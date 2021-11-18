How much does it cost to demolish a house?

What are some common types of demolition?

There are generally three common methods for demolishing a house, depending on what you require.

Selective or part demolition

This type of demolition could include jobs where a homeowner wishes to remove only part of the building, such as the interior of a structure or an individual wall, without compromising the structure of the home. It can also be an attractive option for homeowners who may be required by council regulations to keep the exterior or facade of the building intact, but wish to tear down other parts of the home. This type of demolition is generally more labour-intensive and may not rely as heavily on machinery as other alternatives.

Total demolition

A total demolition refers to the demolition of an entire structure or building. Due to the nature of the work involved, this type of demolition usually requires heavy machinery, such as excavators and dump trucks. Jobs like this are often charged by the hour, with the cost typically covering the equipment and labour required on the day, as well as any planning and site assessments your chosen provider may need to carry out in advance.

Manual deconstruction

Manual deconstruction or sustainable demolition typically involves identifying all salvageable and recyclable materials within the building before demolition begins. These materials are then removed separately and recycled, reused or sold, with the intention of reducing waste. According to Melbourne-based sustainable demolition company EcoGroup, this method creates considerably less landfill than a typical ‘walk through’ demolition (where excavators level a structure as they go through a property) and is a more eco-friendly option.

What factors may determine the cost of a demolition?

Some factors that can impact the total cost of a demolition include the size of a property and how accessible it is, what’s being demolished, what the house is made from, and whether there are any hazardous materials such as asbestos on-site.

How big is the property?

The size of the home or structure to be demolished will affect the cost of the job. Bigger demolitions generally require more labour, time and equipment. Additionally, if you’re hiring professionals to do the work, many contractors charge by the square metre, so the size of the building can be crucial in determining the overall cost.

What is being demolished?

Whether you require a total or partial demolition, and whether the demolition is interior or exterior will determine the method of demolition required and influence the total cost of the work.

If necessary, the cost of removing other structures from your property, such as tennis courts, carports or free-standing buildings like sheds, should also be factored in. Consider too that trees and shrubs on your property may also be potential obstacles for your demolition crew and may need to be cleared or removed prior at an added cost.

What material is the house made from?

The materials involved will generally impact the overall cost of the job, as this usually helps determine the method of demolition and what tools will be used. For example, timber houses are usually cheaper to demolish, according to Able Earthmoving and Demolition. Timber can also sometimes be salvaged and reused, which may save you some money further down the track if you plan to rebuild or renovate. Sometimes too, the entire house might be able to be removed, either as a whole piece or cut into sections, to a house reseller.

Concrete, bricks and cement, on the other hand, are generally more expensive materials to demolish, as they require heavier machinery and equipment, such as a jackhammer. These heavier materials may also take longer to demolish, which could increase the cost of the job, but like timber, they may also be recyclable.

Is your property accessible?

How accessible your property is, as well as its general location, can also be determining factors of a contractor’s quote and preferred method of demolition. The site’s gradient and access points will be particularly important if the job requires machinery. Your location may mean that a contractor will charge you for their travel and the transport costs for tools and equipment. The distance from your home to the nearest recycling and disposal facilities may also influence the cost of your demolition.

Are any of the building’s materials hazardous?

If you need to remove and dispose of any hazardous materials, this will most likely increase the cost of your demolition. This is because of the added precautions, requirements and risk that this will likely involve for your contractors.

Materials such as mould, mineral fibres and asbestos are all typically fairly expensive to remove, as Australian law requires the use of specialised equipment and for additional safety measures and procedures to be followed. Removal and disposal of asbestos must be done by a qualified professional as current Work Health and Safety Regulations provide that asbestos must not be handled without training and a current licence to do so. Mould is expensive to remove as it also requires specialist treatment and removal during a demolition.

National building company, G.J. Gardner Homes, says that asbestos is three times more expensive to remove than non-hazardous building materials.

Do you need a planning permit to demolish a house?

Depending on your proposed demolition and the state requirements that apply, you may need to apply for a planning permit in order to proceed.

Many of these state or territory requirements are designed to preserve heritage-listed properties and to ensure that city planning is consistent. In some areas, if the demolition work meets certain requirements, you may not need planning approval.

On the other hand, depending on your location, a planning permit may be required in bushfire-prone areas.

If you do need to apply for a permit, Oneflare says that you will likely need to include the following supporting details:

Marked site plans and photographs that clearly show the to-be-demolished buildings and their surrounds.

A description of the demolition and your plans for the protection of surrounding properties.

The title or deed for the land, which is the proof of who owns the property. You can request an official copy from your state or territory government or an approved distributor, such as Landata (Victoria), for a fee.

The approved demolisher or contractor you’ll be using, including their registration, insurance details and public liability insurance policy.

The procedures you’ll take to dispose of any waste that results from the demolition.

Generally, your contractor should be able to assist you with any permit applications and enquiries; however, this may come at an additional cost.

What steps should you follow before demolition?

Before the demolition begins, you may need to consider the following:

Choosing your contractor: As is the case with any building or renovation job, your choice of contractor could be the difference between a smooth job or one beset by complications. When considering a contractor, ensure that they have the appropriate licences and qualifications required.

As is the case with any building or renovation job, your choice of contractor could be the difference between a smooth job or one beset by complications. When considering a contractor, ensure that they have the appropriate licences and qualifications required. Obtaining a permit or other approval: As mentioned above, before the demolition begins you may need to receive approval from your local council or a planning permit to continue.

As mentioned above, before the demolition begins you may need to receive approval from your local council or a planning permit to continue. Disconnecting your services: Your proposed demolition may require that the electricity, water and gas are disconnected from the site for the duration of the job. This generally must be done by a licensed professional, such as an electrician or plumber; however, you may be able to organise it through your building contractor so that it can be restored after your building or renovations.

Your proposed demolition may require that the electricity, water and gas are disconnected from the site for the duration of the job. This generally must be done by a licensed professional, such as an electrician or plumber; however, you may be able to organise it through your building contractor so that it can be restored after your building or renovations. Pest control: Before demolition, many local councils require pest removal or extermination, particularly in urban areas.

How long does it take to demolish a house?

How long your demolition will take is likely to depend on a number of factors, prior to and during the demolition. The application process may take several weeks before your demolition begins, and a number of circumstances may arise during the demolition process. G.J. Gardner Homes suggests that while the demolition itself can potentially happen as quickly as within a few days, you should allow around two months for the process from start to finish.

How can you reduce the cost of a demolition?

Seek multiple quotes: Ensure that when you are being quoted for the job, it is thorough and that the contractor has considered all potential budget busters, such as asbestos and tree removal. This is one way to help you minimise unforeseen costs down the track.

Ensure that when you are being quoted for the job, it is thorough and that the contractor has considered all potential budget busters, such as asbestos and tree removal. This is one way to help you minimise unforeseen costs down the track. Sell or reuse salvageable materials: During the demolition, you may be able to salvage materials such as fixtures, wood or concrete and sell them, or reuse them for your building or renovations.

During the demolition, you may be able to salvage materials such as fixtures, wood or concrete and sell them, or reuse them for your building or renovations. Minimise your removal and disposal costs: You may be able to reduce the cost of disposing of your demolition debris, as well as the removal and transport costs to the disposal facility, by finding charities or other contractors that are interested in usable leftover items and materials.

You may be able to reduce the cost of disposing of your demolition debris, as well as the removal and transport costs to the disposal facility, by finding charities or other contractors that are interested in usable leftover items and materials. Combining contractors: If you are planning to rebuild, you may be able to save some money by using the same contractor that is doing the demolition work to do the excavation required for the build.

