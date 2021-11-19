Has your roof seen better days? If it’s leaking, lost its colour or requires more than a few repairs, it may be a sign that it needs a restoration. To help you ensure the cost doesn’t go through the roof, here are some factors to consider beforehand.

What is a roof restoration?

The process of restoring a roof typically involves cleaning, repairing and repainting. This is designed to extend the life of your roof, while usually being a cheaper option compared to a full roof replacement.

A roof restoration is different to a repair or a replacement. For starters, a repair is usually cheaper than a restoration as it typically involves fixing a small problem with the roof; for example, repairing a leak. A roof replacement is generally the most expensive option, as it involves totally removing an existing roof and replacing it with a new one.

How much does a roof restoration cost?

Based on estimates from multiple roof restoration companies, a full roof restoration for an average-sized Australian house will start from around $2,500. Roofing companies typically charge by the square metre, with the price per square metre decreasing for larger areas in some cases. For example, trades job platform hipages.com.au states that restoration for smaller roofs generally costs $28 to $38 per square metre, medium-sized roofs come in at about $22 to $28 per square metre, and larger roofs cost between $17 and $22 per square metre.

When determining cost, Matthew Hannam, Director of Roo Roofing, says the height of the roof will also be important, as businesses will need a safety rail in order to work on roofs above a certain height.

Other factors that may impact the price include the:

pitch or steepness of the roof

amount of repairs required

types of coating required

accessibility of the roof

if you have solar panels on your roof.

It’s often a good idea to get a couple of quotes from different roof restoration companies or contractors. When doing so, make sure you outline what needs to be done and describe your roof in as much detail as possible.

While these figures could be good to use as a ballpark estimation when researching roof restoration, it could be a wise idea to obtain multiple quotes and compare them, for a clearer picture on costs. One reason for this is that the economy is putting upward pressure on construction costs. There is currently a shortage of materials and qualified tradespeople, as well as a high demand for renovation work, according to CoreLogic and the Housing Industry Association (HIA). This means that prices are increasing at a sharp rate.

What research should you do before you choose a roof restoration company?

It could also be a good idea to thoroughly research the company you are considering to do your roof restoration. In some states or territories, roof restorers may need to be licenced to carry out certain work, such as having a building licence. It’s also a good idea to check if the company has adequate insurance, and if they offer warranties for their work (and what the warranty does, and does not, cover).

Due to a number of reported scams to do with roofing restoration across Australia, authorities have warned consumers to be wary of ‘fake tradie’ scams. WA Police states consumers should:

shop around for the quote that is right for you

only use established tradespeople who provide written quotes

ask for contact details of previous clients for references

do not sign any agreement until you are ready

You can report any suspicious activity to your state or territory’s consumer protection agency, with a list available from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

What are the options to finance a roof restoration?

How you finance a roof restoration may depend on how much work is needed and now much it costs. There are several options available for home renovators, including refinancing your home loan, taking out a personal loan or considering paying for the costs on a credit card. If you are considering financing a roof restoring with a personal loan or credit card, it’s a good idea to read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Target Market Determination (TMD) that apply. If you want to refinance your home loan, you may like to contact your lender for a copy of relevant product documents for you to read beforehand.

Refinancing your home loan

If this job is big enough, or you are doing a range of jobs at the same time, one choice you may consider is refinancing or restructuring your home loan, or adding a ‘line of credit’. For example, depending on your lender you may be able to add a redraw facility to your existing loan (although it’s wise to keep in mind that some fees could apply to any loan changes and there could be redraw limits). Or, you could add an offset account, which could help reduce the interest paid on your loan while still allowing access to your money (although it’s wise to keep in mind there could be some fees involved here, too, and higher interest rates could apply to these types of loans).

Taking out a personal loan

Depending on your personal circumstances and the cost of the job, you may consider using a personal loan to fund the work. This could be a secured loan, or an unsecured loan. It’s worth keeping in mind, though, that interest rates are generally higher for personal loans than for home loans, and it’s a good idea to read the lender’s terms and conditions first.

Paying for costs on a credit card

It may also be possible, depending on the cost and your ability to repay the debt quickly, to pay for the job on a credit card. There could be some fringe benefits for doing so, such as extra insurance cover in some cases. Keep in mind that credit card interest rates are typically much higher than home or personal loans, and interest can quickly accumulate on large balances, so it is a good idea to weigh up your options and consider them carefully. If you don’t think you’ll be able to pay off the card’s balance in full each month, it may be worth re-considering whether a credit card is the right option for you.

When do you need a roof restoration?

An obvious sign that a roof might need a restoration can be its cosmetic appearance, according to Mr Hannam.

“If you look at your roof and it’s looking degraded, the tiles are looking very porous or they’ve lost their colour, those are good signs that the roof needs to be restored,” he told Canstar.

Other common signs are a leaky roof, a degrading ceiling – for example, if the plaster is starting to look exposed or if there are nails popping – and cracked bedding and pointing on tiled roofs, he said.

Roofing and property maintenance company PorterVac says roof bedding holds the tiles in place and roof pointing helps create a stronger hold and seal around the tiles with both protecting your home against mould growth and water damage…

When do you need a roof replacement?

If you’re unsure whether your roof needs a restoration or a replacement, it can be a good idea to get a professional builder, building inspector or roof restorer to carry out an inspection and give their expert opinion. For example, Mr Hannam noted that it can often be better to replace, rather than restore, sheet metal roofs and some older tiled roofs.

“A lot of the time, some of the very older tiled roofs are not worth restoring because, for example, certain designs are less sufficient in keeping moisture out,” he said.

“We [also] generally recommend replacing rather than restoring sheet metal roofs because a good quality sheet metal replacement can last you 40 years, whereas a restoration is only as good as the paint you’re putting on it.”

The decision as to whether or not you need to get your roof restored may come down to a couple of factors, including if there are any structural or physical defects that need fixing; or if it you just want to improve the look of the roof. Repairs may be unavoidable, while cosmetic alterations are a matter of personal choice. It could be a good idea, if you are in doubt, to get a few opinions (which will also help to avoid unnecessary work being done).

What does a roof restoration involve?

Mr Hannam said that generally speaking, a roofing professional will start by cleaning the roof with a high pressure washer to remove any dirt, algae and mould.

Secondly, they will repair any damage. For tiled roofs, this can involve replacing any cracked or broken tiles. For sheet metal roofs, this generally involves sealing any leaks or replacing the metal sheeting. Tiled roofs may also require rebedding and repointing.

The final step is usually repainting or recoating the roof. According to Mr Hannam, this generally involves a general primer, then a filler if it is an older tiled roof, followed by a top coat.

How long does a roof restoration take?

According to Mr Hannam, you’ll need to allow around three to 10 working days for a roof restoration. The exact time it takes to restore your roof may vary depending on factors like what repairs are required, the size of the roof and the weather.

How long does a roof restoration last?

You can expect a roof restoration to last for approximately 15 to 20 years, according to Homestyle Roof Painters. Additionally, paint manufacturers will typically give a warranty for the paint used, but this can vary. When seeking out roof restoration quotes, consider double-checking what warranties apply and what you will and won’t be covered for.

Solar panels and roof restorations or replacements

Having solar panels on your roof can complicate roof renovations, and this is likely to increase the cost of the work. According to Vivify Roofing, solar panels are often removed prior to any roof renovation work, and replaced upon completion. The company states that this could add up between about $700 and $2,000 to the quote. It’s a good idea to keep in mind that any warranties or insurances you have for your solar panels might also be impacted by the roof restoration process. For example, Canstar’s exploration of a selection of solar panel warranties found warranties may state that the panels can only be removed and reinstalled by a certified installer. Also, it could be a wise idea to ask your roof renovation company if they have insurance, and what would happen if their workers were to damage your solar panels.