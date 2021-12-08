Changes to your superannuation in 2022: what to expect

A number of changes to Australia’s superannuation laws are expected to come into effect in 2022 that could see more money pour into your account.

Some of these changes were flagged in the Federal Government’s 2021 Budget but they won’t come into effect until 1 July, 2022.

Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) deputy CEO Glen McCrea told Canstar the changes are set to benefit Australian superannuation fund members.

“Critically, the Superannuation Guarantee is legislated to increase to 10.5% from the current 10%, significantly increasing contributions being made on behalf of employees and boosting long-term retirement outcomes,” he said.

The Australian Government is also making changes to the Pension Loans Scheme, where as a retiree you may be able to secure a government loan using the equity in any property you own.

At the moment, payments are only available fortnightly. From 1 July, 2022, if you meet the eligibility criteria you may be able to access up to two lump sum payments under the scheme, totalling up to 50% of the maximum Age Pension.

Other major changes include a drop in the age limit for when you can make a one-off contribution to your super from downsizing your family home, and an end to the work test for some retirees.

A super guarantee increase

If you’re working and eligible to get the Superannuation Guarantee from your employer then you can expect to get the increased 10.5% contribution from 1 July, 2022.

The government’s aim is for that figure to continue to rise until it reaches 12% on 1 July 2025.

At the moment, if you’re aged 18 and over you need to earn $450 or more in a calendar month to be eligible for the employer contribution, but that’s about to change.

“The $450 a month wage threshold for Superannuation Guarantee contributions will be abolished from 1 July, 2022, with the relevant legislative change currently before the Parliament, meaning more Australians on low incomes will receive superannuation,” said Mr McCrea.

Remember, it’s up to you to choose which super fund you want your employer to pay your contributions into. If you don’t tell your employer your preferred super fund, then they must take steps to identify what’s known as your staped super fund.

More access to the downsizer contribution

From 1 July, 2022, the minimum age that you can make a downsizer contribution will drop from 65 to 60. The downsizer scheme allows you to make a one-off contribution into your super of up to $300,000 (or $300,000 each for a couple) from the sale of the family home.

This does not count towards any concessional or non-concessional contributions caps.

The Federal Government says the aim is to encourage people to consider downsizing sooner, to increase the supply of family homes.

To be eligible you have to have lived in the place for a minimum of 10 years.

So if you’re looking to boost your super this way, you may need to think carefully about the timing of the sale of your family home.

The work test for retirees abolished

At the moment if you’re aged between 67 to 74 (inclusive) and want to continue contributing to your superannuation you must satisfy what is called the “work test”.

To do that, the Australian Taxation Office says you must be gainfully employed for at least 40 hours during a consecutive 30-day period in the financial year in which the contributions are made.

That work test will be scrapped from 1 July, 2022.

Cover image source: Ruslan Huzau/Shutterstock.com