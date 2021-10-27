As you get older, you may be thinking more about what would happen to your family should the unexpected occur. If you’re looking for some added peace of mind, it could be worth weighing up the pros and cons of getting a life insurance policy.

Life cover typically pays a lump sum amount if you die or are diagnosed with a terminal illness. This money is paid to your beneficiaries, such as your partner or children, and could help them cover living expenses or repay any debt.

Why take out life insurance when you’re over 50?

Life insurance is designed to give your family and loved ones some financial security should something happen to you. When you’re in your 50s, you may have unpaid debts, a mortgage or family members that might need to be taken care of in the event that you become ill or pass away.

The likelihood of you experiencing a health condition or accident may also increase as you age. AMP’s life insurance claims data found that customers in their fifties made more claims than any other age group, accounting for 40.4% of total claims. Those aged over 60 were responsible for the second highest rate of claims, accounting for 24.3% of total claims. This includes claims for life cover, as well as other types of life insurance (more on this below).

However, if you have minimal household debt and no dependents, you may decide that you don’t need to get life insurance. Additionally, it’s worth considering whether the life insurance cover available through your super fund is enough for your needs. We’ve weighed up the pros and cons of life insurance through super.

How much does life insurance cost for over 50s?

The cost of life insurance will depend on factors like your age, gender and whether you smoke, as well as the level of cover you decide to take out. Life insurance will typically be more expensive for someone in their 50s, compared to a younger person.

For someone in their fifties, monthly premiums can range from $122 to $593 on average depending on your age, gender and smoking status. This is based on quotes obtained for Canstar’s 2021 Direct Life Insurance Star Ratings and a $500,000 sum insured amount.

Average monthly direct life insurance premiums: 50s

Females Age Non-smoker Smoker Early 50s $122 $236 Late 50s $213 $395 Males Age Non-smoker Smoker Early 50s $162 $330 Late 50s $300 $593

Source: www.canstar.com.au. Based on quotes obtained for Canstar’s 2021 Direct Life Insurance Star Ratings (May 2021 and $500,000 sum insured).

What are the other types of life insurance to consider?

Life cover can be bought on its own or you may want to package it with another type of life insurance to cover other circumstances. The other types of life insurances are:

Income protection – pays a portion of your income if you are unable to work because of an illness or injury

– pays a portion of your income if you are unable to work because of an illness or injury Total and permanent disability (TPD) insurance – pays a lump sum amount if you are diagnosed with a total and permanent disability and are unable to work

– pays a lump sum amount if you are diagnosed with a total and permanent disability and are unable to work Trauma insurance – pays a lump sum amount if you suffer a critical illness or serious injury, such as cancer, a heart attack or a stroke

