The proposed Family Home Guarantee aims to help single-parent families, most of whom are led by women, get onto the property ladder or re-enter the market. Here’s how it will work.
What is the Family Home Guarantee?
The Family Home Guarantee is set to allow single parents to purchase a property with a deposit as low as 2%, with the government guaranteeing the remaining 18%. Applicants can either build a new home or purchase an existing home.
Usually, home buyers would need to save up at least a 20% deposit, or take out lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) which can leave them thousands of dollars out of pocket.
The Family Home Guarantee is limited to 10,000 places. However, this will be spread out over four financial years – which equates to 2,500 spots per year.
The Federal Government says about 125,000 single parents will be eligible for the scheme. That means only 8% of eligible families would benefit from the measure over the four-year period.
The scheme is similar to – but more generous than – the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme, in which the government guarantees loans of first home buyers who only have a 5% deposit.
Eligibility for the Family Home Guarantee
Single parents with dependants who earn up to $125,000 per year will be eligible for the Family Home Guarantee. Applicants must also be Australian citizens and at least 18 years old.
The scheme is open to first home buyers as well as those who have previously owned a home.
How do I apply for the Family Home Guarantee?
Further information about the Family Home Guarantee will be available on the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC) website in the coming days.
Other housing measures
The government has also announced that another 10,000 places will be added to the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme (FHLDS) from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022, which will only be available for those buying or building new homes. FHLDS (New Homes) places allow first home buyers to purchase a new property with a deposit of as little as 5%.
The government also revealed plans to increase the amount that can be withdrawn under the First Home Super Saver Scheme (FHSS) from $30,000 to $50,000. The scheme allows first home buyers to make voluntary contributions to their super which they can then put towards a house deposit.
