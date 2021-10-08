ANZ suffers banking outage and cuts savings interest rates to new low

ANZ has cut savings account interest rates across the board by up to 0.20 percentage points today, taking its Online Saver down to a total rate of just 0.20% and Progress Saver down to 0.25%.
Customers won’t be able to see this online just yet though, because the bank’s networks are down.
ANZ reported via Twitter that its customers were unable to log on to either internet banking or the ANZ app, as at 11.56am AEDT.
Similar outages were reported by customers of ANZ yesterday who were locked out of their accounts due to an outage and were left unable to pay bills or buy groceries.
Hi Everyone, we’re aware of an issue impacting the ability to log into Internet Banking and the ANZ App. We have a team looking into this right now and will be back with an update as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience, ANZ Social Media Team
Here’s the full summary of ANZ’s savings account changes that come into effect today:
- Online Saver: 0.10 percentage point cut, to 0.20% (0.05% base rate + 0.15% introductory rate for the first three months)
- Progress Saver: 0.10 percentage point cut, to 0.25% (0.01% base rate + 0.24% bonus rate when bonus criteria are met)
- Pensioner Advantage and Passbook Pensioner Advantage for $10,000 to $49,999 amounts: 0.05 percentage points cut, to 0.05%
- Pensioner Advantage and Passbook Pensioner Advantage for $50,000+ amounts: 0.20 percentage points cut, to 0.10%
ANZ’s Cash Investment account rates were also cut by between 0.01 and 0.05 percentage points.
ANZ’s savings rates are sitting far below other offers on the market, with Canstar’s database recording interest rates as high as 2.50% for young people who put their money in Westpac’s Life account for 18-29 year olds, or Bank of Queensland’s Fast Track Starter for 14-24 year olds.
Virgin Money has a rate up to 1.50% with a three-month offer, and Rabobank and ING have rates available up to 1.35%.
