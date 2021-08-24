With all of this in mind, you may want to consider the overall outlook for Sydney’s apartment market if your main goal is medium or short-term growth.

Also consider the condition of the property itself. This can be just as important as the state of the local property market when it comes to your investment’s potential and, importantly, your future maintenance costs.

There are a few steps you may wish to take before buying any apartment which could help you determine its condition and whether it represents good value.

Have a building inspection carried out – whether the apartment is in an old or new building, having a building inspection done can be crucial. An apartment in an old building may come with wear and tear caused by age, whereas an apartment in a new building may come with structural flaws that haven’t been found or diagnosed yet. This may be especially prudent for Sydney apartments, considering the recent Mascot and Opal towers cases. Get a pest inspector to take a look – while a building inspection is designed to identify any damage done by termites or other pests, it may not identify the ongoing presence of such pests. With this in mind, you may want to have a separate pest inspection done for any apartment you plan on buying, or some providers bundle building and pest inspections together. Obtain a strata report – a strata report will tell you the history of the building, including any past, pending, needed, or planned repairs. It will also help you figure out how much you’d pay in strata fees if you bought the apartment. Check resale prices – while market conditions can give you an idea of how your apartment might perform in coming years, you can get more specific by checking how much apartments in the same building have sold for in recent years.

Can my choice of suburb affect the long-term value of my apartment?

There’s certainly evidence to suggest it has done in the past. According to Domain, Sydney has some of both the best and worst-performing suburbs for apartment value growth in the country. For example, Kirrawee and Elizabeth Bay posted year-on-year growth figures of 17.20% and 17% respectively, whereas Cammeray (-28.40%), Rose Bay (-20.30%), Redfern (-19.50%), Warwick Farm (-19.50%), and Balgowlah (-19.30%) saw their apartment values sink year-on-year. You may want to consult with a financial adviser or a property market expert if you have any concerns about choosing a Sydney suburb to buy in.

Will you be able to afford the cost of living in Sydney?

While mortgage repayments are likely to make up be a significant portion of your budget once you’ve bought a Sydney apartment, the city’s cost of living is notoriously high, so it may be worth checking you’ll be able to afford the Sydney life before committing to anything. A 2019 report from the Economist Intelligence Unit placed Sydney at 16th place on its list of the most expensive cities in the world to live, beating out both New York and London. The rankings were based on the prices of food, clothing, rent, transport, utility bills, private school fees, domestic help, and recreational costs. Sydney had moved down from it 10th-place spot in 2018, and the report attributed this move in part to a weak Australian dollar, and a correction to the national economy in the wake of the mining boom.

