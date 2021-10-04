Ever since launching in Australia in 2012, peer-to-peer (P2P) lending has become more and more popular, proving to be a viable solution for many investors. Here is a quick rundown of some of the key current providers of P2P lending in Australia.

Who offers peer-to-peer lending in Australia?

The number of P2P lending platforms – where individuals can seek loans from private lenders (aka – their peers) rather than using a traditional lender – has certainly increased over the past few years. Below we list some of the key P2P lending platforms available for borrowers in Australia.

Society One

SocietyOne claims to be the first P2P lender to launch in Australia back in August 2012. Since launching, SocietyOne says it has connected borrowers and investors to over $600 million worth of loans.

Investors provide SocietyOne with an investment mandate to select individual loans for their portfolio based on:

Their personal risk-return horizons

Stated loan purpose, borrower risk grade

Income

Demographic

Geographic and other credit criteria

Investors can also offer secured and unsecured loans; SocietyOne recommends investors diversify across more than 100 loans. Currently, the minimum investment amount is $100,000, attracting wholesale clients. Borrowers can apply for a loan of up to $50,000 to be repaid over a loan term of two, three, or five years, and there are no monthly or early repayment fees attached.

MoneyPlace

MoneyPlace has a large range of P2P personal loans to choose from depending on your circumstances. MoneyPlace states its loans can be used to finance car loans, medical loans, holiday loans, debt consolidation and home improvement.

MoneyPlace offers P2P loans with comparison rates starting from 6.45%% p.a.** at the time of writing. Borrowers can apply for an unsecured P2P loan of up to $80,000, and there are currently no monthly service fees for using the MoneyPlace platform.

MoneyPlace also claims to have a group of experienced financial experts at its disposal, to help consumers and investors with their loans.

Plenti (formerly known as RateSetter)

Arriving in Australia in November 2014, Plenti is part of the international RateSetter group, which launched in the UK in 2010 and states it has since attracted more than 700,000 customers and over $5 billion AUD in loans.

Plenti currently offers personal loans of up to $50,000 for a minimum of six months and a maximum of five years. If you are looking to invest with Plenti you can do so with as little as $10. Interestingly, Plenti claims to be the first P2P lender to release its loan book data in Australia, which it said demonstrated its commitment to developing real trust with borrowers and lenders. Plenti was also the first P2P platform to win a 5-Star rating for Outstanding Value for personal loans from Canstar back in 2015.

Harmoney

Harmoney claims to be Australasia’s leading P2P lender; it moved across to Australia in December 2015 after a successful launch in New Zealand. Harmoney currently offers personal loans ranging from $2,000 to $50,000.

Harmoney is 100% managed online, which can mean relatively fast sign ups and applications. Harmoney loans can offer the following benefits:

Unsecured – so borrowers don’t have to declare assets you own as collateral

Tailored interest rates starting from 5.35% (comparison rate 6.14% p.a)*

Flexibility – loans can be used for any legal purpose

No early repayment fees

OurMoneyMarket

OurMoneyMarket allows borrowers to obtain a low rate personal loan based on individual unique circumstances. The personal loan offers competitive fixed rates starting at 5.45% p.a. with varying rate tiers depending on your credit score. With their catchphrase to “give credit where credit is due” they’re committed to rewarding Aussies with good credit scores by offering a low rate. The platform offers flexibility with a choice of weekly, fortnightly, or monthly loan repayments, and loan terms ranging from 1 to 7 years.

To be eligible for an unsecured personal loan with OurMoneyMarket you must at a minimum satisfy the following:

You are an Australian citizen or permanent resident;

You are aged 18 years or older;

Your gross income is greater than or equal to $25,000 per annum;

You have an acceptable credit history with OurMoneyMarket’s credit bureau of choice, as determined at OurMoneyMarket’s discretion;

You are not in hardship with another financial provider;

There are no undischarged bankruptcy listings on your credit file

While there are no fees for service, exit, or early repayment, the Low Rate Personal Loan does have a $250 (minimum) upfront fee and a $35 late payment fee, so consider your ability to pay the application fee and try to avoid late payments.

ThinCats Australia

ThinCats Australia is an offshoot of ThinCats, a UK-based online P2P lending platform established in 2010 offering loans of up to three million pounds.

In Australia, ThinCats is targeted at small to medium enterprises (SMEs) and offers secured business loans of up to $300,000, for loan terms of up to five years.

As a P2P lender, ThinCats Australia aims to connect investors with borrowers across the country and offers interest rates averaging 12% p.a. These secured loans can be available for loan terms of between two and five years and are advertised as having no hidden fees or repayment charges.

Wisr

Wisr (formerly DirectMoney) claims to have been the first P2P business model to float on the ASX, via a reverse takeover of Basper Limited.

Wisr offers P2P loans between $5,000 and $50,000, starting at a rate of 6.49% p.a. (7.31% p.a. comparison rate*), although the rate you get will vary depending on your credit rating and credit history.

To apply for a Wisr personal loan, you must satisfy the following criteria:

Be at least 18 years old

Be an Australian resident or citizen

No credit problems in the last seven years (no missed repayments, etc.)

Annual gross income of at least $30,000/year

Wisr charges no repayment fees, administration fees or annual fees, but like most P2P providers it does charge a one-off establishment fee of $595.

OnDeck

OnDeck is a technology-enabled small business lender that advertises that they can evaluate, approve, and fund small business loans as fast as the same day. Headquartered in New York City, the company claims it has originated more than $8 billion in small business loans in more than 80,000 small businesses across the USA, Canada and Australia.

In April 2015, US-based P2B lender OnDeck announced a strategic partnership with MYOB – Australia’s leading business accounting software provider – and commenced lending in Australia in December 2015.

OnDeck offers flexible term loans lasting up to 24 months, valued between $10,000 to 250,000. It only offers loans to businesses that have been operational for more than one year. It claims applications can be completed online in under 10 minutes.

Bigstone

Formed in June 2016, Bigstone specialises in offering small- to medium-sized businesses as a finance alternative to banks and other lenders. Bigstone offers business loans worth up to $2 million for commercial, equipment and relevant purposes, and states it has no hidden fees or terms. These loans are said to be verified and completed entirely online, with Bigstone claiming it can take as little as one hour for a loan to be approved if the loan is for $100,000 or less.

Bigstone does not advertise interest rates but instead will tell you the total cost of the loan based on product selected, the asset, term and loan size. In order to apply for a loan with Bigstone, your business must:

Be more than two years old

Be an Australian company or trust

Have at least one company director that owns property

Marketlend

Entering the P2P lending scene in 2015, Marketlend offers business loans for the purchase of vehicles, equipment, or business expansion. At the time of writing, Marketlend claimed to have funded a total of just under $434.6 million in loans for 907 businesses.

Marketlend says it reduces investor risk by taking a stake in each loan itself. Marketlend investment is ranked below the investors and will take the first loss if a borrower defaults.

Since Marketlend invests its own money as well, it does not lend to borrowers who would likely be unable to get credit elsewhere and does not offer a listing on the marketplace if it is uncomfortable with the risk profile of the borrowing business. Furthermore, Marketlend does not invest in start-ups or borrowers with defaults.

With Marketlend, businesses can borrow between $100,000 and $10 million depending on their credit history.

How peer-to-peer lenders make money

You may be wondering how P2P lenders make money. Well, similarly to other peer-to-peer business such as Uber (which takes a percentage of driver earnings) and Airbnb (which charges a percentage fee), P2P lenders also take a cut in the form of a platform fee – and also sometimes an application fee. The platform fee is often factored into the loan costs that borrowers pay, which is something to consider when comparing products.

Cover image source: Time.2/Shutterstock.com