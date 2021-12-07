We are a nation of people who love a good renovation – whether it is adding a deck to better serve a Sunday arvo get together with mates or completely upgrading the look and feel of a room.

According to HIA Economics, the popularity of medium-sized renovations projects, such as new kitchens and bathrooms, is likely to have grown significantly in 2021. Australians spent 24.6% more on hardware, building and garden supplies than during the same period of the previous year.

So whether you’re looking to upgrade your home to add a pinch of luxury or renovate to prepare your property for sale, what are the main factors to consider? We spoke to industry experts to find out what Australians are focussing on around their homes and to get their advice on managing renovations on a budget.

What renovations should I do first?

According to research commissioned by design and renovation company The Blue Space, more than one-third of Australian homeowners (37%) plan on renovating their house in the next 12 months (as of October 2021), at an average spend of $26,000. The research found over one in four (27%) were inspired to renovate so they can better enjoy their space, due to the COVID-19 pandemic leading to more time at home.

So, if you want to renovate, how do you decide which job to start on first? CEO and founder of The Renovation College and The Reno Chick, Cathy Morrissey, said renovations should always be targeted at supporting your family, lifestyle and budget.

“Aussies love a backyard BBQ and a space to have friends over and enjoy our summer, but I teach my students to make sure whatever renovations they are considering, whether it’s for themselves or an investment property, they should always make sure they are not over capitalising,” Ms Morrissey said.

“Contrary to popular belief, there is no one size fits all. If you over capitalise on your property when you purchased it, someone telling you to spend another 10% will only increase your loss.

“So make sure you know what your budget is before you start, work out what you can do and what should be left to the professionals.”

How much do house renovations cost in Australia?

Home renovations can cost from $30,000 for a small renovation up to $200,000+ for large homes, according to service.com.au’s home renovation guide. The cost of your home renovation depends on a number of factors, including the size of your home, type of renovation, materials used, the complexity of the job, labour costs and availability of material and labour.

Owner of Rocket Building Group, Jeromme Grech, recommends Australians include a buffer in their budget, especially if they own an older home, as unexpected work may be required such as to repair termite damage, or fix wood rot or an unprofessional DIY job.

“Allow an extra 10-15% on top of your budget,” Mr Grech said.

“We always suggest you get at least three quotes, get referrals or at least ask to see some examples from your prospective builders.

“One of the most important aspects to check for is that they are abiding by current building regulations. If you get a significantly cheaper quote, perhaps that builder is cutting corners in some area – get them to list out what they will be doing.”

Mr Grech also said ways to keep costs down included trying to plan renovations around your existing footprint (such as flat space outside for decking, existing plumbing in the house, etc), planning ahead, finalising your design and trying not to change your mind once the plan has been finalised.

How much does a kitchen renovation cost?

The kitchen is where the magic happens – people gravitate towards it as a communal area and of course, that’s where the food is (making it very important!). On top of that, Houzz recently released a report around renovation trends in Australia that found more than half of homeowners surveyed had changed the layout of their kitchen. In fact, it was the most renovated room of the house in a recent year. In a separate study, Houzz has even found that a third of homeowners reported leading a healthier lifestyle after their renovation, cooking more at home, eating less takeout and even having more veggies and fruits. So, if you renovate your kitchen, you could bake a superfood-inspired cake, and eat it too!

Canstar has brought together the average costs for a kitchen renovation. According to service.com.au, for example, renovating your kitchen can cost anywhere from $15,000 to $45,000 or more, based on costs at the time of writing, with $26,000 as an approximate project cost. The prices below show the average hourly cost across carpenters, electricians, plumbers, tilers, cabinet makers and painters, according to service.com.au. The average project costs across some major states and territories are also shown. Note that some states and territories did not have sufficient data and are not included here.

Average kitchen renovation costs

Region Hourly rate Project cost Australia $82 $26,000 NSW $90 $28,000 Qld $80 $26,000 Vic $95 $30,000 SA $75 $25,000 ACT $70 $26,000

Source: service.com.au, provided on 22 November, 2021. Costs provided are averages with selected states and territories in the dataset based on quoted jobs on service.com.au and considering the hourly rate across carpenters, electricians, plumbers, tilers, cabinet makers and painters. Please note that the figures are estimates only at the time of writing, and are subject to market conditions, such as supply and demand.

Bathroom renovations

Bathroom renovations are the second most popular room to renovate, according to The Blue Space, with an average spend of $15,000 for the primary bathroom, according to Houzz. This of course is subjective to size, materials and more. Managing Director at The Blue Space, Josh Mammoliti, told Architecture and Design it was no wonder bathroom renovations were high up the to-do list for many Australians, with people spending more time in their homes.

“60% of Australians ranked the bathroom in the top three rooms that influence their purchase decision when buying a new home, which also reveals why creating an inviting and modern bathroom space is so important,” he said.

Rocket Building Group found an increase in walk-in showers, his and her showers, hand dryers and underfloor heating. Neutral colours were proving popular as well, with the renovating business reporting strong demand for white and greys and more mirrors.

When it came to bathroom renovation costs, these varied greatly depending on the fittings selected. The prices below are an average cost across plumbers, electricians, waterproofers, tilers and cabinet makers.

Average bathroom renovation costs

Region Hourly rate Project cost Australia $80 $22,000 NSW $80 $22,000 Qld $75 $20,500 Vic $85 $25,000 SA $80 $20,000

Source: Service.com.au, provided on 22 November, 2021. Costs provided are averages with selected states in the dataset based on quoted jobs on service.com.au and considering the hourly rate across plumbers, electricians, waterproofers, tilers and cabinet makers. Please note that the figures are estimates only at the time of writing, and are subject to market conditions, such as supply and demand.

Landscaping and decking

Nearly three in five homeowners told Houzz they had a planned project in the works for their outdoor spaces. The majority of these improvements were towards the grounds, with beds or borders being the priority for 34% of respondents. Upgrades such as fences, patios or terraces and decks were also popular (20%, 12% and 20% respectively).

According to service.com.au, the cost of timber decking is between $200 to $1,000 per square metre. This varies with your choice in timber and the size of the area. The total cost is expected to be from $5,000 to $20,000.

Average timber decking costs

Region Cost per sqm Project cost Australia $400 $12,000 NSW $420 $12,600 Qld $375 $11,250 Vic $450 $13,500 WA $440 $13,200

Source: Service.com.au, provided on 22 November, 2021. Costs provided are averages, with selected states in the dataset based on quoted jobs on service.com.au. Please note that the figures given are estimates only at the time of writing, and subject to market conditions, such as supply and demand.

Cover image source: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock.com.