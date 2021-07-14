Alternative finance options to help you buy a car

Financial institutions aren’t your only financing option when buying a car. Common alternatives include peer-to-peer loans, car dealership financing, novated leasing, rent-to-own cars and using your mortgage redraw or home equity.

P2P finance

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending allows people to borrow funds from investors via an online platform. While the source of the loan is different to a bank loan, P2P loans work in a similar way, with interest and sometimes fees charged. The cost of these loans can vary from provider to provider, so it is a good idea to shop around. Your credit score may also have an impact on the interest rate you are offered.

Car dealership financing

Some car dealerships offer on-site financing for their cars through the lenders with whom they have a relationship. Dealer financing can appeal as a convenient option because you may be able to find a car, take out finance and drive away on the same day.

However, it’s best to shop around before signing anything. As the dealer takes care of the entire loan process for you, it can be difficult for you to know if you’re really getting the best deal. Dealership loans can also sometimes be more complex than a traditional loan. For example, you may be offered an appealing interest rate but be required to make a lump sum ‘balloon payment’ at the end of your loan term. A balloon payment usually means lower monthly repayments, but the overall cost of the loan could still be higher than paying making a higher regular repayment with no balloon payment.

Novated lease

A novated lease (also known as ‘salary sacrificing’ a car) is a three-way agreement between you, your employer and a finance company, in which your employer agrees to make lease repayments for a car to a finance company using your pre-tax salary. The pre-tax deductions generally also cover operational costs, such as maintenance, fuel and insurance.

At the end of the novated lease period, you can generally decide whether to keep the car and pay the residual value (as a balloon payment), extend the current lease, or sell your leased car and use the money from the sale to pay the residual value. Not all employers offer this perk, so you’ll need to explore if this is an option for you. It’s important to consider the pros and cons of car leasing carefully before committing.

Rent-to-own cars

Similar to leasing, a rent-to-own car is one you agree to rent for a set period of time while making regular repayments as part of your commitment to buy it. Repayments contribute towards the rental costs as well as the eventual purchase of the vehicle, usually requiring you to pay a lump sum amount at the end of your agreement.

While they can be a relatively easy and fast way to get your car, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) warns on its Moneysmart website that some rent-to-buy arrangements can end up costing consumers more in the long run. You might be charged extra costs, such as a dishonor fee, costs for damaged or stolen items, and termination fees or charges. Moneysmart says you could also be offered insurance or a warranty for an item you rent, but that this is optional and you could already be covered under Australian consumer law. You should check what it covers and the cost if you are considering this option.

Mortgage redraw / line of credit

If you’re a homeowner, you might be able to dip into any extra repayments you have made on your mortgage via a redraw facility or use a separate line of credit to finance a car. The benefits can include potentially saving on interest, as well as the convenience of not having a separate car loan. However, you could end up paying more in interest on your home loan in the long run and it could take you longer the pay the loan back if you don’t make extra repayments to account for the increased balance.

Make sure you shop around and explore all car financing options available to you. It’s important to understand the benefits, risks and fees involved to determine what’s the right fit for your needs.

Cover image: Syda Productions/Shutterstock.com.