
The bonus: A buy one get one free voucher
How to get it: You’ll need to apply for a VIP membership and you’ll be entitled to receive a free regular sized Cold Rock ice cream when another regular sized Cold Rock ice cream is purchased. You’ll be emailed a voucher which you’ll need to print and present at the store at the time of purchase.
Jamaica Blue
The bonus: Free coffee
How to get it: You need to download the Jamaica Blue app and register your information. Details on how to claim your free coffee will be in the app when you log in.
Krispy Kreme
The bonus: One original glazed doughnut
How to get it: You’ll need to subscribe to the Krispy Kreme newsletter ‘The Inner Circle’ and you’ll be sent an email with a unique coupon code. You’ll need to show your email on a phone or electronic device to redeem the offer. A print out or screenshot of email will not be accepted. The offer is only valid for seven days from receiving the email. It is redeemable in-store at Krispy Kreme stores in NSW, VIC, QLD and WA only.
Mrs Fields
The bonus: A free coffee
How to get it: You’ll need to sign up to be part of Club Cookie online and you’ll be entitled to a free small coffee.
Nando’s
The bonus: Free chips
How to get it: You’ll need to sign up to Flame Rewards in store or online. A $5 ‘Welcome Voucher’ will be added to your account. When your account is verified you’ll get a barcode for one complimentary regular chips or regular PERi-PERi chips with the purchase of any ‘main’ item via email or the app. The barcode will be valid for three months from the date the email is sent
Oporto
The bonus: $5
How to get it: You’ll need to sign up to Flame Rewards in store or online. A $5 ‘Welcome Voucher’ will be added to your account.
Red Rooster
The bonus: $5
How to get it: You’ll need to join the Red Royalty rewards program and complete all the steps outlined. You’ll then get a $5 voucher which must be used in one transaction at a minimum order value of $10. It must be used within four weeks of the date of registration.
Sumo Salad
The bonus: $5 off a salad
How to get it: You’ll need to become a member of the SumoSociety using the app or by picking up a card in store and registering online. You will get a $5 credit when you make your first purchase.
The Cheesecake Shop
The bonus: $5 off your next cake
How to get it: You’ll need to register to ‘Join the Family’ and provide an email address to get a $5 voucher. The voucher can be used towards a full size cake which is defined as a 9.5 inch mud cake, torte or dessert and a 8.75 inch cheesecake valued from $29.95. It is not available on midi (except for party and deluxe cakes), half, quarter and single serve cakes, custom-made cakes or gluten free cake purchases.
Retailers
Cotton On
The bonus: Free delivery on your first online order over $30
How to get it: You’ll need to sign up to become a Cotton On & Co. Perks member and you’ll get your exclusive code in your inbox.
David Jones
The bonus: $10 welcome reward
How to get it: Join David Jones Rewards by creating an online profile and opting in to receive emails from David Jones or by providing your email address instore. Rewards are valid for 30 days from the date of issue and can be redeemed online or in store.
Howards Storage World
The bonus: $10 welcome voucher
How to get it: You’ll need to join the Howards Inspirations reward program to receive the voucher. A $30 minimum spend applies. For example, a $30 product can be purchased with a $10 voucher + $20 in cash.
kikki.K
The bonus: $10 welcome voucher
How to get it: You need to sign up to be a kikki.K member. You will be sent an email with a $10 voucher which you can use when you spend at least $20. The offer is valid for two weeks from the date received.
Sheridan outlet
The bonus: $10 off your next online order
How to get it: You need to sign up to become a VIP member. You’ll receive a welcome email within 72 hours with details on how to redeem the offer.
Witchery
The bonus: $10 reward
How to get it: You will need to join Witchery Rewards and you will be emailed your welcome reward voucher.
Cover image source: Robyn Mackenzie (Shutterstock)
