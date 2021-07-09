The pros and cons of personal loans

Average Min Max Purchase rate 10.62% 7.49% 11.99% Annual fee $39 $0 $108

Source: www.canstar.com.au – 06/07/2021. Based on unsecured variable personal loans for a loan amount of $5000 and 5 years, and personal credit cards available in Canstar’s database. Average, minimum and maximum personal loan interest rates use the midpoint of the rate range. Low rate credit cards include available credit cards with an interest rate of less than or equal to 12%. Excludes 0% cards (Commbank Neo and NAB StraightUp cards).

3 potential disadvantages of a personal loan

Let’s look at some of the potential disadvantages in taking out a personal loan:

1. Fees and interest rates could be high

Personal loans can come with high fees, interest rates and penalties that drive up the true cost of borrowing. While they can have lower interest rates than other options, such as some rewards credit cards, you may find that the interest rate is still high. Further, borrowers with poor credit may end up paying higher interest rates than through a credit card (we explain how below). If you have savings or can wait until you have some built up, paying for your expenses in this way may be preferable.

2. You’re locked into a contract

Personal loans lock you into a set payment period. Plus, depending on the type of loan you apply for, you may have to make a balloon payment (usually on car loans) or you could be penalised for paying off the balance of the loan before the end of the term. Be sure to review all fees and penalties before applying, making a note of the comparison rate for a more accurate indication of the loan cost.

3. Personal loans increase your debt

Carefully consider if your reason for taking out a personal loan is worth the possible financial strain long term. Be mindful of overspending and taking on too much debt. When your debt becomes unmanageable, it can affect your ability to save money and pay other bills on time.

Will a personal loan help or hurt your credit score?

There are risks and benefits for how a personal loan could impact your credit score. Used responsibly, your credit score could improve if you consistently meet your repayments and practice healthy money habits. Additionally, using a personal loan for debt consolidation can reduce your number of open credit accounts and help your score.

On the other hand, while a personal loan may seem like a good short-term solution, if you haven’t properly budgeted to make on-time payments over the duration of the loan term, late payments and defaulting can harm your credit score. Also note that when applying for credit, lenders will look at all credit currently available to your name, which may reduce the amount of future credit you are eligible for.

What about bad credit loans?

According to Moneysmart, if you have a poor credit score, it may affect the loans or credit you apply for. Potentially, you may find you’re only eligible to apply for a bad credit loan, which is a type of personal loan for borrowers with bad credit. However, be cautious before choosing this option. If your credit score is already low, applying for a new loan could impact it further, as each loan application you make is generally recorded on your credit report.

If you’re concerned about your credit score and your ability to meet loan repayments, carefully consider if this is the right option for you.

What are my options if I’m unsure whether a personal loan is right for me?

If you are experiencing financial difficulty or receive Centrelink payments, you may have other borrowing options, such as the Pension Loans Scheme or No Interest Loan Scheme (NILS) if you meet eligibility requirements. If you are considering a short-term personal loan or payday loan, keep in mind there are many risks and potentially very high costs to consider.

Free financial advice is available from a financial counsellor via the National Debt Helpline (NDH), which you can contact on 1800 007 007. The NDH helps consumers find individual counsellors and organisations in their area. It can also provide information and resources on what your rights are if you are experiencing financial hardship.

Cover image: Atstock Productions/Shutterstock.com.