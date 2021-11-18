As work around the house goes, attending to your gutters is arguably up there with unclogging toilets as one of the least glamorous jobs.

But your gutters – that network of mini canals that wriggles around your roof – can play an important role, particularly during periods of heavy rain. In some instances, the condition of your gutters may even be taken into account if you need to make a home insurance claim related to flooding. It can be sensible to proactively have them cleaned, repaired or replaced when necessary.

If you need to do a full or part replacement, how much of a drain will it be on your finances? Let’s climb up our ladder and take a look.

How much does it cost to replace a gutter?

The cost of replacing a gutter in Australia is typically estimated either on a per hour or per lineal metre basis. On an hourly basis, gutter replacement contractors may charge around $60 to $70 per hour, according to HIREtrades. It suggests that on a per metre basis, the cost can range from $25 per metre up to $150 per metre for more expensive materials.

Bear in mind that if you receive a quote from a guttering company on a per hour basis, this may not include the cost of materials, so be sure to clarify this so you have a firm idea of the overall cost before progressing.

Another trades listing website, hipages, gives a similar estimate of between $30 and $160 per metre depending on the materials used, based on national averages.

While these estimates may give you an idea of the cost of a job, in reality what you pay could vary significantly depending on a variety of factors, such as those summarised later in this article.

Bear in mind too that due to the COVID-19 pandemic there has been a sharp spike in the cost of many renovation and construction projects, according to the Cordell Construction Cost Index released by CoreLogic.

CoreLogic’s Research Director, Tim Lawless, said the rise in prices is because more people are building houses after a surge in dwelling approvals, which is being compounded by a severe shortage of materials due to supply chain disruption.

“For anyone who is looking to build or to renovate, or for someone who owns a business involved in the residential construction industry, it means they are all likely to be facing significantly higher costs,” he said.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) also reports that it has been more difficult for builders to find skilled tradespeople. The lack of supply also puts upward pressure on prices.

This sudden increase in costs could make it hard for homeowners to work out how much improvements, such as replacing gutters, might cost without obtaining a few quotes from suppliers.

What determines the cost of replacing a gutter?

As well as potential economic and supply chain factors, the cost of replacing the gutters on your home could vary based on factors such as the material used, length of guttering required, your location, the accessibility of the work area and whether or not any other parts will be needed.

Material used

This could well be the most important factor in determining the cost of replacing a gutter, and the difference in price could be significant, depending on what you choose. The table below gives an idea of what you may end up paying for various materials commonly used for gutters, bearing in mind that ZINCALUME steel and stainless steel tend to be more durable than vinyl.

Material used Estimated cost per lineal metre(incl. installation) Vinyl (PVC) $30 – $35 ZINCALUME steel $30 – $50 Colour-coated ZINCALUME steel $45 -– $67 Stainless steel $85 – $160 Source: hipages, 2021.

Choosing a cheaper material may keep the cost down in the short term, but consider how long the gutters are likely to last and whether it could be more cost-effective in the long term to go with something more durable. Of course, the style of your home and the climate in your area may also impact the material and type of gutter that suits best.

Length of guttering required

With price often quoted on a per metre basis, the size of the area to be guttered will have an impact on the cost. Even for jobs charged hourly, there’s a good chance a larger space would take longer to complete and cost more as a result. Consider measuring the length of any existing gutters before seeking out quotes for replacing them, to help ensure you get as accurate an estimate as possible.

Accessibility of work area

If the job requires scaffolding or extra materials to be used to enable access to the roof area, this could well bring the cost up.

Other parts included

If you choose to add additional accessories and fittings such as downpipes, extensions, gutter guards or wire mesh screens to keep debris and nesting animals or birds out, this could also add to the overall cost of your guttering job.

Your location

The cost of replacing gutters can vary depending where you are in the country. For example HIREtrades offers the following hourly cost estimates for various state capitals.

City Gutter replacement service cost/hour Adelaide $65 Brisbane $65 Melbourne $65 Perth $60 Sydney $70 Source: HIREtrades, 2021.

What are the options to finance roof gutter replacement?

You can finance replacing your roof gutters in different ways. Some options to consider include using your savings or an emergency fund, taking out a personal loan, or using a credit card.

Savings

Using your savings to fund the project will almost certainly be the cheapest option, as you will avoid any potential interest costs that other finance routes could involve. You will also avoid taking on any debt, which could have an impact on your wider finances down the track, depending on how the debt is managed. However, one factor to consider is whether eating into your savings could leave you short if another unexpected cost crops up down the track. You may find it helpful to create an emergency fund, and build up your savings over time to cover costs such as unexpected repairs.

Personal loan

Depending on your personal circumstances and the cost of the job, you may be able to consider using a personal loan to fund the work. This could be a secured loan, or an unsecured loan. It’s worth keeping in mind, though, that interest rates are generally higher for personal loans than for home loans, and it’s a good idea to read the lender’s terms and conditions first.

Credit card

It may also be possible, depending on the cost and your ability to repay the debt quickly, to pay for the job on a credit card. There could be some fringe benefits for doing so, such as extra insurance cover in some cases . Keep in mind that credit card interest rates are typically much higher than home or personal loans, and interest can quickly accumulate on large balances, so it is a good idea to weigh up your options and consider them carefully. If you don’t think you’ll be able to pay off the card’s balance in full each month, it may be worth re-considering whether a credit card is the right option for you.

If you are considering a finance option such as using a personal loan or credit card to cover some or all of the costs of replacing your gutters, it can be a good idea to read any relevant documentation, such as the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Target Market Determination (TMD) that apply for financial products. Read our guide on finance options for home renovations for more information on the pros and cons of some of your options.

When should you replace your gutters?

There are several signs you may want to look out for when considering the condition of your gutters and whether they need to be replaced. According to Roo Roofing, these can include:

cracks appearing in the guttering

peeling paint (if your gutters are painted)

water pooling in your gutters

mould, mildew or dirt building up

gutter seams coming apart, sagging or pulling away from the house

Even if you don’t need to replace your gutters, having them checked by a professional to see if any maintenance or repair work is required could be a good idea. As we’ve mentioned, damage that’s caused by water leaking from your gutters – if they aren’t property maintained – may or may not be covered by your home insurance. If rain sets in and overflowing gutters cause damage to your property, this is a risk to consider. There can be a clause in home insurance policies that excludes damage that could have been prevented if regular maintenance was performed. Damage that’s caused by gutters that are past their recommended lifespan may also not be covered by some home insurance policies.

DIY or a professional gutter installer?