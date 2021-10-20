How to get a home loan with a single income

Buying property as a single person – is it harder, what are the differences, and what can you do to get your home loan approved? Here’s what you need to know.

As property prices rise, buying a home on a single income can seem like a pipedream. But research by ING shows about one in five (22%) of millennials plan to buy a home on their own, and by using a variety of different strategies it may be possible to get into the market on just one income.

How to get a single income home loan

Getting a home loan as a single person is, in many ways, no different to buying as a couple. Being approved for a loan hinges on a number of factors including your income, assets, and credit score or credit history.

It’s on the issue of income that home-buying couples can have an advantage, with two incomes available to boost their borrowing power. But don’t give up on your plans of buying on a solo income, because a range of steps may help you land that all-important home loan approval.

Ways to improve your chances of home loan approval

We explain some of the steps that can help you get the tick of approval from a lender.

Get to know your borrowing power

An important starting point to buying property on a single income is to have an understanding of your borrowing power. This is the amount you may be eligible to borrow for a home loan, and it can help you develop a home-buying budget. When working out your borrowing power, lenders typically consider factors including your income, regular expenses, how much existing debt you have, the number of dependents you have, as well as the interest rate that would apply to your loan. The aim is to work out the level of regular repayments you would be able to afford comfortably and, therefore, what loan amount would be appropriate.

Head to Canstar’s Home Loan Borrowing Calculator for an idea of your borrowing capacity.

Consider boosting your income

If your borrowing power is a little on the lean side, think about ways to give your income an uptick. If it’s been a while since your last pay rise, it could be worth giving the boss a nudge to organise a pay review. Or you might like to take matters into your own hands with a side gig to earn extra income. ING found nearly half (48%) of Aussies either have or are planning to start a side hustle.

‘Power’ save

Every extra dollar saved builds your deposit, meaning you have to borrow less, and this can enhance your likelihood of scoring home loan approval. If you’re struggling to grow a deposit, consider moving back home with family to skip paying rent and ‘power save’ for a set period. Or take a close look at your regular spending patterns, and aim to trim costs that aren’t really essential.

Shop around widely between lenders

Lenders each have their own criteria around income requirements, borrowing capacity and the size of the deposit you’ll need, so shopping around between lenders is especially critical when you’re looking for a home loan as a single income earner.

There can be big variations in the loan interest rate between lenders too, which can help make your home loan more affordable.

Government support for single income home buyers

A variety of government support schemes are available. While they aren’t all pitched at single income home buyers, they might help you get into the property market if you meet the eligibility criteria.

1. The First Home Loan Deposit Scheme

The First Home Loan Deposit Scheme (FHLDS) lets eligible first home buyers buy a home with just 5% deposit and zero lenders mortgage insurance (LMI). Until 30 June, 2022, 10,000 places are up for grabs through the FHLDS, though terms and conditions apply.

2. New Home Guarantee

First home buyers who choose to buy or build a new home may be eligible for the New Home Guarantee, which is part of the FHLDS. An extra 10,000 FHLDS places are available until 30 June, 2022, for those first home buyers purchasing newly-constructed dwellings, off-the-plan dwellings, house-and-land packages or who have bought land and have a separate contract to build a new home. Eligibility criteria apply.

3. Family Home Guarantee

If you are a single parent looking to buy a home – and it doesn’t have to be a first home – the Family Home Guarantee helps eligible solo parents with at least one dependent child purchase a family home, with a deposit as little as 2%, and zero LMI.

4. First Home Loan Super Saver Scheme

You can put money aside into your super through the First Home Super Saver Scheme (FHSS Scheme) to support your goal of buying a home on a single income. You can make before-tax contributions, such as through salary sacrificing, or after-tax contributions (e.g. from your take-home pay) up to $15,000 per financial year, subject to your normal super contribution caps. At the time of writing, the maximum you can access through the scheme is $30,000, anticipated to increase to $50,000 from 1 July, 2022. Terms and conditions apply.

Strategies to buy a home on a single income

Buying a home on a single income can also call for a bit of ‘outside the box’ thinking. Here are some suggestions.

Consider an apartment, rather than a house

As our table shows, across Australia’s state and territory capitals, apartments tend to be more affordable than houses. This affordability can give single income home buyers a more reasonably priced entry point to the property market. Choosing a unit, apartment or townhouse may also mean less maintenance, which could help make your property easier to manage on your own. Keep in mind though that there are pros and cons with investing in an apartment instead of a house.

Houses vs apartments: median property values

City House

value Apartment

value Sydney $1,311,641 $824,860 Melbourne $962,250 $619,443 Brisbane $709,136 $430,000 Canberra $956,119 $538,071 Hobart $704,321 $542,464 Adelaide $575,949 $367,079 Perth $548,351 $398,502 Darwin $563,357 $353,158

Source: CoreLogic Hedonic Home Value Index, October, 2021.

Think about regional locations

Based on average property prices from CoreLogic, you may be able to cut several hundreds of thousands of dollars from your budget by buying a home in a regional area. Reducing the price you pay for a property could help you get the green light from a home loan lender, depending on your borrowing power.

Sure, regional living isn’t for everyone. But the Australian Bureau of Statistics says the COVID-19 pandemic is seeing almost two in five employed people work from home, up from around one in four pre-pandemic. So it may not be as necessary to buy a home close to your formal workplace, depending on your personal work arrangements in future.

City vs regional living: median home values