4 questions to ask yourself before you start investing

There’s a lot to think about before you commit to investing in shares. Here are some key questions to consider.

1. Should you invest in shares directly or indirectly?

“It all depends on how much you have to invest, both in dollar terms and time, and how much control you want,” Canstar’s money expert, Effie Zahos says.

“Direct ownership of shares comes with voting rights that can impact the company’s management. You also control when to buy and sell and you decide whether or not you want to increase or decrease the amount of money you have invested in a stock.”

But choosing which shares to invest in is not necessarily straightforward, and a lot of Aussies choose to invest indirectly for the sake of simplicity. Investing in a fund can also be a cost-effective way of diversifying your share portfolio, compared to paying brokerage fees on multiple purchases of individual shares, according to Ms Zahos.

If you want a greater level of control and choose to invest directly, she says it’s important to remember the golden rule that when you buy shares, you are becoming a part owner in the business.

“If a friend asked you to invest in her business, chances are you’d ask some serious questions like: ‘How will it make money? Who’s running the show? What sort of competition does the business face?’

“It’s no different when it comes to investing in listed companies. You need to ask serious questions to check whether the business has decent growth prospects.”

2. When should you invest in shares, and how often?

When you are ready to start investing in shares, the temptation may be to go all-in with whatever amount you have to invest. Or alternatively, to try and ‘time the market’ so that you are buying when your preferred companies’ shares are going at bargain prices. Ms Zahos says this can be a difficult strategy to execute successfully.

“Timing the market would call for good research, good timing and good luck. I prefer a strategy of drip-feeding my money into my investments evenly over time, which helps me to be somewhat protected, thanks to dollar cost averaging (DCA).”

Ms Zahos says that by adopting this approach, you buy more shares when prices are low and fewer when prices are high.

“The end result? A better average price,” she says.

Keep in mind, however, that while DCA may be an effective way to manage risk, it is still not a risk-free strategy. Sometimes you’ll end up with a lower return than you would have if you’d invested your entire lump sum in one go, such as when the market is steadily rising over time.

3. Should you invest in companies you like, or keep emotion out of it?

If you’re going to invest in a company, does it make sense to go with brands you’re a fan of, like your favourite restaurant chain, or industries you know a lot about, such as the one you work in?

Ms Zahos says there can be advantages to investing in companies and industries you are familiar with.

“I always like to keep things simple and invest in what I know, and I find it can pay to have an interest in the companies you invest in,” she says.

“This way, you’re probably more up to date with news and events that may impact the company.”

She adds a word of caution, though, explaining that emotions can get in the way when it comes to decisions about buying and selling.

To avoid your judgement becoming clouded, investors may benefit from having some buying and selling rules in place, and sticking to them regardless of the companies involved. An example could be committing to holding onto the shares for the long-term, even if there is short-term volatility.

4. Is investing in shares right for me?

Lastly, it may help to consider whether investing in shares is suitable for you, based on your situation.

When done well, share investing can help people to grow their money over the long term, potentially well beyond what might be earned in interest by keeping cash in a bank.

On the flip side, it is generally a riskier approach to take than putting your money in a savings account, and there is the potential that you will lose money. Of course, there are also wider investment options you may like to consider too.

“There is no guarantee that your shares will rise in value and that dividends will be paid,” Ms Zahos says. “If you need your cash fast or you’re saving for a short-term goal, shares may not necessarily be the right investment fit for you.”

If you are looking for a way to ‘try before you buy’, you could consider the ASX Sharemarket Game, which allows prospective investors to ‘invest’ hypothetically and see how their practice stock picks perform based on the real-life performance of the companies. The game usually opens in early February and runs from March to June.

Investing in shares FAQ

What is the minimum amount to buy shares in Australia?

If you are buying shares in an ASX-listed company directly (not through a fund) the minimum value of the shares for an initial investment is $500 plus brokerage fees. However, some brokers may allow you to top up your investment in companies you have already invested in using smaller amounts. Bear in mind that for trading platforms with trading fees based on a dollar amount (as opposed to a percentage of the trade value), trades involving small amounts can be expensive.

How much does it cost to buy shares?

In most situations, there is a cost for buying and selling shares, which depends on the method you use and potentially the value of the transaction too. Fees can have a big impact on the returns you may be able to get from investing, so they are an important consideration. Some common fees you may encounter include brokerage fees and fund management fees.

Brokerage fees

A brokerage fee is charged by a provider in return for facilitating investment trades. It is commonly charged as a flat rate for smaller transactions and as a percentage fee for larger ones.

Fund fees

If you invest via a fund, you will typically be charged a regular management fee in return for the manager running the fund. This fee is usually a per annum percentage of your investment balance.

At the time of writing, based on the managed funds on Canstar’s database investing in shares, the management fees charged by funds can vary significantly, so it can be a good idea to shop around based on fees and other factors.

If you invest in an ETF through an online share trading platform, you will generally still be charged a management fee by the ETF provider, in addition to the brokerage fee.

How can I buy shares using a full-service broker?

If you want to buy shares, but would like more support and advice along the way, you could opt to use a full-service broker. In addition to facilitating the transactions, this kind of broker may offer advice on which companies to invest in and how to build a portfolio of shares and other assets. They may also be able to offer advice on related areas such as retirement planning and tax.

While full-service brokers typically offer a broader range of services than online share trading platforms, they are generally a more expensive option.

How can I buy shares using an investment fund?

If you do not want to purchase shares in specific companies and instead want to invest in a range of stocks with a single trade, you could choose to go with an investment fund. If you buy into a fund with other investors, you generally own investment ‘units’ rather than individual shares.

Examples of investment funds include managed funds and ETFs. Some funds simply aim to replicate the returns of the market overall, or a particular ‘index’ such as the S&P/ASX 200, which is the 200 largest publicly-listed companies in Australia. These are known as index funds.

You can buy into an investment fund directly through the fund manager (generally for larger investment amounts) or if the fund is listed on the stock market (an ETF), you may be able to buy into it via an online share trading account.

How can I buy shares through micro-investing?

If your aim is to buy into shares by investing small amounts regularly, you may be interested in the micro-investing platforms available in Australia. These platforms allow you to invest in shares using very small amounts, some even by allowing you to round up the value of purchases, such as rounding up your $4.50 coffee to $5 and investing the $0.50 difference. With micro-investing, you are generally investing into a pool of shares, such as an ETF, rather than buying individual shares.

Because of the low value of the trades typically made through micro-investing platforms, it’s a good idea to watch out for the fees charged, as your costs can end up making up a high percentage of the value of your investments.

How can I buy shares through super?

You can generally also invest in shares through your super. If you have money saved in super, chances are some of it is already invested in the share market via one of your fund’s standard investment options.

Generally, ‘growth’ investment options invest a larger proportion of a member’s investments into Australian and international shares than other asset classes, like property or bonds. Shares can be more volatile as the value can go up and down fairly regularly.

Depending on the fund, you may also have the option of choosing a more ‘hands on’ investment option, potentially allowing you to allocate more of your super to shares. Some funds may also offer their members the ability to invest in particular ASX-listed companies directly. In some cases, funds may charge higher fees for this service.

Another option, if you want to invest your super in the shares of particular companies, is to set up a self-managed super fund (SMSF), which typically offers greater flexibility and control to investors compared to what’s on offer via an industry or retail super fund. Bear in mind that managing your own super is a big commitment, can involve significant set-up and ongoing costs and would require you to follow strict regulations for managing the fund.

Before making any changes to how your super is invested, it may be wise to get professional financial advice to ensure you are aware of any risks and possible long-term implications of adapting your strategy. Some super funds offer basic financial advice to members at no additional cost, as it is generally included in the other fees you pay to the fund. Comprehensive advice may cost extra.

Can I buy shares without a broker?

In some cases, you may be able to buy shares without going through a broker. Some examples include buying into a managed fund or investing in shares through your super, or purchasing shares directly from the company issuing them through an IPO. If you already own shares, you may be offered the option to purchase additional shares in a company if it chooses to raise extra capital. This is known as a share purchase plan (SPP).

