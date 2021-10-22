If you’re in the market to buy an investment property, and plan to rent it out to tenants in order to make an income, then you may apply for an investor home loan to help you fund the purchase.

In this article, we’ll explain what investor home loans are and how they work, as well as consider the different kinds that are available in the marketplace. We’ll also share why giving accurate information on an investor home loan application is so important.

What is an investor home loan?

An investor home loan is a home loan that exists for people who wish to purchase a property that they will then rent out to make an income. These kinds of loans are different from standard owner occupier home loans, which are intended for people who plan to purchase a house and then live in it as they pay off their mortgage.

The distinction between investor home loans and those for owner occupiers is important. Generally speaking, lenders may offer a lower loan-to-value (LVR) ratio for an investment loan than they would for an owner occupier loan, meaning you might need a higher deposit. It may also be the case that investor home loans come with a higher interest rate attached than standard owner occupier home loans.

Why can investor home loans have higher interest rates?

When you purchase an investment property, it is likely that the rent payments you receive will go towards paying off your mortgage. If you are unable to find a tenant, or if the property is unoccupied for a period of time, it may potentially be difficult for you to meet your required repayments. For this reason, investor home loans can be riskier. Lenders factor this in as part of their broader consideration of your financial circumstances when you apply for a home loan, and they may offer you a higher interest rate as a result.

What kind of investor home loans are available?

In general terms, there are three kinds of home loans available to property investors – fixed rate loans, variable rate loans, and split loans, which are a combination of the first two. The key distinction between a fixed and variable loan is the way interest is calculated. With a fixed loan, the interest rate will remain the same over the lifetime of the loan, but with a variable one, it can fluctuate.

What is a fixed investor home loan?

A fixed investor home loan is a type of loan where the interest rate you pay is locked in place or ‘fixed’ for a set period of time. Depending on your needs and preferences, you can choose to fix your rate for one, three, five or even ten years. The length of time will come down to your individual needs and preferences, and what your lender is willing to offer.

A key advantage of a fixed rate loan is certainty – the interest you pay will remain the same, irrespective of whether interest rates go up or down in the marketplace. A key disadvantage is the lack of flexibility. Typically, you cannot make additional repayments on a fixed rate loan above and beyond your standard monthly payment, and if you want to leave the loan early, you will usually be charged a break fee.

What is a variable investor home loan?

A variable residential home loan is one where the interest rate is flexible, and can increase or decrease over the course of the loan. Generally speaking, lenders will decide to raise or lower their interest rates based on where the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets the official cash rate, but market forces and commercial considerations will also impact their decisions.

A key advantage of variable rate home loans is that they frequently come with features such as offset accounts and redraw facilities. They will typically also allow you to make additional repayments, allowing you to pay off the balance of your loan faster. One key disadvantage is that if your lender decides to raise interest rates, your monthly payments will go up accordingly.

What is a split investor home loan?

A split investor home loan is a combination of fixed and variable, and allows you to combine these two in order to enjoy the features of both. If you want the certainty of a fixed rate home loan and the features of a variable one, you can do this with a split loan. You will need to decide what portion of the loan you want to be fixed and what portion you want to be variable, in consultation with your lender.

What happens if you provide incorrect information on your investor home loan application?

When borrowing money for a home loan, it is important to be upfront about the purpose of the loan on your application, as lying on a home loan application can have consequences. As mentioned above, home loans for owner-occupied properties tend to come with lower interest rates and a more favourable LVR than investor home loans, but it is important to state the true purpose of the loan for which you are applying.

If a lender finds out that you have been untruthful on your home loan application, they are likely to reject the application, and you may also receive a black mark on your credit score. If other lenders check your credit history and find that you have been untruthful on an application, they may well be hesitant to loan you money, which means it could become significantly harder for you to be approved for a home loan.

Lenders also have the right to recall home loans if they find that there was false or misleading information given on the application. This means that if you take out an owner-occupier loan for an investment property and your lender discovers this, they may demand that you pay off the balance of your loan within 30 days. A likely result of this might be a forced sale of your property.

How do you compare investor home loans?

