Reduce’s new lowest-rate loan for owner occupiers paying principal and interest, called the ‘Rate Crusher Intro Variable’ loan, has a one-year introductory rate of 1.90%. After this period, an interest rate of 2.39% will be applied to the loan.
A comparison of rates on Canstar’s database of more than 4,000 loan products shows that this new loan from Reduce has edged out Easystreet for first place on Canstar’s lowest owner-occupier principal and interest variable rate home loan rate leaderboard. Easystreet’s Standard Variable Home Loan $750K-plus special is 1.95% (albeit with a lower comparison rate of 1.99%). Both are for loans with a loan-to-value-ratio of 80% or less, meaning borrowers would need to save up at least a 20% deposit to qualify.
Other lenders on Canstar’s database offering sub-2% loans to owner-occupiers include:
- Community First Credit Union’s Accelerator Package Home Loan Principal and Interest Intro home loan: 1.99% (comparison rate 3.24%). The introductory rate is for two years, and then reverts to a rate that is 1.65% below Community First’s standard variable rate loan (which is currently at 4.64%, comparison rate 4.66%, which means if that variable rate discount were applied, the new interest rate would be 2.99%).
- Loans.com.au’s Smart Booster Home Loan Intro 1 Year: 1.99% (comparison rate 2.47%). This reverts to 2.48% at the end of the 12-month introductory period.
Canstar finance expert Steve Mickenbecker said it was “more good news” for borrowers.
“In spite of the Reserve Bank of Australia not moving its cash rate since March, Canstar has been recording a steady downward trend in interest rates,” Mr Mickenbecker said.
“Reduce Home Loans continues to lead the market down and now we wait for similar action by other lenders.”
How much would a loan at 1.90% cost a month?
Via the Canstar Home Loan Calculator, which allows users to add in the loan amount, loan type, payment frequency, loan term and interest rate.
As a hypothetical example, here are the approximate monthly repayments on principal and interest home loan over 30 years, paid monthly at 1.90%:
- $400,000 loan = $1,459/mth
- $300,000 loan = $1,094/mth
- $200,000 loan = $729/mth
Important to note: The results from these calculations assume interest rates remain the same throughout the loan term and excludes the impact of fees. They should be used as an indication only. The specific details of your loan will be provided to you in your loan contract. It is advised that you consult your financial adviser before taking out a loan.
