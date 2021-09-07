Do you dream of having all your clothes, shoes, handbags, jewellery and accessories organised in a well-designed walk-in wardrobe? These great ideas could help you bring your ideal walk-in wardrobe to life.

Whether it’s your Sunday finest or your favourite fluffy slippers, it’s nice to have a stylish space to showcase your clothes. In this article:

What is a walk-in wardrobe?

Unlike a regular wardrobe with one or more doors and/or drawers facing your bedroom, a walk-in wardrobe is a separate space you can “walk in” to, helping to differentiate between your sleeping area and dressing area. The idea is often to have enough space to get dressed inside your walk-in wardrobe, whether it’s simply a door opening into a small room or a luxurious dressing room complete with bench seating and a dressing table. Although they’re not a necessity, many modern houses include walk-in wardrobes in the master bedroom as they can provide more space for your clothes than regular wardrobes, free up space in the room and provide the luxurious feeling of a master suite.



How much does a walk-in wardrobe cost?

Research suggests you can expect to pay anywhere between $10,000 and $30,000 for a walk-in-wardrobe to be added to your home. This is based on estimates provided to Canstar by a number of sources, including builders and wardrobe companies. The exact price you pay will depend on the size of your wardrobe, the materials used, the complexity of the design and any added luxuries such as bench seating and dressing tables.

How can I finance a walk-in wardrobe?

It’s wise to consider how you might finance the work before you start. Options could include:

How much space do you need for a walk-in wardrobe?

While some walk-in wardrobes are only big enough to stand and select clothing, having one that’s big enough to get dressed in can be wonderfully convenient. And if it’s in the master bedroom, as most are, the ideal would be to allow two people to get dressed comfortably at the same time. The minimum size for a typical walk-in-wardrobe is therefore normally about four square metres, measuring about 2.5m x 1.5m for a rectangular design or 2m x 2m for a square shape. As for the size of luxury dressing rooms, the sky’s the limit.

What are some storage solutions that could work in a walk-in wardrobe?

When it comes to designing your walk-in-wardrobe, you will typically want a combination of ‘long’ hanging space for dresses and pants and short hanging space for shirts and jackets. Open shelves or cubes can also be great for shoes, or for storing items such as scarves and belts in baskets. Consider including drawers for smalls, t-shirts and shorts that can be folded away. If you have a small walk-in wardrobe, you may like to keep it open to help maximise space. If you have a larger walk-in wardrobe or dressing room, doors will keep it looking tidy and help keep dust off the shelves. Glass doors will make finding clothing items quick and easy, while solid doors could give the wardrobe a more streamlined look.

What else should I put in a walk-in-wardrobe?

A mirror is a handy feature, so if this is something you are keen on having in your walk-in wardrobe, think about leaving space for one where it won’t get covered by clothing. Wardrobe lighting could also help you see better into the hanging and storage space, especially at night. If you have the space, consider adding a chair or bench seat so you can sit down to put your shoes on, or add a dressing table with lights to do your make-up for the ultimate luxury.

Image source: By mariakray/Shutterstock.com